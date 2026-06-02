Skip to content

Morgan Wallen Called Out For Flipping Piano Over During Tour Concert After Audio Issues

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Kathy Hochul Offers Shady Response After Greg Abbott Shares Meme Of Him 'Dunking' On Her Ahead Of Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals

Kathy Hochul; Greg Abbott
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images; Brandon Bell/Getty Images

After Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shared an A.I.-generated meme of him dunking a basketball on her as President Trump watches on ahead of the matchup between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA finals, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul reacted with a shady quip about MAGA's stance on trans athletes.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJun 02, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

New York Governor Kathy Hochul offered a shady quip about MAGA's stance on transgender athletes after Texas Governor Greg Abbott shared an AI-generated meme showing him dunking a basketball on her as President Donald Trump watches on ahead of the series between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA finals.

The Knicks and the Spurs are set to meet in the NBA finals for the first time since 1999, when San Antonio captured the championship. Game 1 is scheduled for June 3 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Ahead of the game, Abbott shared an AI-generated image depicting himself in a Spurs jersey soaring for a dunk over Hochul, who was shown wearing a Knicks uniform. The image also featured Trump laughing beneath the basket.

Abbott shared the image along with the following caption that included an "alien" emoji, suggesting, as he often has, that Hochul and her fellow blue state governors are pro-illegal immigration:

"Spurs about to dunk on Knicks like Texas has been dunking on New York. Go Spurs Go."

You can see his post and the image below.


Meme shared by Greg Abbott @GregAbbott_TX/X

Critics were not amused.


Abbott's post soon caught Hochul's attention, and she saw an opportunity to skewer conservatives' position on transgender athletes in sports:

"First of all, there's only a rivalry when there's competition. There is no competition. That's how I view it."
"I was actually surprised to see the president and Governor Abbott with their memes of me—they're dunking me on the court—that they're supportive of men and women competing in the same sport together. I found that very interesting."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

Republicans have rallied behind the Trump administration’s executive order banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports, leading to a legal clash with Maine after its Democratic governor declined to cooperate, warning Trump that she'll "see him in court" after he threatened to withhold federal funding from the state. Maine has since prevailed in that case.

People loved Hochul's response.


Abbott might want to think next time before he tweets.

Latest News

MAGA Influencer Ripped For Mind-Numbing Posts Comparing Melania To Michelle Obama—And The Obsession Is Real
Viral Post

MAGA Influencer Ripped For Mind-Numbing Posts Comparing Melania To Michelle Obama—And The Obsession Is Real

Screenshots of Pete Hegseth attempting a grapevine workout with Navy members
Funny News

Pete Hegseth Is Getting Roasted Over His Hilariously Awkward Attempt To Do A Grapevine Workout With Navy Sailors

Screenshot of Jon Ossoff; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Jon Ossoff Perfectly Explains Why Trump Wants To Build His Ballroom And Put His Face On Money—And Yep, That Tracks

After Lisa Kudrow (left) recounted being mistaken for Dionne Warwick (right), the singer weighed in with a priceless response.
Celebrities

Lisa Kudrow Reveals She Was Once Mistaken For Dionne Warwick—And Warwick's Reaction Is Hilariously Priceless

More from News/lgbtq

Hillary Clinton; Donald Trump
Michael Simon/Getty Images for McCourt Entertainment; Win McNamee/Getty Images

Hillary Clinton Perfectly Sums Up Aerial Photo Of The White House Amid Construction—And She's Absolutely Right

As the 250th anniversary of the original 13 colonies declaring their independence from England and thereby creating the United States approaches, the White House under MAGA Republican President Donald Trump is gearing up to host an Ultimate Fight Club (UFC) event on the historic South Lawn.

An aerial photo of the UFC cage being set up was shared on social media by former First Lady, New York Democratic Senator, and Secretary of State for Democratic President Barack Obama Hillary Clinton.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jamie Lee Curtis and Kelly Lee Curtis
Brian To/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis Pens Poignant Tribute To Her Sister And 'First Friend' After Her Death At 69

It's said that our first friends, and among our most treasured, are often our siblings or cousins. This was certainly true for Jamie Lee Curtis and her big sister, Kelly.

Kelly Lee Curtis, best known for Magic Sticks and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, passed away last weekend, surrounded by the things and people that she loved.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tina Fey addressed the viral Timothée Chalamet "manspreading" discourse during a recent appearance on the New Heights podcast.
@newheightshow/Instagram; Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Tina Fey Just Hilariously Cleared The Air After Timothée Chalamet 'Manspreading' Next To Her At Knicks Game Went Viral

What started as a viral photo from a Knicks game quickly became one of the internet's favorite celebrity storylines. Now, Tina Fey is clearing the air about the alleged "manspreading beef" with Timothée Chalamet while sharing what the Oscar nominee and Kylie Jenner were actually like off-camera.

For those who don't recall, Chalamet found himself at the center of countless memes after social media users accused him of "manspreading" next to Fey during a Knicks game in April. The photo that launched a thousand jokes showed Fey seated beside Chalamet, with the actor positioned between the comedian and Jenner while sporting a Knicks cap and a notably wide stance.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Trump Dragged After Floating Himself As Replacement For Musicians Who Keep Dropping Out Of His 'Freedom 250' Concert

President Donald Trump is getting widely mocked online after he complained about the artists allegedly scheduled to perform at his upcoming Freedom 250 concert series who dropped out, prompting him to suggest himself as a replacement.

Trump—whose narcissism has been in overdrive during his second term—referred to himself as the "Number One Attraction" in the world in a post on Truth Social.

Keep ReadingShow less
Maria Shriver; Donald Trump; Kerry Kennedy
Gabe Ginsburg/Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images; Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for RFK Ripple Of Hope

Kennedy Family Reacts To Judge's Ruling That Trump's Name Must Be Removed From Kennedy Center—And We're Cheering

People are cheering after Kennedy family members Maria Shriver and Kerry Kennedy reacted to a judge's ruling that President Donald Trump must remove his name from the Kennedy Center.

In December, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that the Kennedy Center Board had voted to rename the performing arts center the "Trump-Kennedy Center."

Keep ReadingShow less