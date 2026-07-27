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Zohran Mamdani Has Hilariously Blunt Reaction To Trump Constantly Calling Him Handsome

Screenshot of Zohran Mamdani; Zohran Mamdani and Donald Trump
Rolling Stone; Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was recently asked by Rolling Stone about President Trump constantly remarking about his good looks—and Mamdani's reaction is too real.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 27, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani had a relatable and funny reaction when asked by Rolling Stone about President Donald Trump constantly remarking on his good looks.

Trump had a surprisingly cheery meeting at the White House with Mamdani last year, at one point even giving Mamdani a pat on the arm and smiling when Mamdani referred to him as a "fascist."

Earlier this year, he told reporters:

"You know, Mamdani was here, as you know, twice, and he’s a very nice guy. He’s a charming guy. Good-looking guy.”

Rolling Stone decided to get the bottom of things and asked Mamdani the following question during a wide-ranging interview:

"We've got to talk about Trump. What do you think about him constantly saying how handsome you are?"

Mamdani grinned and shrugged his shoulders before remarking:

"I... uh, thank you?"

You can watch what happened in the video below.

Too real, Mr. Mayor.


More recently, Trump twice brushed aside questions from reporters to compliment the appearance of men who've appeared alongside him at different events. Most notably, he fixated on a reporter from Sky News Arabia during a meeting with the president of the United Arab Emirates.

Addressing journalist Majed Al Farsi, Trump said:

"What a nice-looking person. Handsome guy. Could put him in a movie right now."

Trump also gushed over Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, one of the world's most authoritarian leaders, claiming they had "fallen deeply in love" while meeting in a hotel room. He even claimed they had "great chemistry" that compelled him to spend more time with the Egyptian leader.

He even went so far as to praise Chinese President Xi Jingping for being tall and having "great confidence" and " great stature."

Trump's statements prompted liberal podcaster Jennifer Welch to observe that she's "never seen anybody as much as Donald Trump, every time he's around somebody attractive, he seems to have a type... he can't stop himself."

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