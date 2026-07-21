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The Breakout Star Of The World Cup Was Yamal's 3-Year-Old Brother—And This Viral Compilation Video Proves Why

Lamine Yamal and three-year-old brother, Kenye
Maja Hitij/FIFA/FIFA/Getty Images

Spanish soccer star Lamine Yamal shared the international spotlight with his 3-year-old brother Kenye after Spain's World Cup win—and a viral video showing some of the pair's adorable moments has fans cheering.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 21, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Spanish soccer star Lamine Yamal's 3-year-old brother, Kenye, stole the show while attending the FIFA World Cup, and it's totally obvious why.

On Sunday, Spain played against and bested Argentina in a 1-0 win, making Spain this year's FIFA world champions.

Throughout the game, 19-year-old Yamal wowed audiences with his contributions to his home team, but some people were more interested in what was happening on the sidelines.

From loudly cheering to sticking his tongue out to dancing in the stands, Kenye quickly became what many are calling the "breakout star" of the 2026 tournament.

When Spain won, Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to ever win the European Championship and the World Cup, and his first move was to celebrate with his brother, who ran out onto the field to meet him.

Here's one adorable example here:

Viewers thought Kenye was adorable and loved his enthusiasm.











And big brother Lamine loves Kenye's passion even more.

"I'm moved when I see my little brother this happy, as well as seeing my mum and friends living the life they always dreamed of."
"My little brother means everything to me."
"I am in love with him; it feels like he is my son."

Here's another cute example:

Keyne is reportedly a regular fixture both on and off the pitch. Often featured in Lamine's TikToks, he was charming fans from all over the world even before he won over World Cup audiences.

It's clear that Kenye's passion for the game and for his brother's success lights a fire in Lamine's heart, and that made him rich long before he ever became the youngest player to win both the European Championship and the World Cup. It's exciting to imagine where he'll go next, and we hope his brother will always be shouting from the stands—and maybe going on the field himself.

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