HOA Bans Outsiders from Trick-or-Treating

TikToker Hilariously Identifies Exact Brand And Shade Of Eyeliner J.D. Vance Wears In Resurfaced Video

Eagle-eyed Tiktoker @mamasissiesays investigates whether J.D. Vance wears eyeliner in interviews, and she believes she has found the exact shade he prefers.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 30, 2025
Casey, an eagle-eyed TikToker who posts videos under the username @mamasissiesays, had social media users buzzing in a resurfaced video from last year investigating whether Vice President JD Vance actually wears eyeliner. At the very end of the video, Casey even shared that she believes she found the exact shade he prefers.

Casey posted the video amid intense rumors about Vance's eyeliner use. An investigation by Slate implied that Vance’s long eyelashes and hooded eyelids likely create some conveniently placed shadows. His wife, Usha Vance, confirmed to Puck News that his look was “all natural,” and admitted that she's "always been jealous of those lashes.”

But Casey was on the case.

She said:

"Eyeliner is fine for men to wear. I have no problem with that, Republicans do. And I question whether their vice presidential candidate is wearing eyeliner."

Showing some different shots of Vance, she pointed out that Vance wears eyeliner during television appearances—his official portrait shows him without eyeliner—and noted that "something is going on here," adding:

"That is a bold line just a few millimeters over and he’ll have a proper cat-eye on his hands. We’re fine with men who wear makeup. What we’re not fine with is hypocrites who make … harmful policies against men who wear makeup.”
"I'm pretty sure I found his shade and it says everything you need to know about JD Vance."

The brand of eye pencil: “Urban Decay Desperation," which is apparently a “deep taupe-gray matte."

You can watch the video below.

The replies on the original video are no less hilarious and on point today.

Screenshot of @hellokalliemarie's post @hellokalliemarie/TikTok

Screenshot of @joshspottery's post @joshspottery/TikTok

Screenshot of @melbatoasts' post @melbatoasts/TikTok

Screenshot of @walents' post @walents/TikTok

Screenshot of @melellaboo's post @melellaboo/TikTok

Screenshot of @rebeccoconuttree's post @rebeccoconuttree/TikTok

Screenshot of @zhuli120's post @zhuli120/TikTok

Screenshot of @joannabanana304's post @joannabanana304/TikTok

Screenshot of @coolcheeseburger's post @coolcheeseburger/TikTok

Of course, politicians often wear makeup for their television appearances—but people have needled Vance for a longtime because he's had it out for drag queens, capitalizing on the GOP-led "groomer" hysteria that drag queens are sexualizing children.

Still, one wonders whether Vance—who has been caught dressing in drag in the past—is jealous of the way drag queens wear their own eyeliner. His can never compare.

Screenshots from ​@katherinejaayne's X video
@katherinejaayne/Twitter (X)

Katy Perry Blasted For Destroying Elaborate Birthday Cake Without Ever Tasting It—And Points Were Made

We all know the feeling of working hard to pick out the perfect gift for a loved one, only for that person to not appreciate all of our effort.

Once we give a gift, the recipient is free to do whatever they want with it, though that doesn't remove the sting of dismissiveness and disrespect.

Screenshots from @timmydgl's TikTok video
@timmaydgl/TikTok

TikToker Reveals What His 'Real Voice' Sounds Like In Viral Video—And Explains Why He's Faked It For 30 Years

Most of us have changed something about ourselves at some point in our lives, whether it was because someone made a cruel comment or because our inner people-pleasers thought that changing would make us more palatable to other people.

But all those changes really did was put distance between us and our true selves, not to mention the pressure to keep up the charade.

Olive Garden restaurant exterior (left) and a viral Reddit photo of an extra-long receipt (right)
u/TheShoobster420/Reddit; Don and Melinda Crawford/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Olive Garden's Endless Pasta Bill

If the economy’s cooked, Olive Garden’s making sure it’s at least al dente—reviving its Never-Ending Pasta Bowl, the carb-loaded stimulus package no one asked for but everyone needs.

From August 25 to November 16, for just $13.99, customers can indulge in up to 96 combinations of noodles and sauces, plus unlimited soup, salad, and breadsticks, which, according to Morgan’s law, you must eat at least three of before your entrée arrives.

Simu Liu; Kevin O'Leary
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

Simu Liu Perfectly Fires Back At Kevin O'Leary For Suggesting Hollywood Use AI To Replace Background Actors

It seems like every industry is currently grappling with the rise of AI and how the technology will be used in that field.

Front and center is the world of film and other creative endeavors, with propositions as mild as using AI to write publication release copy and as wild as what Kevin O'Leary suggested recently: replacing background extras in film to save a few bucks.

A man entering a glass J.P. Morgan door
NurPhoto / Contributor / Getty Images

Photo of JPMorgan's New NYC Office Layout Gets Instantly Roasted For Its Dystopian Vibes—And The Memes Are On Point

Huge multinational bank JPMorgan just unveiled their glittering new headquarters in New York City, and if you're looking for an office layout straight out of a dystopian movie, you're in luck!

The headquarters, which is housed in a brand new skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan, has a rather unique layout inside.

