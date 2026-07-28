Karoline Leavitt Just Tried To Blame Biden For The Affordability Crisis—And People Are Having None Of It

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, is back from maternity leave. For her first major performance, she appeared on Fox News to be interviewed by the POTUS's daughter-in-law Lara Trump.

While the interview was full of the usual misdirection, obfuscation, and blatant lies Leavitt is known for, one of her comments particularly set viewers off.

Speaking about the November midterms, Lara Trump brought up, while sharing a graphic from a recent poll on the screen, the fact that the top issue for voters in the United States is their cost of living.

But her father-in-law and his administration have repeatedly denied there's any issues with the economy. In December, Donald Trump called the concept of affordability a Democratic "scam." Members of the Trump team have been singing the same tune ever since.

But Leavitt unveiled a new, but also old, response in her recent Fox News interview.

Like a broken record, Leavitt said:

"I would remind your viewers and the American people of who caused the affordability crisis in this country. It was Biden and Democrats."

The POTUS's mouthpiece further divorced herself from economic reality by claiming:

"President Trump took immediate action on day one to fix that. All these things will only get better if given two more years with a Republican Congress."

You can see the moment here:





Leavitt got savaged online for her response to the higher costs that happened after Trump took office.

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Trump's approval rating has tanked since taking office.

While his foreign policy flubs, destruction of the White House and other national monuments, and deadly attacks on immigrants, American citizens, and Iranian school girls have drawn widespread backlash outside the Republican Party, GOP voters and even some of his MAGA minions hit their last straw over their increased costs at the gas pump and on daily essentials like food.

Until November, expect the Trump administration to throw every excuse they can at the economic crisis Trump's tariffs and war with Iran created to try to not also tank the midterms.