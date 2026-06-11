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New York Man's High School Yearbook Prediction From 2020 About This Year's Knicks Is Going Viral

Screenshots of Evan Pfeufer's yearbook
@evanpfeufer/Instagram

Evan Pfeufer's prediction from 2020 in his high school yearbook about the New York Knicks may prove to be eerily spot on if they can clinch the 2026 title.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyJun 11, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
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Will the New York Knicks win it all in this year's NBA finals? It sure looks that way, and one New York man has known it would go like this since 2020.

Evan Pfeufer is going viral after showing off his yearbook prediction from his high school graduation in 2020.

Pfeufer wrote in his yearbook that he predicted the Knicks would win the NBA playoffs in six games in 2026—which is exactly what it looks like might just happen.

Per tradition, Pfeufer's classmates at Smithtown High School on Long Island all touted their academic, sports, and extracurricular achievements in high school alongside their photos in the yearbook.

But Pfeufer had just six words to say:

"Knicks in 6. 2026 NBA finals."

Pfeufer posted photos of his prediction on Instagram recently where they immediately went viral.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Pfeufer, who is now 23 and working in sales, said his yearbook prediction came about as a sort of "name it and claim it" hope for his beloved team, whom he said were "terrible" at the time, finishing the 2020-21 season with a 41-31 record.

He told the AP:

“I was at my good buddy’s house and I said, ‘Knicks, six, 2026.' It rhymed so well that I just figured, all right, I’m gonna put that there.”
“I could have said Knicks in 5, 2025, or Knicks in 7, 2027. I guess I got the right year.”

Maybe, maybe not. So far, the Knicks lead the San Antonio Spurs 3-1 in the best of seven series after their historic come-from-behind win on Wednesday night after being down by 29 points—the biggest comeback in NBA Finals history.

Pfeufer has been so superstitious about the series he only recently started watching, because every time he'd tune in the Knicks would lose!

On social media, Knicks fans have been in awe of his seemingly prescient yearbook post.




Though some worried he might jinx the Knicks by highlighting his prediction too soon.

Pfeufer told the AP it'll be extra sweet if it happens, since he took quite a bit of guff from his parents for using his yearbook space for a Knicks prediction instead of highlighting his achievements, like being part of his school's honor society.

He said:

“I kept it just as the quote because I thought that if it happened, it would look way better than if I had a bunch of awards underneath."
“Now that it’s happening the way it is, they said for the first time in their lives, alright, you were right."

All the more reason for us all to hope the Knicks pull it off. Do it for Evan, guys!

Game five of the series will take place Saturday June 13 and, if necessary, game six will happen Tuesday, June 16. Here's hoping they pull it off.

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