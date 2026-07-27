Aubrey Plaza Just Showed Off Her Huge Baby Bump As Her Due Date Nears—And Her Expression Says It All

Agatha All Along star Aubrey Plaza revealed back in April that she was expecting her first child, and now, she's inching up on her due date with a very pronounced baby bump.



In a recent Instagram story, she stood in front of a full-length mirror and took a selfie. She'd pulled her shirt up over her belly and stood sideways, showing just how defined her baby bump has become.

When most moms-to-be share selfies like this, they post with big smiles and essentially hug their stomachs. Plaza, instead, looked shocked by how large her belly had become.

You can see the photo here:

@plazadeaubrey/Instagram

The photo has since been shared on the "Pop Culture Chat" subReddit, where Redditors were amused by her expression and also appreciative of her honesty.

"Her expression is fantastic. I'm sure she's very happy and excited, but it's pretty funny to see a 'real' expression rather than the usual sunny smiles." - fearthainne

"That is an incredibly relatable expression for the end of pregnancy. Like, how can it be so huge for real?!" - Scienceinwonderland

"I was this size with my first. My brother joked that my stomach entered the room five minutes before the rest of me."

"The baby was a 10-pounder and very, very healthy." - CourtneyLush

"My brother and sister-in-law just had a kid three weeks ago, and by the end of it, she was just so over it. The face Aubrey has in this picture perfectly encapsulates this."

"One of my best friend’s wives is due at the end of August, and she is also at that stage of just being over it." - Jediverrilli

"The face of a mom who’s thinking, 'This baby has to come out,' LOL, I remember that well." - bubbleblopp

"When I was this pregnant, the most I could summon was a cheeky grimace because my face was so swollen. Bless her heart." - killaacool

"I don't even have pregnancy dysmorphia, but this photo made me go, 'Good god,' out loud. So yeah, god bless pregnant people, because that s**t is insane." - Old-Run7431

"More like 'Baby Bump Shows Off Aubrey Plaza.'" - DopeySparrow

"D**n, she is PREGNANT pregnant. So happy for her!" - chris_r1201

"Ha! Yeah, she's like, 'What the f*******ck, dude!? You seein' this?'"

" I hope people got some XLs for the baby shower; that kid looks Conan-sized, out and straight to kindergarten!"

"I hope they have a great kid, and a safe and easy delivery. She deserves both." - carymb

Everyone celebrates the pleasant aspects of pregnancy, but people usually aren't that open about the weirder aspects—like just how big some women's bellies get to make room for their growing babies. Plaza's expression truly said everything that most people are thinking.