AOC Offers Hilarious Take On Why Trump's Golfing Amid Iran War Might Actually Be A Good Thing

New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke frankly with MeidasTouch Network's Pablo Menriquez when asked about President Donald Trump's second-term golfing habits, pointing out why Americans might actually want him on the "golf course more than you want him in the Oval Office."

She said it was “awful” that Trump was golfing while the U.S. is at war with Iran and facing rising prices, arguing he should be focused on his responsibilities instead.

But she went further with her funny take:

"Obviously, it's awful that this guy's playing golf, but in a way, we’re already seeing that some of the most important military decision-makers in the country are trying to keep him out of consequential decisions."

So, in some ways, you kind of want this guy on a golf course more than you want him in the Oval Office. But that also calls into question the 25th Amendment, because if the determination is that Donald Trump cannot be trusted in the Situation Room and in unfolding scenarios, then he’s not fit to be president."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

Trump’s golf outings have cost taxpayers at least $101.2 million in travel and security expenses since he returned to office. That total is about two-thirds of what his golf trips cost during his entire first term and puts him on pace to spend roughly $300 million by the end of his second term.

Trump’s arrival at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday marked his 56th visit there since his 2025 inauguration and his 110th day playing at a course he owns. In other words, he has spent more than one-quarter of the days since returning to office on a golf course.

By comparison, it took two full years during Trump's first term for his golf travel costs to reach $100 million. During that time, he played golf 293 days at his own courses, costing taxpayers about $151.5 million. HuffPost based its estimates for transportation and security costs on figures reported to Congress during Trump’s first term.

That's clearly not good but those facts take on a different dimension when you consider that Ocasio-Cortez referenced a report that alleged “aides kept the president out of the room as they got minute-by-minute updates” during the effort to rescue an airman whose fighter jet went down in Iran recently.

According to the report, published in The Wall Street Journal, aides "believed his [Trump's] impatience wouldn't be helpful," underscoring just how little confidence even those within the Trump administration have in the president's leadership.

So yeah, it's probably best to keep him golfing—and people saw Ocasio-Cortez's point.









It's truly something that we have people in power actively working against the president because the president is known to make already bad situations much worse.