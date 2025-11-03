Podcaster Rips J.D. Vance As A 'Failed Drag Queen' In Epic Takedown—And MAGA Is Furious

Former Bravo-lebrity and liberal podcaster Jennifer Welch went in on the Trump administration again, this time taking aim at MAGA Republican Vice President JD Vance.
During a recent episode of the popular podcast I’ve Had It, Welch, alongside Pod Save America host Tommy Vietor, skewered MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's current VP. Welch brought up the photos of Vance—allegedly taken while he was a student at Yale University—in a skirt, blond wig, with heavier than normal eyeliner.
I love his eyeliner, I just wish he lived up to his midwestern punk band potential
— Sara Talks Sh!t (@sarasaur.bsky.social) March 5, 2025 at 4:08 AM
Welch said:
“He is a failed drag queen. He wanted to be a drag queen. He couldn’t do it. He wasn’t fabulous enough."
"He goes off to Peter Thiel’s gay boot camp in Silicon Valley and he comes out like a sociopathic queer-eyed freakshow. You know, he’d be so much cooler if he’d just come out."
Welch added:
"I have this whole theory, Tommy, that in the MAGA movement, there's a group of [down low] demon queens. And I think that a lot of them are mad that they can't come out and feel pride. And so they browbeat everybody all day long, and then they get on Grindr at night, and then they go do gay stuff and they wake up."
"But I think they think like the Mike Johnson of it all, he's such a nut Evangelical. I think he thinks, 'Okay, I can't stop doing gay stuff, but if I make America Christian nationalists, then I'm going to curry favor with God.'"
"I grew up in a red state around all these Evangelicals, and they think sh*t like this."
Welch's comments tie into the phenomenon of the most virulent anti-LGBTQ+ politicians getting caught in compromising sex scandals or crimes. Every accusation is a confession.
Vietor responded:
"You're so right about the repressed. There's so many people who are repressing something and then acting out in a way that is evil and cruel towards the part of themselves that they hate. You just see that over and over and over again."
Some people were dunking pretty hard on the VP or praising Welch's words in the comments.
They can’t do anything normal. I don’t even know what this is supposed to be.
— Micah Warren (@micahwarren.bsky.social) November 1, 2025 at 10:52 AM
That’s a real photo that vance posted FYI. I checked.
— Helen Kennedy (@helenkennedy.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 9:23 PM
He didn't start as a Catholic, or a trump supporter. hell he didn't even start out as James Donald/David Bowman/Hamel/VANCE. He tries on names, identities, and religions like a drag queen tries on outfits. 2026, he'll be Jekyll Devonte Madison, new eye shadow, Muslim, Libertarian, AND...
— TruthOnly (@ictruth01.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 10:51 PM
Omg the one with Vance in the wig just screams drag queen lol
— Stephie🇺🇲🇺🇦 (@stephielynn204.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 10:36 PM
Plastic coach “JD Vance isn’t a failed drag queen—he’s a failed adult. Same energy, less glitter. #NoKings #Resist”
— Trump Watch 👀 (@trumpwatch.bsky.social) October 20, 2025 at 8:27 AM
He wears so much eyeliner
— tehmud.bsky.social (@tehmud.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 10:14 AM
No one ever seems to want to talk about how JD lived with a trans person and tried to be a drag queen before he changed his name and became a republican after he had a drag show go poorly...
— JessicaBlack (@jessbheart.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 7:09 PM
MAGA minions were not happy Welch took aim at the current heir apparent to Trump's crown.
Their comments focused mainly on Welch's lack of fame—"Jennifer who?"—and on her physical appearance. None addressed the persistent rumors about Vance that began during the 2024 presidential election.
Fox News reported on the podcast episode, stating it drew "intense backlash from the right."