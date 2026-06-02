Kathy Hochul Offers Shady Response After Greg Abbott Shares Meme Of Him 'Dunking' On Her Ahead Of Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals

New York Governor Kathy Hochul offered a shady quip about MAGA's stance on transgender athletes after Texas Governor Greg Abbott shared an AI-generated meme showing him dunking a basketball on her as President Donald Trump watches on ahead of the series between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA finals.

The Knicks and the Spurs are set to meet in the NBA finals for the first time since 1999, when San Antonio captured the championship. Game 1 is scheduled for June 3 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Ahead of the game, Abbott shared an AI-generated image depicting himself in a Spurs jersey soaring for a dunk over Hochul, who was shown wearing a Knicks uniform. The image also featured Trump laughing beneath the basket.

Abbott shared the image along with the following caption that included an "alien" emoji, suggesting, as he often has, that Hochul and her fellow blue state governors are pro-illegal immigration:

"Spurs about to dunk on Knicks like Texas has been dunking on New York. Go Spurs Go."

You can see his post and the image below.





@GregAbbott_TX/X

Critics were not amused.





Abbott's post soon caught Hochul's attention, and she saw an opportunity to skewer conservatives' position on transgender athletes in sports:

"First of all, there's only a rivalry when there's competition. There is no competition. That's how I view it."

"I was actually surprised to see the president and Governor Abbott with their memes of me—they're dunking me on the court—that they're supportive of men and women competing in the same sport together. I found that very interesting."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

Republicans have rallied behind the Trump administration’s executive order banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports, leading to a legal clash with Maine after its Democratic governor declined to cooperate, warning Trump that she'll "see him in court" after he threatened to withhold federal funding from the state. Maine has since prevailed in that case.

People loved Hochul's response.





Abbott might want to think next time before he tweets.