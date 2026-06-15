Skip to content

MAGA Influencer Gets Hilariously Blunt Reminder After Griping About Why MAGA 'Loathed Obama'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Hilarious Photo Of Entire Plane Watching The NBA Finals Except For One Guy Goes Viral—And Here Come The Jokes

Knicks vs Spurs; People watching TV on a plane
Dustin Satloff/Getty Images; helivideo/Getty Images

A viral photo of an entire plane full of people all watching the Knicks take on the Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals except for one guy has the internet cackling.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyJun 15, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

Listen, even if you've never been to New York—even if you don't even care anything about sports whatsoever (like this writer)— you've likely gotten caught up in Knicks fever in recent weeks.

It's hard not to. We all love an underdog story, and waiting 53 years for an NBA championship? Well, the only more-underdog story in sports is probably the Chicago Cubs waiting 109 years to win the World Series in 2016.

But listen, if you haven't been able to muster up any interest in New York's heroic NBA title, you're not alone. There's at least one guy on a recent flight who's right there with you.

A man named Kyle has gone viral on X for sharing a photo from a recent flight he took in which literally everyone on the plane is watching the Knicks and San Antonio Spurs play Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

With the exception of a single passenger watching Avatar instead.

Now of course it's not possible to photograph an ENTIRE plane to verify that he truly was the cheese standing alone.

But there are a good seven or eight rows visible in the photo and you can clearly tell that every in-flight entertainment system in view is tuned to the Knicks/Spurs game except this one, lone Avatar-loving maverick.

Knicks fever was so intense on the plane that Kyle posted a follow-up video in which you can hear the entire plane cheering when the Knicks scored.

But bro was undeterred—you can clearly see in the video that he is still engrossed in Avatar all the while.

Naturally, as soon as Kyle's post went viral, the jokes started rolling in as the internet roasted Avatar guy.


The jokes quickly turned into a meme where people posted their favorite movies or TV shows on the Avatar fan's screen.




While others shared similar experiences they had on a plane, like one person whose entire plane was watching the 2023 Women's World cup except one person watching Lord of the Rings.

The Knicks went on to win that game by a single point after being down by double digits earlier in the game.

They performed the same kind of magic in game five on June 13, beating the Spurs 94–90 and clinching the NBA championship title in the process.

It's the Knicks' first NBA championship win since 1973, and the city of New York is, of course, euphoric. Celebrations broke out all over the city and even Mayor Zohran Mamdani appeared with a Knicks jersey under his suit jacket.

Much of the country is celebrating right along with the Big Apple. Given how dark pretty much everything else in America is at the moment, the Knicks big underdog win feels like a huge breath of fresh air.

And if superstition holds, it might just bring even happier ones soon enough.

Just weeks after the Cubs' underdog World Series win in 2016, we fell headlong into the Trump era, and many have long theorized that that big upset was some sort of "glitch in the matrix" that put us on the dumbest—and soon darkest—timelines.

Now, many are theorizing that the Knicks' unlikely win will finally close that chapter once and for all and exit us from the astral plane of the past decade.

That alone makes the Knicks worth celebrating, just in case all that positivity actually works!

Latest News

Screenshot of Troy Nehls; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

MAGA Rep's Fawning Remark About 'Very Special Baby' Trump Is Giving Total Cult Vibes

Mark-Paul Gosselaar attends the 30th Annual Critics' Choice Awards.
Celebrities

Mark-Paul Gosselaar Just Showed Off His Ripped Abs In A Crop Top And Tiny Shorts—And The Fan Thirst Is Real

Tracy Morgan
Celebrities

Tracy Morgan Hit With Backlash After Explaining Why He 'Can't Stand Teachers'—And Fans Are Sounding Off

Taylor Swift takes selfie with fan at Knicks game
Donald Trump

Knicks Analyst Angers Swifties After Getting Caught On Hot Mic Dunking On Taylor Swift During Game 4

More from Trending

Donald Trump
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Democrats Just Marked 'National Best Friends Day' By Trolling Trump With A Brutal Photo—And We're Cheering

The U.S. celebrated National Best Friends Day on Monday, so Democrats decided to mark the day with a photo of President Donald Trump with none other than his former friend and associate, the late financier and convicted pedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The two men were best friends for well over a decade and often socialized at events between New York and Florida. They had a falling out sometime around 2004, per Trump's account, and there is little record of the two men meeting after that.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshot of Donald Trump; Martin Luther King during the 1963 March on Washington
@Acyn/X; AFP/Getty Images

Trump Is Bragging Again That He Got A Bigger Crowd In 2019 Than MLK's 'I Have A Dream' Speech Did—And The Delusion Is Staggering

President Donald Trump's delusions are off the charts given he's claiming he had more people in the crowd for his "Salute to America" July 4th event in 2019 than the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had for his famous "I Have a Dream" speech that he gave during the 1963 March on Washington.

According to the National Park Service, roughly 260,000 people participated in the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. The demonstration brought together a largely Black but broadly diverse coalition of Americans demanding an end to racial discrimination and equal rights for Black citizens.

Keep Reading Show less
Scrreenshot of Marjorie Taylor Greene; Donald Trump
CNN; Ken Cedeno/AFP via Getty Images

MTG Unloads On 'Traitor' Trump In Viral CNN Interview After Damning Epstein Files Coverup Report Drops

Former Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene called President Donald Trump a "traitor" in an interview with CNN following a damning report from the New York Times about the Trump administration's fight to prevent the release of the Epstein files.

Once a prominent ally of Trump's, Greene has turned against the administration, becoming a target for Trump and MAGA Republicans in the process.

Keep Reading Show less
White House Freedom 250 UFC fight setup
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

MAGA Is Getting Dragged Hard After New Photos Reveal Bud Light Is One Of White House UFC Fight's Sponsors

MAGA Republicans are facing widespread mockery after new photos of the outdoor arena for the UFC Freedom 250 fight happening on the White House lawn revealed Bud Light is one of the event's sponsors.

President Donald Trump previously announced there will be a UFC fight on the White House grounds to celebrate America's semiquincentennial and his own birthday.

Keep Reading Show less
Donald Trump; The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool
Ken Cedeno / AFP via Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Trump Dragged After Video Of Renovated Reflecting Pool Already Shows Parts Of It Coated In Algae

President Donald Trump is facing criticism now that officials are scrambling to explain why the newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is coated with what they've referred to as "residual algae," creating an eyesore at one of Washington, D.C.'s most cherished attractions.

Although the Trump administration praised the project and said the nation's capital looked "better than ever" after the reservoir reopened, signs of algae growth were visible along the water's edge just one day after it was refilled.

Keep Reading Show less