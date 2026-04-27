Russell Brand Struggles To Find Bible Verse During Ultra-Cringey Piers Morgan Interview

Content Warning: Sexual Assault, Rape, Performative Christianity

In 2025, Russell Brand pleaded "not guilty" to multiple charges of rape and sexual assault against him in London and Bournemouth and said he "welcomed" the opportunity in court to "prove his innocence."

This came on the heels of Brand calling himself a "born-again Christian," citing that his belief in God and Jesus Christ saved him from his problematic lifestyle, including his drug and alcohol use.

However, Brand's messaging since then has been increasingly inconsistent and, well, off-brand, as he's claimed to be "not guilty," a "born-again Christian" and a "follower of Christ," while also admitting on Megyn Kelly's podcast that he "exploited a sixteen-year-old girl" by forcing her to perform a series of sexual acts and referring to her not by her name but as "the child."

Many have assumed that the more positive and hopeful aspects of Brand's messaging are simply not true, and that he will ultimately be found guilty.

Brand appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored shortly after admitting to exploitive acts on Megyn Kelly's podcast and following an initial hearing, during which he was seen looking at a Bible he had opened on the table in front of him.

Morgan called Brand out on his beliefs during the segment, pointing out:

"There are people who think you're basically just a massive grifter, that you're very smart, you're very eloquent, you can be very persuasive with the power of your words, but that actually when it comes to any of these issue, you don't really have a personal principle."

Brand attempted to amend the statements he made on Kelly's podcast, claiming:

"I would say, Piers, on a personal level, yes of course, that's wrong. It's morally and spiritually wrong. But it's legal. It's not a legal issue."

"But it's not nice to know that I've contributed to a person's suffering."

Morgan then referenced the Bible that was on the table in front of Brand, asking if it was the same Bible he had with him during the court hearing. When Brand said it was, Morgan asked which scripture he was focused on during the hearing.

Morgan asked:

"What were the relevant passages for you?"

Brand could not say and turned to the Bible, opening it around the middle. And then for—literally—two minutes, the former actor flipped from one page to another. The only sound that could be heard was the crisp flip of pages and Brand occasionally muttering to himself.

At one point, Morgan looked to the camera, exasperated by the situation.

Brand finally admitted:

"I can't actually find the verse that I had that day, but this is good enough."

You can watch the awkward moment here:

Viewers were thoroughly amused by Brand's lack of familiarity with the text.





































This is one of those rare instances where a person's involvement in something, like the Christian faith, could not be more clearly debunked. Not only did his copy of the Bible look rarely used, but he clearly was too unfamiliar with the material to even draw an inspirational quote from it, let alone refer back to the quote that "helped him" through his court hearing.