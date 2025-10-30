TikToker Hilariously Identifies Exact Brand And Shade Of Eyeliner J.D. Vance Wears In Resurfaced Video

Casey, an eagle-eyed TikToker who posts videos under the username @mamasissiesays, had social media users buzzing in a resurfaced video from last year investigating whether Vice President JD Vance actually wears eyeliner. At the very end of the video, Casey even shared that she believes she found the exact shade he prefers.
Casey posted the video amid intense rumors about Vance's eyeliner use. An investigation by Slate implied that Vance’s long eyelashes and hooded eyelids likely create some conveniently placed shadows. His wife, Usha Vance, confirmed to Puck News that his look was “all natural,” and admitted that she's "always been jealous of those lashes.”
But Casey was on the case.
She said:
"Eyeliner is fine for men to wear. I have no problem with that, Republicans do. And I question whether their vice presidential candidate is wearing eyeliner."
Showing some different shots of Vance, she pointed out that Vance wears eyeliner during television appearances—his official portrait shows him without eyeliner—and noted that "something is going on here," adding:
"That is a bold line just a few millimeters over and he’ll have a proper cat-eye on his hands. We’re fine with men who wear makeup. What we’re not fine with is hypocrites who make … harmful policies against men who wear makeup.”
"I'm pretty sure I found his shade and it says everything you need to know about JD Vance."
The brand of eye pencil: “Urban Decay Desperation," which is apparently a “deep taupe-gray matte."
Of course, politicians often wear makeup for their television appearances—but people have needled Vance for a longtime because he's had it out for drag queens, capitalizing on the GOP-led "groomer" hysteria that drag queens are sexualizing children.
Still, one wonders whether Vance—who has been caught dressing in drag in the past—is jealous of the way drag queens wear their own eyeliner. His can never compare.