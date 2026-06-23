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'Biggest Loser' Star Jillian Michaels Gets Blunt Factcheck After Claiming Veterans Only Get 'A Day' Compared To Pride Month

Jillian Michaels
Actual Friends/YouTube

Former Biggest Loser trainer and openly-gay MAGA fan Jillian Michaels recently lamented on the Actual Friends podcast that LGBTQ+ people get a whole month whereas veterans only get "a day"—and was hit with a blunt reminder.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJun 23, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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Controversial fitness expert Jillian Michaels joined a chorus of homophobes in the MAGA movement who exploit veterans every June to vilify a marginalized community.

While not advocating for or championing efforts that actually help veterans, nor pushing back against Republican cuts to veterans' services, MAGA minions like Michaels are more than happy to invoke them when railing against immigrants, the poor, LGBTQ+ people, the unhoused, or any other group they hate, seemingly forgetting that those people can also be veterans.

But Michaels hasn't had much to do since her 2010s reality show about losing weight was canceled by NBC, exposed by contestants as toxic and abusive, then canceled by the public after the Netflix documentary Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser aired. So her latest grift is trying to be the LGBTQ+ voice of MAGA, a gig Milo Yiannopoulos and George Santos both unsuccessfully tried before her.

Appearing on the Actual Friends podcast, a stage she shares with equally controversial right-wing public figures Dave Rubin, Sage Steele, and Russell Brand, Michaels opted to spread either misinformation or display her ignorance to attack LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

Michaels whined, in part:

"The reality is that when you give gay people a month and veterans a day, I think you have wildly lost sight of your values and your priorities."

People were happy to give Michaels, who hasn't been a vocal advocate for veterans during her career, an education.


@MikeNellis/X



I just saw a clip of Jillian Michaels saying “there’s a whole month for gay people but only 2 days for veterans!?!?!?” And, like, you got dressed up and went on TV to regurgitate the same talking point that’s been said by thousands of idiots on Facebook? The GOP has absolutely zero ideas.
— Kristin (@legaleagle7223.bsky.social) June 22, 2026 at 4:17 PM



@FearAtmos/X


@57archmage/X




Anyone in the United States currently complaining about LGBTQ+ Pride Month, parroting rhetoric about veterans only getting “one day” or “a couple days” in comparison, is extremely ill-informed about their country.

At least 120 days on the American calendar, including the entire month of May being Military Appreciation Month and November being National Veterans and Military Families Month, are dedicated to honoring our military, military branches, fallen service members, veterans, and their families.

That's about a third of the full calendar year, every year.

Failure to know about those observances and to celebrate them isn't the fault of the LGBTQ+ community nor Pride Month.

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