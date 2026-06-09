Videos From Inside Madison Square Garden Show Just How Loudly Trump Was Booed At NBA Finals

Multiple videos reveal how loudly basketball fans booed President Donald Trump after he appeared on the jumbotron during the national anthem ahead of Game 3 of the NBA finals.

Trump watched Game 3 from a private suite owned by Knicks owner James Dolan, accompanied by his granddaughter Kai Trump, adviser Boris Epshteyn, and Cabinet officials Lee Zeldin, Sean Duffy, and Doug Burgum.

A perimeter was set up by the New York Police Department and the U.S. Secret Service ahead of Trump's arrival. Trump, who was greeted by protesters when he arrived at Madison Square Garden, sat alongside Dolan during the first quarter before spending part of the second quarter speaking with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman.

Observers noted that the boos appeared louder than the crowd's hostility toward the San Antonio Spurs, the New York Knicks' opponent in the series. According to a White House pool report, Trump was "thunderously booed" when his image appeared on screen, and videos posted by multiple attendees captured the negative crowd reaction throughout the arena.

The boos can be heard as Trump stood up for the national anthem.

Other attendees captured the same thing.

According to the Associated Press, the jeering subsided once the broadcast cut to images of the American flag, and the audience responded with cheers when members of the New York Knicks were shown on the screens.

It was pretty clear that most people didn't want Trump at the event—and many said the crowd's reaction encapsulates what many Americans feel at a time when the war in Iran is raging and people are struggling during a nationwide affordability crisis.

Trump later told reporters that there were "mostly cheers" in his direction, adding that "tt was loud, and it was very enthusiastic.”

That's right, Trump, whatever helps you sleep at night.

Speaking of which, footage did show he fell asleep in the middle of the game.

Sounds about right for a man who can barely get through the average Cabinet meeting.

And to top it all off, the Knicks fell to the Spurs, suffering their first lost in 46 days, which many pinned on Trump's attendance.

They'll face off again at Madison Square Garden for Game 4 on Wednesday—and hopefully it'll be a Trump-free event.