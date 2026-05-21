Skip to content

A New Photo Of Trump And RFK Jr.'s Hands Is Going Viral—And Something Is Definitely Up At The White House

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

JD Vance Just Tried To Call Out Democrats' Hypocrisy Over 'No Kings' For A Completely Mind-Numbing Reason

Screenshot of JD Vance
@atrupar/X

Vice President JD Vance tried to call out Democrats' supposed "No Kings" protest hypocrisy on Tuesday by pointing out that they applauded King Charles during his recent state visit—and the internet wasn't having any of it.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMay 21, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Vice President JD Vance was roasted after he attempted to accuse Democrats of hypocrisy for supporting the "No Kings" movement even as they applauded King Charles during his recent state visit.

King Charles addressed a joint meeting of Congress last month, becoming only the second British monarch to do so after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who spoke in 1991. His speech came as Trump has repeatedly criticized British Prime Minister Keir Starmer over Britain’s refusal to back the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. The broadly unpopular war has only added to Americans' grievances.

The “No Kings” movement has organized nonviolent protests across the United States since June 2025 in opposition to policies enacted by the Trump administration. From the outset, the movement has criticized aggressive federal immigration enforcement policies, particularly the sharp increase in detentions and deportations of immigrants.

The basic message of the "No Kings" protests was to let Trump and his administration know: there are No Kings in America.

Vance complained about the protests and argued that Democrats participating in the rallies were being hypocritical, pointing to the applause many lawmakers gave Charles when he addressed Congress:

“They’re putting up signs that say ’No Kings. [The Democrats are] very, very insistent that we not have kings. And then King Charles comes to the congressional chamber and these guys break out in rapturous applause.”
“So maybe they don’t care so much about kings as much as they pretended they do. Maybe they just don’t like the agenda that we’re implementing that’s actually making American workers and American families safe and prosperous again.”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Vance, of course, completely distorted the entire point of the protests, and was widely slammed for his inane critique.


With arguments as flimsy as this one, one wonders if there's anyone who actually takes Vance seriously.

Latest News

AQUA, Danish pop band
Celebrities

The '90s Band Aqua Just Announced They're Splitting Up After 30 Years—And The Internet Is Not Okay

Screenshot of Elon Musk
Elon Musk

Clip Of Elon Musk Admitting DOGE 'Accidentally Canceled' Funding For Ebola Prevention Resurfaces Amid Global Outbreak

Noah Schnapp poses with his family after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business.
Celebrities

'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Celebrates Graduating From Penn With Iconic 'Legally Blonde' Quote

Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould
Celebrities

'Modern Family' Star Reveals That She's Now Roommates With Her On-Screen Brother—And It's Hitting Fans Right In The Feels

More from Trending

Bowen Yang
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Hennessy

Bowen Yang Offers Hilariously NSFW Clapback After Troll Questions Why He's Grand Marshal Of NYC Pride

One good thing about trolling comedians, they always know exactly how to respond.

New York City Pride recently announced the Grand Marshals for its annual Pride parade, scheduled for June 28.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images; Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Gavin Newsom Claps Back With Blistering Reality Check After Trump Shares Meme Of Newsom As A Zombie

On Sunday, May 17, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump went on a posting spree on Truth Social. Between 4:02pm and 4:54pm, Trump posted or reposted 32 times—much of it "AI slop"—like a child with a new toy.

The POTUS had just returned from a trip to China where pundits opined Chinese President Xi Jinping walked him like a dog, openly mocking him multiple times.

Keep ReadingShow less
JD Vance
Eric Lee-Pool/Getty Images

JD Vance Gets Blunt Reminder After Telling Voters To Oust The 'Crazy Leadership In Washington'

Vice President JD Vance received a blunt reminder after urging voters—with no sense of irony whatsoever—to "vote against the crazy leadership in Washington, D.C.," in the midterms later this year.

Speaking at a manufacturing plant in Missouri, Vance was touting President Donald Trump’s economic agenda and trying to energize supporters ahead of the midterm elections when he appeared to misspeak.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mike Lee
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

MAGA Senator Gets Epic Reality Check After Sharing Photos Of Four Black Congressmen To Prove GOP 'Is NOT The Party Of Jim Crow'

Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee was given a dose of reality after sharing an image of four Black Republican House members to claim that the GOP "is NOT the party of Jim Crow," only for people to point out there was a glaring issue with his declaration.

Lee posted images of Representatives Wesley Hunt (R-TX), John James (R-MI), Byron Donalds (R-FL), and Burgess Owens (R-UT), apparently intending it as a political flex. He failed to note, however, that all four are departing the House after this year, without any Black Republicans to fill their shoes.

Keep ReadingShow less
Henry Winkler (left) and Elon Musk (right) have publicly clashed over the role of empathy in modern society.
Emerson College/YouTube; Harun Ozalp/Anadolu via Getty Images

Henry Winkler Pushes Back On Elon Musk's Claim That America Has Too Much 'Empathy' In Must-See Commencement Speech

For generations of television viewers, Henry Winkler has built a reputation as one of Hollywood’s most universally beloved figures. Now, the Happy Days icon is using that platform to push back against one of Silicon Valley’s most controversial voices, delivering a commencement message that directly challenged Elon Musk’s criticism of empathy.

The ceremony was held on May 9 at Boston's Wang Theatre. Winkler, who graduated from Emerson College in 1967, delivered an inspiring and humorous eight-minute speech focused on perseverance, self-belief, and recognizing one's unique gifts.

Keep ReadingShow less