Skip to content

Neil DeGrasse Tyson Shares Powerful History Lesson In Viral Rant About Anti-Vaxxers—And He's Spot On

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

MAGA Politicians Get Blunt Factcheck After Trying To Blame Biden For Screwworm Emergency In Texas

Screenshots of Brooke Rollins and Roger Marshall
CNBC; Newsmax

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and Republican Senator Roger Marshall both attempted to blame a rise in screwworm infections in Texas cattle on former President Biden, despite President Trump's administration cutting funding for programs that track the parasite.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJun 10, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and Kansas Republican Senator Roger Marshall were called out after blaming a rise in screwworm infections in Texas cattle on former President Joe Biden—even though it was President Donald Trump's administration that cut funding for programs that track the parasite.

Earlier, the Department of Agriculture announced that a case of New World Screwworm—a flesh-eating parasitic fly—has been detected in a three-week-old calf near La Pryor, Texas, about 30 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border. The discovery marks the parasite's arrival in the U.S. after it spread northward through Central America and Mexico over recent years.

New World Screwworm larvae hatch from eggs laid in open wounds and then feed on living tissue, potentially killing infected animals if they are not treated.

The pest primarily threatens livestock, raising concerns among ranchers that an outbreak could reduce cattle herds, disrupt beef production, and increase consumer prices. While screwworms can occasionally infect people and pets, such cases are uncommon, and the parasite does not pose a food safety risk.

Rollins noted in an appearance on CNBC that the parasite was once eradicated for more than 50 years but took the opportunity to blame the Biden administration for the outbreak she said is the result of an "open borders policy":

"I do want to note that under the last administration with the massive movement under the open borders policy, the cartels et cetera, border security, that's when it began to make its way back up toward America, hitting Mexico in 2023, moving its way up through Mexico in 2024."
"When we walked through the door last year... I was sworn in February 13th of 2025, they laid this all out for me and I said, 'Well, where are the sterile flies?' We've beaten it before and we've obviously got to beat it again. Not much had been done."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

During a USDA press conference, Rollins once again claimed that the outbreak "does trace back to the last administration and the open borders policy," adding:

"In 2022 was when the biological barrier in Panama, in the Darien Gap was breached. And then, of course, by the end of the last administration, the pest had reached Mexico and began moving northward."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

However, Rollins' narrative is false because previous reporting revealed that the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, eliminated funding for a Central American monitoring and containment program aimed at stopping the parasite's northward spread.

The cuts came shortly before the U.S. resumed cattle imports from Mexico, ending a temporary suspension while also removing U.S.-funded surveillance efforts that had tracked infections.

Agriculture officials and cattle industry representatives had warned for months that screwworm was advancing through Mexico and urged federal intervention, but Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said those concerns went unheeded. Miller said that "instead of using every available tool, USDA moved too slowly and relied solely on a partial solution that takes years to fully implement."

Despite these facts, Marshall stuck to the same script, telling Newsmax:

"We've been through this before. We eradicated the screwworm in 1966 but this is another thing we can thank Joe Biden for, that when millions of people came out of Central America, they brought the screwworm with them. Maybe it was on their beds. Maybe it was on their flesh as well."

Footage of Marshall's remarks were subjected to a Community Note on X that points out there is "no evidence" linking the screwworm outbreak "to human migrants crossing the US border."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Rollins and Marshall have faced heavy criticism for their remarks.


"When in doubt, blame Biden" has to be a Trump administration motto.

Latest News

Morgan Wallen throwing security guard's cell phone across stage
Celebrities

Morgan Wallen Sparks Controversy After Grabbing Phone From Security Guard And Throwing It Across The Stage During Concert

Screenshot of Randy Fine
2026 Elections

MAGA Rep. Dragged After Bizarrely Claiming Democratic Voters Went Dumpster Diving For Ballots To Rig California Primary

Savannah Guthrie
Celebrities

Savannah Guthrie Opens Up About What She Tells Her Kids Amid Her Mom's Disappearance In Emotional 'Today' Clip

Screenshot of Donald Trump sleeping during NBA finals game; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Donald Trump

Trump Appeared To Fall Asleep During The NBA Finals—And AOC's Blunt Reaction Is All Of Us

More from Trending

Hugh Laurie as Dr. Gregory House in House, the long-running medical drama that aired from 2004 to 2012.
Courtesy of Fox

Hugh Laurie Hilariously Claps Back After Journalist Offers Her Disappointed Critique Of 'House'

Dr. Gregory House spent eight seasons insisting everybody lies, but even he might be surprised by what people diagnose on social media.

When freelance journalist Janet Murray shared her less-than-glowing assessment of House on X, claiming the medical drama followed the same formula every episode, series star Hugh Laurie responded with a characteristically dry rebuttal that quickly became the real case of the week.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump at NBA finals
ESPN/ABC

Videos From Inside Madison Square Garden Show Just How Loudly Trump Was Booed At NBA Finals

Multiple videos reveal how loudly basketball fans booed President Donald Trump after he appeared on the jumbotron during the national anthem ahead of Game 3 of the NBA finals.

Trump watched Game 3 from a private suite owned by Knicks owner James Dolan, accompanied by his granddaughter Kai Trump, adviser Boris Epshteyn, and Cabinet officials Lee Zeldin, Sean Duffy, and Doug Burgum.

Keep ReadingShow less
Simone Biles
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Corbis/Getty Images

Simone Biles Reveals Scary Near-Death Experience: 'Almost Dying Wasn't On My Bingo Card'

It's June of 2026, so most of us who are keeping track have some pretty wild entries and guesses on our 2026 Bingo cards.

But Simone Biles having a near-death experience was certainly not on any of our Bingo cards, and it certainly wasn't on hers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Daniel Radcliffe
ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

Fans Are Loving 'Short King' Daniel Radcliffe's Tony Awards Red Carpet Photos With His Taller Girlfriend

We've all known a man or two who's hypersensitive and obsessed with his height, perhaps with good reason: the "short kings" among us are often the butts of lots of jokes online.

And many are the short men who say they're unbothered by their height but would never dare date someone taller than them.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Rosie O'Donnell; Donald Trump
Variety; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Rosie O'Donnell Skewers 'Psychopath' Trump In Unfiltered Red Carpet Interview At The Tony Awards—And She's Spot On

Actor and comedian Rosie O'Donnell called President Donald Trump a "psychopath" when asked about him by a reporter for Variety on the red carpet at the Tony Awards on Sunday night.

O'Donnell and Trump have feuded for years and O'Donnell, fearing the worst once Trump won the 2024 election, moved to Ireland shortly before he was inaugurated. She has cited the risks Project 2025 and Trump's potential retribution pose to her and her nonbinary child.

Keep ReadingShow less