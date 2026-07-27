'Appalled' Katy Perry Blasts White House After They Use 'Firework' In Video Of Military Strikes

Before leaving on a family trip, Bloom's mother committed to a challenge with her friends. They all agreed to compete to see who could get the most steps in during a determined amount of time, and the "loser" would buy the friend group dinner the next time they got together.

In the video, Bloom was laughing before turning her camera to her mother.

Her mother was reclining in a chair on their private jet, sleeping with a face mask on and everything.

Meanwhile, her cell phone was in a stand that rocked back and forth, which in theory would increase her step count while she was sleeping and riding in the plane.

Bloom continued laughing while her family members appeared similarly amused, as her mother continued to slumber, unaware.

You can watch the video here:

@beccaxbloom The winner gets to pay for everyones dinners

Some TikTokers were impressed by Bloom's mother's level of ingenuity.

Some simply found this to be a hilarious way to win the challenge, even if it was technically cheating.

@beccaxbloom/TikTok

@beccaxbloom/TikTok

@beccaxbloom/TikTok

@beccaxbloom/TikTok

Others simply found Bloom's mother's hack hilarious.

While it wouldn't improve Bloom's mom's actual step count, like parking further away or taking the stairs, it at least was a good reminder to laugh about the little things.

@beccaxbloom/TikTok

@beccaxbloom/TikTok

@beccaxbloom/TikTok

@beccaxbloom/TikTok

Some imagined the reactions Bloom's mother was going to get when her friends saw her step count.

Since this was a challenge set between Bloom's mom and her friends, there was no telling what would happen if her friends ended up seeing this video and realizing where some of her step count came from.

@beccaxbloom/TikTok

@beccaxbloom/TikTok

@beccaxbloom/TikTok

@beccaxbloom/TikTok

@beccaxbloom/TikTok

Becca Bloom and her family clearly found her mother's hack hilarious, and some viewers were quick to agree, imagining tricking the system to earn more steps and burn more calories.

It's too bad that the hack doesn't actually count as more steps in the day and more calories burned throughout. Unfortunately, it's just for appearances, and possibly a free meal if she wins the friend group's challenge!