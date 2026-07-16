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Texas Woman Accidentally Floods Her Apartment After Pole Dancing 'Disaster' Sets Off Sprinkler System

Woman's pole-dancing mishap
@ashac.gilbert/Instagram

Houston-based content creator Asha Gilbert, who goes by the handle ashac.gilbert, was following a pole dancing tutorial when her pole suddenly came loose, struck a sprinkler, and sent a deluge of water through her apartment.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyJul 16, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
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Exercising is not without its risks, of course, whether it's breaking a bone or flooding your entire apartment, like one Texas woman.

Yes, a Texas woman is going viral after her "disaster" of a pole-dancing workout broke her apartment's sprinkler system and flooded her whole house.

Houston-based content creator Asha Gilbert was filming herself doing a pole-dancing tutorial when the pole in question suddenly decided it didn't want to stay put any longer.

What happened after that is basically an unmitigated nightmare—for Asha, anyway. For the rest of us it's hilarious!

The video Gilbert posted shows her winding her legs around her at-home stripper pole as she follows the tutorial on her TV.

But the pole very clearly is not affixed to the ceiling properly, and instantly dislodges itself—directly into the sprinkler system.

Soon torrents of water are barreling into her apartment as she and her dog panic and flee, while Gilbert hilarious can be heard yelling, "I'm so stupid! I'm so stupid!"

It's the kind of slapstick stuff internet dreams are made of, and Gilbert's video pretty much instantly went viral.





But as you might guess, there was plenty of scolding, too.



Gilbert said in a follow-up video that all the attention and mockery hasn't exactly been easy as she's dealt with the aftermath of the situation.

As her videos show, she ended up with inches of standing water in her apartment and many of her belongings destroyed. She also flooded her downstairs neighbor's apartment too.

Thankfully, she said that she did have renter's insurance and that both her downstairs neighbor and her landlord have been understanding and accommodating through the entire mess.

She and her dog are now in a different apartment while her previous one is being fixed. And she also took "full accountability" for how the mishap even happened: She and a friend obviously didn't properly install the stripper pole!


But on top of all that, Gilbert said she had only been on social media for a scant two weeks when she suddenly became one of the main characters of the internet for a while, and not all of the attention has been polite, as you can guess.

She ended the saga by calling for more compassion online, but also a lesson that's a good one for all of us to heed in the social media age.

She explained that she now understands "the power of social media" to completely overshadow who you actually are when your random mishap or bad day suddenly goes viral. Yep, good advice!

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