Skip to content

'Today' Show Co-Hosts Completely Lose It After Leslie Jones Picks Up 'Oompa-Loompa' Sheinelle Jones In Hilarious Viral Clip

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump Dragged After Posting A Photo Of JD And Usha Vance's New Baby Before They Did

Donald Trump; JD and Usha Vance
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Trump sparked mockery on Monday after he shared a photo of Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance's new baby boy Alec to congratulate them before the Vances had a chance to share a photo themselves.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 22, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

President Donald Trump was criticized after he took to social media to share a photo of Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance's new baby boy Alec to congratulate them before the Vances could even do so themselves.

The Vance family welcomed their fourth child, Alec Neel Vance, who joins older siblings Ewan, 9, Vivek, 6, and Mirabel, 4. Trump later shared a photo showing Vivek holding his newborn brother while Mirabel looks on.

Vance and the Second Lady announced Alec's birth in a post on X on Sunday, though they did not include a photo at the time. Alec is the first child born to a sitting U.S. vice president since the 1870s.

But Trump beat them to the punch, taking to Truth Social to write:

"Congratulations! A perfect baby boy for the wonderful Vance family."

You can see Trump's post below.

Screenshot of Donald Trump's post @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

People weren't surprised that Trump decided to hog the spotlight.


Vance told NBC News in May that he does not plan to take formal paternity leave, saying the demands of serving as vice president make it "impossible to completely disconnect" from the job.

Instead, he said he expects to spend more time at home while also bringing his children to the White House more often, explaining that he'll "just make it work." Vance also said the Second Lady plans to step away from public life for an extended period after the birth of their child.

The vice president has been one of the Trump administration's strongest advocates for increasing U.S. birth rates. In his recently-published book, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith, Vance wrote that his wife had initially been hesitant about having another child but reconsidered after the death of his friend, conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Kirk was shot and killed at a Utah college campus event last September.

Reflecting on the experience, Vance wrote that "not long after we buried my friend," the Second Lady became pregnant with their fourth child, adding, "One life was stolen from us, but another was given."

Latest News

Erin Brockovich
Science & Health

Erin Brockovich Perfectly Lays Out Why AI Data Centers Are 'Pushing People Too Far' In Viral Clip

Jens Spahn
LGBTQ

Gay Conservative German Politician Resigns After Welcoming Child Via Surrogacy Despite Publicly Opposing It

Donald Trump; the recently drained Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool
Donald Trump

Trump's Attempt To Hide Disastrous DC Reflecting Pool From View During Repairs Goes Hilariously Awry

Robbie Williams performs live onstage during the Robbie Williams: Britpop tour.
Celebrities

Robbie Williams Offers Hilarious 'Apology' After Viral Clip Sparks Rumors He Was Taking Drugs During World Cup Final

More from Trending/post

Reid Rasner
@reid.rasner/Instagram

MAGA Wyoming Candidate Dragged After Sharing Ultra-Cringey Video Of Himself Gearing Up To 'Ban Sharia Law'

Wyoming MAGA Republican House candidate Reid Rasner's social media campaign is so unhinged that Wyoming newspaper Cowboy State Daily titled an article about him "Despite His Videos, Wyoming Politicos Say Reid Rasner Campaign Is Not A Parody."

In one of his more viral videos, posted on TikTok, Rasner journeyed to Fort Collins, Colorado, to find a mosque to stand in front of in a too small camouflage vest and oversized MAGA hat to claim he was banning Sharia Law.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump standing before. Air Force One
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

White House's Cringey Nickname For Trump's Upgrades To His New Air Force One Has Critics Sounding Off

The White House was widely mocked after announcing in a post on X that President Donald Trump's new Air Force One would be taken out of service to be "maxed out," giving the upgrading process a rather lame nickname.

The suffix "-maxxing" (or "-maxing") refers to trying to optimize or maximize a particular aspect of life, often to an obsessive or extreme degree.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lamine Yamal and three-year-old brother, Kenye
Maja Hitij/FIFA/FIFA/Getty Images

The Breakout Star Of The World Cup Was Yamal's 3-Year-Old Brother—And This Viral Compilation Video Proves Why

Spanish soccer star Lamine Yamal's 3-year-old brother, Kenye, stole the show while attending the FIFA World Cup, and it's totally obvious why.

On Sunday, Spain played against and bested Argentina in a 1-0 win, making Spain this year's FIFA world champions.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ben Shapiro (left) praised Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, starring Matt Damon (right) as Odysseus.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images; Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

Ben Shapiro Just Called 'The Odyssey' A 'Masterpiece' Despite Relentless MAGA Outrage—And The Internet Can't Even

Well, this wasn't on many people's bingo cards. After months of MAGA outrage over The Odyssey, Ben Shapiro has emerged as one of Christopher Nolan's most surprising defenders, calling the film "a masterpiece."

In an 18-minute review posted to YouTube, the conservative commentator gave the film an 8.5/9 on a 10-point scale, praising performances from Matt Damon as Odysseus, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, and Tom Holland as Telemachus, while expressing little issue with Zendaya as Athena or Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tom Holland
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Tom Holland's Reaction To Journalist's Heartfelt Comment About The Impact Of His Sobriety Has Fans Tearing Up

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has been open about his sobriety after sharing on Jay Shetty's podcast that he'd taken a break from alcohol, only to realize how hard it was for him to say no or even to be around people who were drinking without feeling uncomfortable.

He's since gotten sober and even founded a non-alcoholic brand, Bero, that he and his wife, Zendaya, who also does not drink, can enjoy together.

Keep ReadingShow less