Skip to content

A Clip Of Robert Pattinson From 'The Odyssey' Is Going Viral—And The Memes Are Too Good

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

'Appalled' Katy Perry Blasts White House After They Use 'Firework' In Video Of Military Strikes

Katy Perry
Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images

After the White House shared a TikTok video of military strikes accompanied by Katy Perry's song "Firework," Perry spoke out on social media to condemn the use of her music "to soundtrack destruction and violence."

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJul 27, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Singer-songwriter Katy Perry's 2010 hit song "Firework"—written by Perry, Ester Dean, Sandy Wilhelm, and production duo Stargate—is billed as an anthem of self-empowerment and recognition of inner worth. The lyrics encouraged people feeling lost, weak, or unloved to realize they had a unique spark and power to shine like a firework.

Perry said the song was her favorite from her "Teenage Dream" album. With lyrics like "Cause baby, you're a firework, Come on, show 'em what you're worth" the song's "fantastic message" would become "an anthem that's not cheesy."

The administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump decided to use it to glorify bombing and killing people in his Iran War. In a video posted by the official White House account Thursday on TikTok, "Firework" was chosen to accompany footage of military strikes against targets chosen by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump.

You can see news coverage featuring the eight-second White House video here:

@clipveil Katy Perry has joined a long list of famous pop stars pleading with Donald Trump to stop using their music. The singer has slammed the White House for playing her hit song Firework as the backing track for a TikTok video of American bombs hitting Iran." #us #Trump #musica #viral #creatorsearchinsights ♬ original sound - Clip Veil

Perry took to X, tagging the White House account, to share her reaction, writing:

"I am deeply appalled and angry to see 'Firework' used on the [White House] TikTok account as a backing track for video footage of military strikes. I did not approve this, I was not asked, and I absolutely do not condone it."
"I wrote this song to be an anthem of hope, healing, and inner strength for people going through their darkest personal moments. To see a message of self-worth and upliftment weaponized to soundtrack destruction and violence is a complete violation of everything my song stands for."
"My music is for bringing people together, not celebrating warfare."

@katyperry/X

While Trump's MAGA minions back everything he does, the majority of responses supported artists not wanting their work co-opted to prop up Trump's war.

reply to @whitehouse/TikTok


@thegreatgig8/X


reply to @whitehouse/TikTok


@Glitter_Spite/X


reply to @whitehouse/TikTok



reply to @whitehouse/TikTok



reply to @whitehouse/TikTok



reply to @whitehouse/TikTok


Perry joins a long list of artists to call out Trump for the use of their music on social media and in his MAGA rallies. In June, Ariana Grande chastised the Trump administration for using her 2024 song "Bye" in a TikTok post featuring ICE agents abducting people.

Latest News

Quinn Brown (left) discovered a Los Angeles Lakers warm-up jacket worn by Wilt Chamberlain (right) at a Portland Goodwill.
Trending

An Oregon Teen Found A Wilt Chamberlain Warmup Jacket At A Goodwill For $3—And It Just Sold For A Massive Price

Tracee Ellis Ross on the "Baby This Is Keke Palmer" podcast
Celebrities

Tracee Ellis Ross Shared Her Blunt Response To People Asking Why She Doesn't Have Kids—And Fans Are Applauding

Jennifer Garner
Celebrities

Jennifer Garner Reveals 'Totally Ludicrous' Lengths Paparazzi Go To While Hounding Her Family In Eye-Opening Video

Brandon Herrera
2026 Elections

MAGA Candidate Sparks Outrage Over His Crass Nickname For Children In Bonkers Attack On Moms

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshot of Linda McMahon
Fox Business

Linda McMahon Slammed After Claiming Some Kids Should Be Put On 'Pathway' To Become Plumbers

Education Secretary Linda McMahon was criticized after claiming during an interview on Fox Business that some elementary school students should be put on a "pathway" to become plumbers or electricians.

Separating students into different educational paths based on their perceived academic ability or future careers—a practice known as tracking—has long been controversial.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshot of Zohran Mamdani; Zohran Mamdani and Donald Trump
Rolling Stone; Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Zohran Mamdani Has Hilariously Blunt Reaction To Trump Constantly Calling Him Handsome

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani had a relatable and funny reaction when asked by Rolling Stone about President Donald Trump constantly remarking on his good looks.

Trump had a surprisingly cheery meeting at the White House with Mamdani last year, at one point even giving Mamdani a pat on the arm and smiling when Mamdani referred to him as a "fascist."

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshot of Jesse Watters
Fox News

Jesse Watters Ripped After Going On Overtly Sexist Rant About 'Bitter' Women With PhDs

Fox News host Jesse Watters was criticized following a sexist diatribe on The Five about how college-educated women end up "bitter" and single because "men don’t care if you have a PhD."

Watters addressed his message to "college-educated, downwardly mobile women," saying that it's "mostly women" who waste time by getting "advanced degrees" in the humanities or social sciences instead of prioritizing relationships and love.

Keep Reading Show less
Conan O'Brien attends SiriusXM's Front Row with the cast of "Toy Story 5" at SiriusXM Studios.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Conan O'Brien Just Randomly Switched Up His Signature Hairdo—And Fans Are Coming In Hot With The Jokes

Comedian Conan O'Brien is known for many things: his height, his humor, and his headline-making hair. So when the late-night legend debuted a slicked-back hairstyle during a recent podcast taping, fans wanted answers.

The host of Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend unveiled the greased-up look during his interview with Molly Shannon on Monday, leaving viewers stunned.

Keep Reading Show less
Becca Bloom and her mom
@beccaxbloom/TikTok

Mom's Hilarious Hack For Counting Steps During Competition With Her Friends Has The Internet Applauding

Becca Bloom is well-known on TikTok for being born into a wealthy family, and she frequently shares luxury hauls of high-end bags, clothing, and makeup, and extravagant trips around the world.

But one video that's drawn a lot of attention has little to do with Bloom, luxury, or travel, but rather her mother's hack that's so hilariously good, it's cheating.

Keep Reading Show less