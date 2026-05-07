Skip to content

Woman In Labor Times How Long Her Husband Takes To Poop To See If She Can Push Their Baby Out Faster In Hilarious Viral Video

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Department Of Education's Bizarre 'SpongeBob' Tweet For Teacher Appreciation Week Backfires Spectacularly

Linda McMahon; Mrs. Puff from "Spongebob Squarepants"
Taylor Hill/WireImage; Nickelodeon

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education tweeted a strange image of Mrs. Puff from SpongeBob SquarePants to mark Teacher Appreciation Week—and drew instant ridicule and outrage.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMay 07, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

The Department of Education (DOE) was criticized after tweeting a strange image of Mrs. Puff from SpongeBob SquarePants to mark Teacher Appreciation Week, drawing outrage online.

The agency wrote, “Teachers are dedicated,” alongside an image of Mrs. Puff, the boating school instructor from SpongeBob SquarePants best known for repeatedly trying—and failing—to help SpongeBob pass his driving exam, depicted reading a book titled “MAGA.”

You can see the post and the meme below.


DOE's Teacher Appreciation Week meme featuring Mrs. Puff @usedgov/X

This MAGA twist is truly something considering what the DOE and Secretary Linda McMahon stand for.

Last year, McMahon was called out for hypocrisy when paying tribute to educators during Teacher Appreciation Week as she honors teachers on one hand and works to dismantle the DOE on the other.

McMahon has also demonstrated little understanding of the cuts to the department she oversees, including federal initiatives designed to support low-income, first-generation college students and students with disabilities in pursuing higher education.

Nonetheless, she continues to champion the broader effort to dismantle the DOE, actions that advocates say will be a detriment to students nationwide.

The post exposed the agency to heavy criticism almost immediately.


The Education Department's Spongebob meme fiasco comes as the publication Education Week reports the White House office responsible for overseeing federal spending is withholding more than $2 billion that Congress approved in February for over 30 K-12 and higher education programs.

Although lawmakers finalized a fiscal year 2026 budget for the U.S. Department of Education on Feb. 3, the funds cannot be distributed until the Office of Management and Budget formally apportions them into agency accounts, a step required by law.

More than seven months into the fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30, the OMB has released little or no funding for nearly three dozen Education Department competitive grant programs, according to a review of publicly available apportionment records.

Programs still waiting on current-year funding include $235 million for education research, $220 million for teacher preparation and training, $150 million for community schools initiatives, and $139 million for magnet schools.

Latest News

Screenshots from @archerhayesofficial's TikTok video
Trending

Guy Films As Couple Delays Flight By An Hour After They Refused To Sit Apart From Each Other

Photo of the couple from Instagram
LGBTQ

Queer Couple Has The Internet Cackling With Their Hilarious 'We Are Breaking Up' Photoshoot

hantavirus illustration
Science & Health

Infectious Diseases Expert Speaks Out After MAGA Makes Predictably Unfounded Claim About Hantavirus

More from Trending/post

Hayden Panettiere
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Hayden Panettiere Just Publicly Came Out As Bisexual—And She Explained Why She Waited So Long

Scream and Heroes star Hayden Panettiere is soon releasing her memoir This is Me: A Reckoning, and according to an interview with US Weekly, she almost didn't write it.

Despite many of her characters being confident, kind, and often bubbly in nature, Panettiere's life at home was riddled with dark moments, including tremendous public pressure, abuse, drug addiction, and tragic loss.

Keep ReadingShow less
Brian Niccol
Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Fast Company

The CEO Of Starbucks Just Gave A Mind-Numbing Defense For Charging $9 For Coffee—And People Aren't Having It

What's the absolute most you'd ever agree to pay for a coffee? If you said the absurd amount of $9, you're apparently Starbucks' ideal customer.

The coffee chain's CEO Brian Niccol is getting dragged on the internet for insisting that $9 is a perfectly reasonable price for a cup of joe.

Keep ReadingShow less
Zohran Mamdani
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Zohran Mamdani Praised For His Post About Fashion Industry's Unsung Heroes After Skipping Met Gala

Each year, the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art—dubbed just The Met—hosts an invite-only fundraising gala in New York City, currently boasting a $100,000-a-ticket price tag.

The Met Gala has been called "fashion’s biggest night" with icons of fashion and entertainment rubbing elbows with the uber-wealthy in The Met's Fifth Avenue location on Manhattan's Upper East Side. This year's theme was "Fashion is Art."

Keep ReadingShow less
Thomas Massie; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Ilhan Omar
Heather Diehl/Getty Images; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

'Satirical' MAGA Attack Ad Slammed For Using AI To Claim GOP Rep Is In 'Throuple' With AOC And Ilhan Omar

Kentucky Republican Representative Thomas Massie and his ex-colleague, former George Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, criticized a "satirical" attack ad running in Kentucky that claims Massie is in a "throuple" with New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Minnesota Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar.

The ad opens with the line, “Thomas Massie caught in a throuple! In Washington, he’s cheating with the Squad on the America First movement,” before showing AI-generated images of Massie holding hands with Omar and sharing dinners with her and Ocasio-Cortez in staged scenes.

Keep ReadingShow less