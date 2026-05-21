JD Vance Just Tried To Call Out Democrats' Hypocrisy Over 'No Kings' For A Completely Mind-Numbing Reason

Vice President JD Vance was roasted after he attempted to accuse Democrats of hypocrisy for supporting the "No Kings" movement even as they applauded King Charles during his recent state visit.
King Charles addressed a joint meeting of Congress last month, becoming only the second British monarch to do so after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who spoke in 1991. His speech came as Trump has repeatedly criticized British Prime Minister Keir Starmer over Britain’s refusal to back the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. The broadly unpopular war has only added to Americans' grievances.
The “No Kings” movement has organized nonviolent protests across the United States since June 2025 in opposition to policies enacted by the Trump administration. From the outset, the movement has criticized aggressive federal immigration enforcement policies, particularly the sharp increase in detentions and deportations of immigrants.
The basic message of the "No Kings" protests was to let Trump and his administration know: there are No Kings in America.
Vance complained about the protests and argued that Democrats participating in the rallies were being hypocritical, pointing to the applause many lawmakers gave Charles when he addressed Congress:
“They’re putting up signs that say ’No Kings. [The Democrats are] very, very insistent that we not have kings. And then King Charles comes to the congressional chamber and these guys break out in rapturous applause.”
“So maybe they don’t care so much about kings as much as they pretended they do. Maybe they just don’t like the agenda that we’re implementing that’s actually making American workers and American families safe and prosperous again.”
You can hear what he said in the video below.
Vance, of course, completely distorted the entire point of the protests, and was widely slammed for his inane critique.
With arguments as flimsy as this one, one wonders if there's anyone who actually takes Vance seriously.