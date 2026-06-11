AOC Just Threw Some Epic Shade At Trump After The Knicks' Historic Comeback Win In Game 4

New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez threw some shade President Donald Trump's way after the New York Knicks overcame a historic 29-point deficit to take Game 4 from the San Antonio Spurs.

Could this be because Trump wasn't in attendance? Ocasio-Cortez seemed to suggest that: The Knicks emerged victorious after losing Game 3 earlier this week—a game Trump attended.

Trump watched Game 3 from a private suite owned by Knicks owner James Dolan, accompanied by his granddaughter Kai Trump, adviser Boris Epshteyn, and Cabinet officials Lee Zeldin, Sean Duffy, and Doug Burgum. Trump, who was greeted by protesters when he arrived at Madison Square Garden, was also booed when his image showed up on Jumbotron.

He also attracted negative attention when he fell asleep for at least part of the game, prompting mockery from critics who know how sensitive he is when others point out obvious signs of age-related decline.

When the Knicks lost Game 3, fans blamed Trump for the loss considering the Knicks had won 13 in a row before he showed up. In fact, sports media personality and podcaster Kazeem Famuyide gathered some Knicks fans to “cleanse” the arena at Madison Square Garden by burning sage and incense afterward.

Now that the Knicks are celebrating (and with Trump nowhere in sight), Ocasio-Cortez mocked the president with the following comment on X, suggesting that the cleansing ritual seems to have worked:

"THANK YOU TO THE PEOPLE WHO BLESSED MSG TODAY TO GET THE STANK VIBES OUT YOUR SERVICE IS APPRECIATED."

You can see her post below.

Others agreed wholeheartedly.





To make things even better, Famuyide was happy to take full credit for the cleansing, responding with a simple "Got you!!!" after seeing Ocasio-Cortez's post.

Whatever magic was at work on Wednesday night, fans are hoping it carries over now that the Knicks will have a chance to close out the series.

If the team wins this Saturday's game in San Antonio, Texas, they will win their first NBA title since 1973—no thanks to Trump of course.