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MAGA Rep. Ripped After Claiming That 'Homosexuality Has No Place In America' In Vile Tweet

Andy Ogles
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Republican Rep. Andy Ogles put his bigotry on full display after tweeting that "homosexuality has no place in America"—and was swiftly condemned.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJun 03, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

On Tuesday morning, Tennessee MAGA Republican Representative Andy Ogles decided to proudly proclaim his bigotry on X by posting a homophobic attack on the second day of LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

But by Tuesday afternoon, Ogles had lost his nerve and deleted the deliberately inflammatory post.

Ogles had used his congressional account to post:

"Homosexuality has no place in America."
"Happy Nuclear Family Month."

You can see Ogles now deleted post here:

@RepOgles/X

When Ogles removed the post, he eliminated all of the condemning comments on it.

Ogles then crawled back under his rock, or bridge (wherever trolls hide in 2026), not responding to media requests for an explanation for his homophobic post.

But there was still plenty of feedback by everyone who had reposted Ogles' display of bigotry before it was deleted.








@redhotnerd/X



@indivisible.org/X











And Ogles deleting his online bigotry doesn't mean it's gone—plenty of screenshots exist.

Andy Ogles has no place in Congress with his hate.

[image or embed]
— WatchYourRepsSC&TN (@watchyourrepssc.bsky.social) June 2, 2026 at 3:23 PM


Andy Ogles reads as the typical closeted Republican homosexual keeping rumors at bay.
— James Who Lives in Queens (@jamesfromqueensny.bsky.social) June 3, 2026 at 3:10 AM


The homophobic comment from Rep. Andy Ogles is disgusting and un-American. The LGBTQI+ community will always have a place in America. Rep. Andy Ogles’ hatred and bigotry do not.
— Rep. Pete Aguilar (@aguilar.house.gov) June 2, 2026 at 7:05 PM


Andy Ogles is a stain. One likely left by Donald Trump.

[image or embed]
— Jack Hopkins-The Original (@therealjackhopkins.bsky.social) June 2, 2026 at 6:35 PM


Bigots like Andy Ogles have no place in America. Anyway…Happy Pride, everyone!

[image or embed]
— Katherine Clark (@whipkclark.bsky.social) June 2, 2026 at 4:20 PM


Homosexuality has been in America longer than Andy Ogles has been in Congress. Only one of them belongs. #PrideMonth

[image or embed]
— Outspoken™️ (@out5p0ken.bsky.social) June 2, 2026 at 6:47 PM

Even Texas Republican Senator Rafael "Ted" Cruz called Ogles out, telling TMZ that "the behavior of consenting adults is their business" when they asked for his thoughts on Ogles' post.

The comment section on TMZ took Ogles to task as well.

TMZ.com


TMZ.com

By Tuesday night, Ogles had pivoted to the blame game, claiming he was completely unaware of the post made by an unnamed member of his comms team.

At 9:51pm, Ogles posted:

"Earlier today while working on the farm, my phone began going crazy because of a post made by a member of my comms team."
"The post was stupid, hurtful and a complete distraction from my America First focus. The employee has been reprimanded."

@RepOgles/X

People weren't buying the excuse the Tennessee MAGA Rep. was trying to sell.




reply to @RepOgles/X


Of course he blames a staffer. How typical of MAGA.

[image or embed]
— Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) June 2, 2026 at 10:01 PM


reply to @RepOgles/X


@thebassetblue/Bluesky

In March, Ogles had posted a very similar statement on X about American Muslims, writing:

“Muslims don’t belong in American society."
"Pluralism is a lie."

Ogles, a member of the GOP's Freedom Caucus, is facing an August Republican primary for his seat in Congress.

Whether his latest hateful social media stunt helps or hurts his chances remains to be seen.

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