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Trump Appeared To Fall Asleep During The NBA Finals—And AOC's Blunt Reaction Is All Of Us

Screenshot of Donald Trump sleeping during NBA finals game; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
@calltoactivism/X; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

A 23-second clip of President Trump appearing to be sleeping during Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday had the internet sounding off—including a blistering reaction from Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJun 09, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had the perfect reaction after a viral clip showed that President Donald Trump appeared to be sleeping during Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

Trump has repeatedly had to cover for always falling asleep during meetings and events, and regularly rages against anyone who points out obvious signs of age-related decline. Last month, a White House account claimed he was simply "blinking" after Trump appeared to fall asleep during an event on maternal health in the Oval Office.

To make matters worse, last week Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied that Trump falls asleep during Cabinet meetings, even when presented with video evidence while testifying before the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

But Trump, who watched Game 3 from a suite owned by Knicks owner James Dolan and was booed during a performance of the national anthem, can't even seem to stay awake during one of basketball's biggest nights.

A video shared by Joe Gallina's "Call To Activism" social media account showed that Trump was fast asleep for at least part of the game at Madison Square Garden, where tickets ran as high as $8,000 per seat.

And in came Ocasio-Cortez to blare what we're all thinking, sharing the video and commenting:

"WAKE TF UP"

You can see her post below.

The mockery was swift.



The White House has not responded to requests for comment about Trump being caught sleeping in public once again.

During last week's hearing, Rubio told members of Congress that Trump "literally doesn't sleep," claiming Trump "works inhumane hours" and even bops around long international flights to find other people to speak to even while others are resting.

That actually doesn't sound healthy at all, and the more videos pop up that show Trump sleeping, the angrier people have gotten at a man overseeing an administration that still hasn't released the Epstein files, has started a widely unpopular war with Iran, and has made clear he doesn't care about how much Americans are stressed out over the high cost of living.

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