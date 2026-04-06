Karoline Leavitt Is Getting Dragged Hard After Claiming That Trump Is The 'Most Well-Read Person In The Room'

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had people rolling their eyes after she showered praise on President Donald Trump for being the "most well-read person in the room."

Leavitt was speaking at George Washington University as part of Turning Point USA's latest tour of college campuses when she made the claim while in conversation with Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk. Kirk, the widow of the late far-right activist Charlie Kirk, after Kirk asked her about lessons she'd learned while on the job.

She said:

"My advice would be to encourage everyone in this room to try to be the most well-read person in every room that you're in. That was a piece of advice one of my predecessors, Dana Perino, gave to me before I took this job. She said, ‘You always want to be the most well-read person in the room.’"

"And I try to be every day, but Donald Trump always is. That man does not miss a story. Let me tell you, he is always reading the papers and watching the TV."

"He doesn’t miss anything anyone says in the whole world. I don’t know how he does it and consumes it all. And it’s a lot.”

"You guys are students. You're working, you wanna have fun, you wanna have lives, you can't consume every piece of news but before you get really hot and bothered about something, or angry, or even really encouraged by something, check other sources and sort of use your best judgment to balance what the truth is."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

What is Leavitt even talking about?

Her explanation doesn't make sense considering Trump was mocked just weeks ago after he explained to New York Magazine that the reason why he's constantly photographed with his eyes closed is not because he's sleeping but because the meetings he attends are "boring as hell."

Trump said he has to "sit back and listen, and I move my hand so that people will know I'm listening" and that while he is "hearing every word," he nonetheless "can't wait to get out."

Just days ago, Trump, answering questions about renderings for a presidential library to be housed in a Miami skyscraper, said he doesn't "believe in building libraries or museums"—so no, he doesn't like to read or intellectually challenge himself at all.

A parody account that mimics the official press office for prominent Trump critic Gavin Newsom soon tweeted:

"DONALD TRUMP IS THE MOST WELL-READ PERSON IN THE ROOM? WHO ELSE IS IN THAT ROOM? TWO ROCKS, A JELLY DONUT, AND LEAVITT?"

You can see the post below.

People are not buying what Leavitt is selling.





Last year, Leavitt was mocked for her claim that there is no "harder working President" than Trump. At the time, Leavitt said Trump "is working around the clock, he hardly ever sleeps, he's constantly thinking not just about the problems in our country here but around this world and how to solve them."

However, critics pointed out that Trump spent nearly 40 of his first 175 days in office on the golf course, with taxpayers footing the $26 million bill for those trips as of March 29, 2025. A portion of that money goes directly into his own pocket, as many of the outings have taken place at his own resorts.

Trump's former White House adviser and Apprentice contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman previously described how his aides would keep his attention during long events because of his history of dozing off.

Manigault Newman added that Trump “cannot focus, nor can he sit still for long" so his staff had to structure events “specifically to address his attention deficit.” She recalled that staff would "slide him different information or news articles he could read while the long proceedings were going on, anything to keep him focused so he wouldn't get up and walk out."