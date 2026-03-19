Karoline Leavitt Shares Poll Finding Trump Has 100% Approval From MAGA—And The Replies Are Pure Gold

Harry Enten, CNN’s chief data analyst, was featured on the network Wednesday morning to answer if there is a growing divide in MAGA world. One datapoint Enten looked at was an NBC News poll that found that 100% of people who said they were MAGA Republicans support MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, the leader of the MAGA movement.
MAGA, which is an acronym of the Trump branded slogan "Make America Great Again," was begun during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Trump is the founder, leader, and icon for the pro-Trump faction of the Republican Party and the MAGA movement.
So is it wildly surprising that a poll asking if a person who considers themselves among the MAGA faithful would also find that those who said yes support Trump? Enten seemed to think it was a revelation.
And White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt agreed.
Trump's mouthpiece shared Enten's analysis on X, captioned:
"CNN: 'MAGA GOP view of Trump, approve is 100%. If you are a member of MAGA in the GOP, you approve of Donald John Trump. 0% say that they disapprove… he’s the 1972 Miami Dolphins.'"
Wow, groundbreaking stuff.
People who support a movement, support the leader of that movement.
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When Enten was asked about Republicans and former MAGA minions who disapprove of Trump, he explained they "are not members of the Make America Great Again movement." So, according to Enten, only people who approve of Trump are members of MAGA—a Venn diagram of those two groups is a circle.
Yet he spoke about a 100% approval rating for Trump among his MAGA faithful as if it was an accomplishment.
Enten's circular logic wasn't an issue for Leavitt.
But people dunked on Leavitt and Trump in her comments.
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More than a few drew parallels to North Korean propaganda for their Dear Leader, Kim Jong Un.
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People also wondered why the Trump administration would cite CNN based on the POTUS's past attacks on the network.
Leavitt and the White House point to CNN's report on MAGA minions' opinions as a refutation of Trump's falling popularity numbers among unfiltered Republican, Democratic, and independent voters. But there are numerous examples of former MAGA members speaking out against him.
With the 2026 midterm elections approaching, it'll require more than the continued support of current Trump supporters to retain a Republican majority in Congress.
Sharing reports that 100% of MAGA supports MAGA probably isn't an effective way to bolster anything but Trump's ego.