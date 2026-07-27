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Linda McMahon Slammed After Claiming Some Kids Should Be Put On 'Pathway' To Become Plumbers

Screenshot of Linda McMahon
Fox Business

During a recent interview on Fox Business, Education Secretary Linda McMahon asserted her view that some elementary school students should be put on a "pathway" to become plumbers or electricians.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 27, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Education Secretary Linda McMahon was criticized after claiming during an interview on Fox Business that some elementary school students should be put on a "pathway" to become plumbers or electricians.

Separating students into different educational paths based on their perceived academic ability or future careers—a practice known as tracking—has long been controversial.

Supporters argue it better prepares students for the workforce by tailoring instruction to their interests and strengths, while critics say it can reinforce inequality and limit students' access to broader educational opportunities.

The debate comes as the Trump administration has increasingly championed vocational education while criticizing major universities, accusing them of promoting liberal ideology and discriminatory practices.

McMahon made the remarks as demand for skilled trades continues to surge and the United States faces a looming labor shortage, driven in part by the rapid expansion of AI data centers that require large numbers of electricians, welders, construction workers and other skilled laborers.

She said:

“Not every child needs a college education. Let’s develop the skills that children have a natural propensity for and not force them into a path of education that’s not going to serve them well.”
“We need electricians and plumbers and we need HVAC operators and data engineers, all of that. So let’s provide the kind of education for them, get them into pathways towards that education, starting even in elementary, middle schools, high schools.”

McMahon said that certain vocational programs allow students to be prepared for the workforce "right out of high school" and that "if they want to continue to get more courses from college, that's fine."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

However, considering McMahon currently oversees the full-scale dismantling of the Education Department, people weren't keen to take her advice.


McMahon, who has no experience in education whatsoever, is best known as one of the founders—along with her husband, fellow wrestling promoter Vince McMahon—of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE).

Last year, McMahon was called out for hypocrisy when paying tribute to educators during Teacher Appreciation Week as she honors teachers on one hand and works to dismantle the DOE on the other.

McMahon has also demonstrated little understanding of the cuts to the department she oversees, including federal initiatives designed to support low-income, first-generation college students and students with disabilities in pursuing higher education.

Nonetheless, she continues to champion the broader effort to dismantle the DOE, actions that advocates say will be a detriment to students nationwide.

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