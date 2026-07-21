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MAGA Wyoming Candidate Dragged After Sharing Ultra-Cringey Video Of Himself Gearing Up To 'Ban Sharia Law'

Reid Rasner
@reid.rasner/Instagram

MAGA Republican Reid Rasner, who is running for Wyoming's lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, recently shared a video of himself getting dressed to go "ban Sharia law"—and was swiftly dragged.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJul 21, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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Wyoming MAGA Republican House candidate Reid Rasner's social media campaign is so unhinged that Wyoming newspaper Cowboy State Daily titled an article about him "Despite His Videos, Wyoming Politicos Say Reid Rasner Campaign Is Not A Parody."

In one of his more viral videos, posted on TikTok, Rasner journeyed to Fort Collins, Colorado, to find a mosque to stand in front of in a too small camouflage vest and oversized MAGA hat to claim he was banning Sharia Law.

The MAGA candidate claimed he and his "team"—which never appear on camera—had to wear body armor just to get near the Fort Collins Islamic Center. No one approached Rasner and it appears no one was at or near the sign he stood beside throughout the video.

In his home state of Wyoming, the Muslim population is estimated at approximately 226 individuals, which includes children and the elderly. But it appears Rasner didn't get the MAGA memo that the fear-mongering has switched to "communists" and "Cubans" from "Muslims" and "Somalian immigrants."

People stitched Rasner's video to debunk his false claims and mock his hysteria over absolutely nothing.

@goodtrouble_

@Reid Rasner not a fan


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Many pointed out the absurdity and hypocrisy of Rasner's false narrative.

@glue_man2020

@Reid Rasner #thegluefactory #mealteamsix #politicalcosplay #theoutkastnation

In a separate video on Instagram with overlay text reading "Me on my way to Ban Sharia Law," Rasner filmed himself "gearing up" with a new green vest accompanied by a heavy metal soundtrack. Rasner was in a nondescript parking lot to ban the non-existent threat.

You can watch Rasner's posturing here:


This video was also soundly mocked.

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reply to @reid.rasner/Instagram


reply to @reid.rasner/Instagram


reply to @reid.rasner/Instagram


reply to @reid.rasner/Instagram


reply to @reid.rasner/Instagram


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reply to @reid.rasner/Instagram


reply to @reid.rasner/Instagram

Rasner was among the first to declare his candidacy in a 10-person GOP primary for the House seat once held by Republican Representative Liz Cheney. Because of their small population, Wyoming has only one at-large member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Incumbent MAGA Republican Representative Harriet Hageman is leaving the House to run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Republican Cynthia Lummis' retirement.

Wyoming GOP primaries are set for August 18.

Rasner's foray into politics began with an unsuccessful 2024 bid to unseat Wyoming's longtime Republican Senator John Barrasso. Then in 2025, Rasner made headlines by claiming he was going to buy TikTok.

Wyoming Democratic state Representative Mike Yin said of Rasner:

"I think it’s really hard to take him seriously. But I think the only one that can tell you whether it’s parody or not is him."

When asked if Rasner's campaign is a prank, Wyoming GOP state Representative John Bear told Cowboy State Daily:

"Why would somebody spend this much money on a joke?"

Rasner has reportedly lent himself $1.2 million for his campaign after only raising $54,865 in other contributions.

Bear added:

"It’s a real campaign. I don’t believe in his mind it’s a parody. It’s kind of silly, so I get why people would think it’s a parody."

But that hasn't stopped the internet from labeling Rasner a joke.

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