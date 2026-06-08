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Trump Plans To Attend The NBA Finals In New York—And Knicks Fans Are Having None Of It

Donald Trump
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

After it was announced that President Trump is planning to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday night, Knicks fans sounded off.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJun 08, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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The New York Knicks lead the NBA finals best of seven series against the San Antonio Spurs 2-0 going into game three at Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York City on Monday night.

It will be the first finals game played at the historic venue in 27 years. Should the Knicks prevail in the series, it will be the team's first championship since 1973.

Claiming to be a longtime fan of the team, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump announced his intention to attend game three. But New Yorkers aren't putting out the welcome mat for the POTUS.

Ticket holders have been advised to arrive two hours early due to expected delays entering the arena caused by heightened security for Trump. Fans are advised to bring as little as possible on Monday night. A strict no-bag policy will be enforced and there will be "TSA-style screening procedures."

The Knicks announced the changes to standard procedures on social media.

@nyknicks/X

Trump's presence has also caused the cancelation of the planned outdoor watch party at Madison Square Garden for fans unable to get tickets for the game.

@RaqiThunda/X

People, especially Knicks fans, are sounding off on video and online about Trump's planned presence at game three.


BREAKING NEWS:Out of an abundance of caution, Donald Trump to wear portable ballroom to Knicks game.

[image or embed]
— TheSnarkTank (@thesnarktank.bsky.social) June 7, 2026 at 12:10 PM



Knicks watch parties canceled… Trump ruins everything….

[image or embed]
— The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) June 7, 2026 at 5:38 PM



Two videos I’m waiting to see: Trump’s name coming off the Kennedy Center, and Trump getting booed into outer space tomorrow night at the Knicks game.
— Mueller, She Wrote (@muellershewrote.com) June 6, 2026 at 9:57 PM


@SLCLunk/X


‪@thegodshow.com‬/Bluesky


While the watch party at MSG is canceled because of Trump, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has assured the public that the viewing parties at Wollman Rink in Central Park and Brooklyn Bowl will proceed as scheduled.

Mayor Mamdani said:

"It's never a question of if there will be a watch parties, but where there will be watch parties."

The mayor will be in attendance on Monday night, but not in a VIP luxury area like Trump.

He quipped:

"I tell you, it will be a very different place than the President. I probably will be standing for most of it."

If the Knicks win Monday, they'll have to play at least one more game to clinch the best of seven.

The White House hasn't indicated if Trump plans to attend the fourth game or any additional games if the series goes to a fifth, sixth, or seventh game.

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