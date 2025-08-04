Skip to content

Trump Lashes Out At 'Racist Sleazebag' Radio Host Over Prediction Of How Epstein Will Alter GOP

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

NY Gov. Rips Cruz After He Calls Her Out For Wearing Headscarf To Fallen Muslim Police Officer's Funeral

Kathy Hochul; Ted Cruz
Alex Kent/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

After Republican Senator Ted Cruz took to X to call out Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hochul for wearing a headscarf, Hochul responded to shut Cruz down.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 04, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

After Texas Republican Senator Ted Cuz attacked her in a post on X for her decision to wear a headscarf to the funeral of a fallen Muslim police officer, New York Governor Kathy Hochul shut him down, defending her "basic decency."

Last week, members of the NYPD shouldered the casket of Officer Didarul Islam, who was one of four people killed in a mass shooting in Midtown Manhattan. The gunman, who had intended to attack NFL headquarters, killed himself at the scene.

When social media users circulated a photo of Hochul wearing a headscarf at Islam's funeral, Cruz retweeted the image, captioning it with "Um, wut?" to express his disapproval.

 

 

Hochul responded shortly afterward with a succinct response defending her decision to don the headscarf:

"I wore a headscarf to honor a fallen Muslim NYPD officer at his funeral. Respecting a grieving family’s faith is “wut” leaders and anyone with basic decency would do."

You can see her post below.

 

Cruz followed up with an odd response accusing Hochul of not caring about the rights of women in New York by choosing to wear a headscarf, an Islamophobic dog whistle:

"I agree. You should wear a hijab every day because you are so damn decent. Never mind the rights of women in New York…not your concern."

You can see his post below.

 

This is coming from the same man who wore a yamulke in 2016 during a visit to the Jewish Center of Brighton Beach in Brooklyn, by the way.

 


 
 


 
 

Many echoed Hochul's criticisms of Cruz.

 


 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Islam's funeral was held at his mosque in the Bronx, where separate viewings were held for men and women. Women covered their heads with scarves in keeping with Muslim tradition, while many of the men wore skullcaps.

During the funeral, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch delivered an emotional address from a lectern, her hair covered by a black head scarf. Outside, more than 100 women—most of them uniformed police officers—waited to be admitted for the viewing, all wearing head scarves.

Latest News

Joey "Swoll" Sergo; Hulk Hogan
Celebrities

Fitness Influencer Joey Swoll Ignites Controversy After Using Offensive Term To Defend Hulk Hogan Tribute

Dean Cain and Donald Trump; David Corenswet in Superman (2025)
Donald Trump

Dean Cain Dragged After Bashing 'Woke' Superman And Praising 'Empathetic' Trump

Rick Scott
Political News

Millionaire MAGA Senator Ripped After Offering Eyeroll-Worthy Defense Of Congressional Stock Trading

A woman holding the arm of a man with a ring on her finger.
Trending

Happily Married Couples Share Unorthodox Advice On How To Keep The Spark Alive

More from News/political-news

Screenshots from @outskirtsofheavenfarm's TikTok video
@outskirtsofheavenfarm/TikTok

MAGA Fan Sparks Debate After Griping About Airbnb Guest Canceling Within Minutes After Seeing Trump Sign

Anyone who has ever run a business knows that it's best to keep their business and political beliefs as separate as possible.

That should definitely be true at an Airbnb location.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @carolinemincks's TikTok video
@carolinemincks/TikTok

Retail Worker Shares How Customer Refused To Accept That $20 Is Less Than $22.93

We've all had ridiculous moments where we did not get something and later looked back, only to realize that we probably looked stupid or crazy to whoever was present.

But TikToker Caroline Mincks was not sure that was what happened with a customer who could not understand, or was unwilling to accept, that she had not given her enough money to complete her transaction.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @stephfromjersey's TikTok video
@stephfromjersey/TikTok

Woman Speaks Out After Man Cancels 30 Minutes Before Their Date Because She Can't Drink Alcohol

Whether we're still going through it or not, we can all admit that the dating scene can be rough sometimes.

But there's something especially degrading about a potential partner holding something against you that you can do nothing about because of a medical condition.

Keep ReadingShow less
Person carrying cases of water bottles
sergeyryzhov/Getty Images

Instacart Shopper Balks When Customer Demands They Carry Dozens Of Cases Of Water Up 17 Flights Of Stairs

Anyone who has been involved in placing an online order or delivering one has probably experienced something disappointing along the way, but more drivers go through drama than they are given credit for.

On the "InstacartShoppers" subReddit, Redditor Aggressive_Candy_345 had a story that left fellow Redditors flummoxed and concerned.

Keep ReadingShow less
Fox News Host Laura Ingraham; Rep. James Comer (R-KY)
Fox News

MAGA Rep. Slammed for Calling Biden Defenders 'Cult'

Representative James Comer, Republican of Kentucky and chair of the House Oversight Committee, made headlines this week by accusing President Joe Biden’s longtime aides of being part of a “cult” for allegedly covering up Biden’s health and cognitive decline while in office.

Of course, as a card-carrying member of the MAGA fan club—a movement with more red hats and blind loyalty than Swifties when a new Taylor Swift album drops—Comer might be doing a little projecting.

Speaking with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Comer repeated the accusation:

Keep ReadingShow less