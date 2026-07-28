Ryan Reynolds Secretly Crashed Comic-Con As 'Jeanpool'—And Fans Had No Idea It Was Him

Ryan Reynolds may be a well-known actor, but he's undeniably best known for his portrayal of the talkative and witty antihero Deadpool. And, over the years, Deadpool has had quite the objective over the years of joining the Avengers.

Reynolds' latest act on behalf of making Deadpool's dreams come true came in the form of sneaking into San Diego's Comic-Con dressed as a denim-clad version of Deadpool, or shall we say, "Jeanpool."

This allowed him to go undetected throughout the Con without security and appear in the audience at Marvel's Comic-Con panel, during which they were discussing the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, with many of the cast members in attendance.

During his appearance at the panel, Robert Downey, Jr., pointed him out and asked:

"Who's this guy with the swords and stuff?"

The crowd cheered, but it remained unclear if he was the actual Deadpool or Ryan Reynolds. He could have been a convincing body double or fan with a very well-done costume.

Reynolds quipped:

"Long-time listener, first-time caller."

"This seems like an awfully expensive way to announce a film... When do you start filming?"

The cast then exchanged looks and confirmed the film was already complete.

Sounding deflated, Reynolds clarified:

"So, there's no additional photography, or maybe, last-minute additions?"

The crowd "awwed" in sympathy for Jeanpool, who was clearly eager for a part in the film, before he departed.

Reynolds wrote in the caption on the video:

"The fans got Deadpool off the ground so many years ago."

"Yesterday, 10 years after the first film and exactly two years after 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' I felt so lucky to be on the [San Diego Comic-Con] floor with everyone whose unapologetic devotion brings so much joy to this world."

"No handlers, no security, no ropes. WHAT A GIFT."

"Thanks to everyone I met, who aren’t only cosplaying but world-building."

"And also… actual Sergeant Slaughter!"

You can watch the video here:

Fans were thoroughly amused by Ryan Reynolds' commitment to the role.

@vancityreynolds/Instagram

@vancityreynolds/Instagram

@vancityreynolds/Instagram

@vancityreynolds/Instagram

@vancityreynolds/Instagram

@vancityreynolds/Instagram

@vancityreynolds/Instagram

@vancityreynolds/Instagram

@vancityreynolds/Instagram

@vancityreynolds/Instagram





Wearing a costume like Reynolds' "Canadian Tuxedo" was a great idea, and it must have been fun for everyone involved.