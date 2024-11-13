Skip to content

Conservative Has Brutal Warning For GOP After Trump Picks 'Vile Sex Pest' Gaetz For AG

Ryan Reynolds Celebrates 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Coming To Disney+ With Hilariously NSFW Video

Blind Al and Deadpool in ad for 'Deadpool & Wolverine' on Disney+
Disney+

The MCU star enlisted his costar Leslie Uggams and his suggestive popcorn bucket to celebrate Deadpool & Wolverine streaming on Disney+ in the dirtiest possible way.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiNov 13, 2024
Deadpool & Wolverine is finally coming to Disney+ after dominating the worldwide box office earlier this summer.

To celebrate, the MCU film's star, Ryan Reynolds, shared the 15-second ad released by Disney+ that was quite a departure from the typical lineup on the streaming platform but so on brand for the franchise's NSFW humor.

"Good luck putting this one back in the vault," commented Reynolds in the caption, referring to Walt Disney Home Entertainment's vintage policy that limited the availability of animated films.

The ad for D&W opens with Reynolds as Deadpool and Blind Al, played by Leslie Uggams, watching the movie sitting on a couch.

In his lap, Deadpool is holding a popcorn bucket with its top resembling Wolverine, with his mouth wide open.

Blind Al reaches for some popcorn by inserting her hand through the X-mutant's mouth but hesitates after Deadpool seizes up.

What did she make contact with? Is there even popcorn in there?

Deadpool looks over at his blind companion and says:

"Welcome to Disney+."

Disney went there, and fans were shook.










In July, Deadpool pimped out Logan for a hilarious crossover promo teaming with ABC's The Bachelorette, which you can see here.

Deadpool & Wolverine has grossed $636.7 million in the United States and Canada as of November 5, 2024.

It nabbed an additional $701.1 million at the international box office and brought a worldwide total of $1.338 billion, making it the highest-grossing R-rated movie in history.

With Deadpool & Wolverine, Disney+ just got a major shake-up to its roster of films, and MCU fans are likely to revisit this juggernaut of a film time and again.

So grab your popcorn buckets and enjoy the ride, over and over.

