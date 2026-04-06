Skip to content

Sterling K. Brown Just Expertly Broke Down Why Seasons Of TV Shows Nowadays Tend To Be So Short

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Karoline Leavitt Is Getting Dragged Hard After Claiming That Trump Is The 'Most Well-Read Person In The Room'

Karoline Leavitt; Donald Trump
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Alex Brandon/Pool/Getty Images

While speaking as part of Turning Point USA's latest tour, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt showered praise on President Trump for being the "most well-read person in the room"—and critics are rolling their eyes hard.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraApr 06, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had people rolling their eyes after she showered praise on President Donald Trump for being the "most well-read person in the room."

Leavitt was speaking at George Washington University as part of Turning Point USA's latest tour of college campuses when she made the claim while in conversation with Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk. Kirk, the widow of the late far-right activist Charlie Kirk, after Kirk asked her about lessons she'd learned while on the job.

She said:

"My advice would be to encourage everyone in this room to try to be the most well-read person in every room that you're in. That was a piece of advice one of my predecessors, Dana Perino, gave to me before I took this job. She said, ‘You always want to be the most well-read person in the room.’"
"And I try to be every day, but Donald Trump always is. That man does not miss a story. Let me tell you, he is always reading the papers and watching the TV."
"He doesn’t miss anything anyone says in the whole world. I don’t know how he does it and consumes it all. And it’s a lot.”
"You guys are students. You're working, you wanna have fun, you wanna have lives, you can't consume every piece of news but before you get really hot and bothered about something, or angry, or even really encouraged by something, check other sources and sort of use your best judgment to balance what the truth is."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

What is Leavitt even talking about?

Her explanation doesn't make sense considering Trump was mocked just weeks ago after he explained to New York Magazine that the reason why he's constantly photographed with his eyes closed is not because he's sleeping but because the meetings he attends are "boring as hell."

Trump said he has to "sit back and listen, and I move my hand so that people will know I'm listening" and that while he is "hearing every word," he nonetheless "can't wait to get out."

Just days ago, Trump, answering questions about renderings for a presidential library to be housed in a Miami skyscraper, said he doesn't "believe in building libraries or museums"—so no, he doesn't like to read or intellectually challenge himself at all.

A parody account that mimics the official press office for prominent Trump critic Gavin Newsom soon tweeted:

"DONALD TRUMP IS THE MOST WELL-READ PERSON IN THE ROOM? WHO ELSE IS IN THAT ROOM? TWO ROCKS, A JELLY DONUT, AND LEAVITT?"

You can see the post below.

People are not buying what Leavitt is selling.


Last year, Leavitt was mocked for her claim that there is no "harder working President" than Trump. At the time, Leavitt said Trump "is working around the clock, he hardly ever sleeps, he's constantly thinking not just about the problems in our country here but around this world and how to solve them."

However, critics pointed out that Trump spent nearly 40 of his first 175 days in office on the golf course, with taxpayers footing the $26 million bill for those trips as of March 29, 2025. A portion of that money goes directly into his own pocket, as many of the outings have taken place at his own resorts.

Trump's former White House adviser and Apprentice contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman previously described how his aides would keep his attention during long events because of his history of dozing off.

Manigault Newman added that Trump “cannot focus, nor can he sit still for long" so his staff had to structure events “specifically to address his attention deficit.” She recalled that staff would "slide him different information or news articles he could read while the long proceedings were going on, anything to keep him focused so he wouldn't get up and walk out."

Latest News

Pam Bondi
Donald Trump

Photo Of Pam Bondi's Official DOJ Portrait In The Trash Within Hours Of Her Firing Goes Viral—And Here Come The Jokes

Marjorie Taylor Greene; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

MTG Unloads On Christians Who Still Support Trump After His Unhinged Easter Threat To Iran

Screenshots from @mikalawest's TikTok video
Trending

TikToker's Hunt For Friend's 'Soulmate' She Just Met At A Bar Takes Awkward Turn After His Wife Chimes In

Vincent D'Onofrio; Matthew Lillard
Celebrities

Vincent D'Onofrio Sets Record Straight On Why He Had A 'Hard Time' Working With Matthew Lillard On 'Daredevil: Born Again'

More from People/donald-trump

Matt Gaetz; alien making heart symbol
Brandon Bell/Getty Images; MediaProduction/Getty Images

Matt Gaetz Dragged After Claiming U.S. Government Has Secret Alien-Human 'Breeding Programs'

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's first choice for Attorney General is back in the news, but not because his replacement, Pam Bondi, just got fired.

Former Florida MAGA Republican Representative Matt Gaetz made a wild claim while speaking with far-right podcaster Benny Johnson. Gaetz said he was briefed about a top secret breeding program between extraterrestrials and humans being conducted by the United States government.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pam Bondi; Screenshot of Donald Trump "South Park" character
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images; Comedy Central

'South Park' Epically Trolls Pam Bondi With Hilariously Gross Send-Off After Her Firing

After President Donald Trump announced that Pam Bondi would be leaving her post as attorney general and "transitioning" to a role in the private sector, South Park shared a fitting send-off from a 2025 episode that featured Bondi.

Although South Park is currently between seasons, the show’s X account posted for the first time in more than two months shortly after Bondi lost her job.

Keep ReadingShow less
Charlie Day smiles on the red carpet during a Paley Center event appearance.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

'Super Mario Bros' Star Charlie Day Just Made A Seriously Dark Joke About Luigi—And Fans Are Stunned

On paper, it’s a softball setup: You voice Luigi. You’re asked about Luigi. You say Luigi.

But Charlie Day… did not do that.

Keep ReadingShow less
A young attendee wearing a NASA cap with a mounted GoPro is interviewed by CNN at Kennedy Space Center ahead of the Artemis II launch.
Courtesy of CNN

CNN Asked A Kid Why He Was At The Artemis II Launch—And His Hilarious Response Is Everything

As crowds gathered for the Artemis II launch on Wednesday, one young attendee managed to steal the spotlight from the rocket itself with a response no one saw coming. The boy was at Kennedy Space Center in Florida with a GoPro strapped to his black NASA cap, having traveled to witness the first human-crewed mission to the Moon in more than 50 years.

As he waited, a CNN reporter approached him with a question whose answer usually involves some variation of “inspiration,” “history,” or “science.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Dan Levy; Catherine O'Hara
@fallontonight/Instagram; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Dan Levy Opens Up About The Thing That's Given Him 'Great Comfort' After Catherine O'Hara's Death

Since the passing of the late and great comedic and character actress Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy has opened up about how he's coped with the loss of his incomparable Schitt's Creek costar and close family friend.

When O'Hara passed away, Levy shared a touching tribute, reflecting on how she'd been an honorary member of his family for decades since working with his father, Eugene Levy, for more than fifty years on various sets. Schitt's Creek brought the pair full circle and allowed the world to see the connection between O'Hara and Levy that he'd already known for most of his life.

Keep ReadingShow less