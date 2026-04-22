Skip to content

Josh Hutcherson Revealed He Doesn't 'Want To Be Online' Anymore After He Was Attacked By Swifties For Not Liking Taylor's Music

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

AOC Offers Hilarious Take On Why Trump's Golfing Amid Iran War Might Actually Be A Good Thing

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Donald Trump
Andres Kudacki/Getty Images; Alex Brandon/Pool/Getty Images

AOC told MeidasTouch Network’s Pablo Manríquez why we should actually want President Trump on the "golf course more than you want him in the Oval Office."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraApr 22, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke frankly with MeidasTouch Network's Pablo Menriquez when asked about President Donald Trump's second-term golfing habits, pointing out why Americans might actually want him on the "golf course more than you want him in the Oval Office."

She said it was “awful” that Trump was golfing while the U.S. is at war with Iran and facing rising prices, arguing he should be focused on his responsibilities instead.

But she went further with her funny take:

"Obviously, it's awful that this guy's playing golf, but in a way, we’re already seeing that some of the most important military decision-makers in the country are trying to keep him out of consequential decisions."
So, in some ways, you kind of want this guy on a golf course more than you want him in the Oval Office. But that also calls into question the 25th Amendment, because if the determination is that Donald Trump cannot be trusted in the Situation Room and in unfolding scenarios, then he’s not fit to be president."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

Trump’s golf outings have cost taxpayers at least $101.2 million in travel and security expenses since he returned to office. That total is about two-thirds of what his golf trips cost during his entire first term and puts him on pace to spend roughly $300 million by the end of his second term.

Trump’s arrival at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday marked his 56th visit there since his 2025 inauguration and his 110th day playing at a course he owns. In other words, he has spent more than one-quarter of the days since returning to office on a golf course.

By comparison, it took two full years during Trump's first term for his golf travel costs to reach $100 million. During that time, he played golf 293 days at his own courses, costing taxpayers about $151.5 million. HuffPost based its estimates for transportation and security costs on figures reported to Congress during Trump’s first term.

That's clearly not good but those facts take on a different dimension when you consider that Ocasio-Cortez referenced a report that alleged “aides kept the president out of the room as they got minute-by-minute updates” during the effort to rescue an airman whose fighter jet went down in Iran recently.

According to the report, published in The Wall Street Journal, aides "believed his [Trump's] impatience wouldn't be helpful," underscoring just how little confidence even those within the Trump administration have in the president's leadership.

So yeah, it's probably best to keep him golfing—and people saw Ocasio-Cortez's point.



It's truly something that we have people in power actively working against the president because the president is known to make already bad situations much worse.

Latest News

Chris Murphy
Viral Post

Dem Senator Issues Mind-Numbing Clarification After MAGA Melts Down Over His 'Awesome' Iran War Tweet

Hunter Perrin’s backyard in Temecula becomes an unexpected landing spot for a hot air balloon carrying passengers.
Trending

California Man Hilariously Stunned To Discover Hot Air Balloon Full Of People In His Backyard After Emergency Landing

Danielle Fishel; Lance Bass
Celebrities

Danielle Fishel And Lance Bass Just Recreated Their Hilariously Awkward 1999 Prom Photo—And We Can't Even

Sabrina Carpenter and Madonna at Coachella
Celebrities

Madonna Pleads For Safe Return Of Vintage Clothes From Her Sabrina Carpenter Coachella Performance After They Go Missing

More from People/donald-trump

Alex Jones and

Alex Jones Has Shirtless Meltdown After 'The Onion' Reaches Deal To Take Over 'InfoWars': 'They're Body Snatchers!'

On Monday, InfoWars founder Alex Jones flipped out, crashing an X livestream shirtless, in reaction to The Onion's bid to license his website and all associated branding potentially moving forward.

In November 2024, Global Tetrahedron, parent company of The Onion, attempted to buy InfoWars through a bankruptcy auction, but the move was blocked by the judge overseeing sales of Jones' property.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Tim Cook
Alex Wong/Getty Images; John Nacion/FilmMagic

Trump Just Shared A Truly Unhinged Tribute To Tim Cook After He Announced He's Stepping Down As Apple CEO—And, Hoo Boy

President Donald Trump shared an unhinged tribute to Apple CEO Tim Cook—whom he again referred to as "Tim Apple"—following Cook's announcement that Apple will have a new leader starting in September, openly reminiscing about all the times Cook would call him to "kiss my ass."

Cook took over from Steve Jobs and reshaped Apple by leaning on his operations expertise. He streamlined and expanded global supply chains, introduced Apple-designed chips, and pushed the company beyond hardware into services, launching subscription offerings like Apple News, Apple TV+, and Apple Pay, which have since become major revenue drivers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ahlex Jones; Donald Trump
@RealAlexJones/X; Allison Robbert/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Alex Jones Claims Trump Has A 'Deal' With The 'Deep State' To Throw The Midterms—And MAGA Is Crashing Out Hard

Former friend of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, grifter, and right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones widened the gap between himself and the MAGA movement he helped create back in 2015.

In the caption for his five-minute video posted to X on Friday, Jones wrote:

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Palanker moments before the crash; screenshot of Palanker talking to ABC News
@BarstoolVTech/X; @GMA/X

Skydiver Who Crashed Into Scoreboard During Virginia Tech Football Game Speaks Out After Scary Incident

It started as a routine game-day stunt—but within seconds, a skydiver’s planned landing at a Virginia Tech football game turned into a frightening midair collision with the scoreboard. Pasha Palanker was one of three performers scheduled to parachute onto the field before the Hokies' first spring season game on Saturday.

Video footage showed Palanker’s parachute getting caught between the “C” and the “H” on the Virginia Tech scoreboard, where he remained suspended until first responders rescued him.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Screenshot of Tucker Carlson
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images; The Tucker Carlson Show

Tucker Carlson Issues Somber Apology For 'Misleading People' Into Supporting Trump: 'We're Implicated In This'

Acknowleding that he's "implicated in this for sure," former Fox News host Tucker Carlson lamented his support for President Donald Trump on his show this week and issued an apology for "misleading people" into supporting him.

Carlson has broken with Trump over different issues over the last several months. His remarks come shortly after he criticized Trump for launching a war with Iran and urged U.S. military aides to refuse any orders involving the killing of Iranian civilians. Trump responded by calling Carlson and other high-profile conservative critics “stupid,” attention-seeking, and out of step with his political movement.

Keep ReadingShow less