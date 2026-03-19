Skip to content

An AI Video About Who Would Star In 'Friends' If It Was Cast Today Has Everyone Completely Puzzled

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Karoline Leavitt Shares Poll Finding Trump Has 100% Approval From MAGA—And The Replies Are Pure Gold

Karoline Leavitt; screenshot of CNN broadcast
Annabelle Gordon/AFP via Getty Images; CNN

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared a CNN clip in which a recent poll found that 100% of MAGA voters approve of President Trump—but nobody's buying it.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotMar 19, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

Harry Enten, CNN’s chief data analyst, was featured on the network Wednesday morning to answer if there is a growing divide in MAGA world. One datapoint Enten looked at was an NBC News poll that found that 100% of people who said they were MAGA Republicans support MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, the leader of the MAGA movement.

MAGA, which is an acronym of the Trump branded slogan "Make America Great Again," was begun during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Trump is the founder, leader, and icon for the pro-Trump faction of the Republican Party and the MAGA movement.

So is it wildly surprising that a poll asking if a person who considers themselves among the MAGA faithful would also find that those who said yes support Trump? Enten seemed to think it was a revelation.

And White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt agreed.

Trump's mouthpiece shared Enten's analysis on X, captioned:

"CNN: 'MAGA GOP view of Trump, approve is 100%. If you are a member of MAGA in the GOP, you approve of Donald John Trump. 0% say that they disapprove… he’s the 1972 Miami Dolphins.'"

Wow, groundbreaking stuff.

People who support a movement, support the leader of that movement.

Shocked Cynthia Erivo GIF Giphy

When Enten was asked about Republicans and former MAGA minions who disapprove of Trump, he explained they "are not members of the Make America Great Again movement." So, according to Enten, only people who approve of Trump are members of MAGA—a Venn diagram of those two groups is a circle.

Yet he spoke about a 100% approval rating for Trump among his MAGA faithful as if it was an accomplishment.

GIF by Fugz Official Giphy

Enten's circular logic wasn't an issue for Leavitt.

But people dunked on Leavitt and Trump in her comments.

reply to @PressSec


More than a few drew parallels to North Korean propaganda for their Dear Leader, Kim Jong Un.





reply to @PressSec


reply to @PressSec



reply to @PressSec/X

reply to @PressSec






People also wondered why the Trump administration would cite CNN based on the POTUS's past attacks on the network.


Leavitt and the White House point to CNN's report on MAGA minions' opinions as a refutation of Trump's falling popularity numbers among unfiltered Republican, Democratic, and independent voters. But there are numerous examples of former MAGA members speaking out against him.

With the 2026 midterm elections approaching, it'll require more than the continued support of current Trump supporters to retain a Republican majority in Congress.

Sharing reports that 100% of MAGA supports MAGA probably isn't an effective way to bolster anything but Trump's ego.

Latest News

Pope Leo XIV
Trending

Pope Leo Just Called For Compassion For Those Who Are Suffering—And MAGA's Responses Were Predictable AF

Donald Trump
Political News

Democrats Troll The White House Hard With Brutal Update To January Post Bragging About Low Gas Prices

Screenshots of Donald Trump and Stephen Colbert
Political News

Stephen Colbert Just Gave Trump A Hilariously Fitting New Nickname After His Lethargic Comments About Iran

Donald Trump
Political News

Brutal New Magazine Cover Epically Skewers 'Very Bad Loser' Trump Over His War With Iran

More from News/political-news

Screenshot of Sanae Takaichi and Donald Trump
MS Now

Room Goes Silent After Trump Makes Super Tone-Deaf Joke To Japanese Prime Minister About Pearl Harbor In Shocking Video

The audience in the Oval Office went silent after President Donald Trump made a tone-deaf joke about the attack on Pearl Harbor to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi following a question about why he kept his attack on Iran a "surprise."

Trump was wrapping up a Q&A with reporters during a bilateral meeting with Takaichi when a Japanese journalist pressed him on why key allies—like Japan—were not notified ahead of the attack on Iran on February 28.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @torimosser's TikTok video
@torimosser/TikTok

Woman Says Stranger On TikTok Helped Save Her Life After Dangerous Medical Misdiagnosis

It is far too common for women's health concerns to be dismissed in the United States, especially when it comes to chronic conditions and pain levels.

Diagnosed with several chronic conditions, 23-year-old TikToker Tori Mosser reflected on years of painful stomach cramps and painful episodes when she finally was able to share that she'd received a diagnosis: Cyclic Vomiting Syndrome (CVS).

Keep ReadingShow less
Images from u/South-Basket-887's post in the 'Mildly Infuriating' subReddit
u/South-Basket-887/Reddit

Landlord Sparks Debate After Warning Tenant About Leaving Small Appliances Plugged In

Many of us have had to live in a rented space at some point in our lives and had to deal with landlords, some of whom can be very imposing and let the power of having tenants go to their heads.

But most of us probably didn't receive special notes from our landlords detailing the little observations they noticed about our lifestyles while doing a surprise inspection.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mark Zuckerberg
Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

Meta Is Shutting Down Its VR 'Metaverse' After Spending An Obscene Amount Of Money Building It—And People Are Roasting Mark Zuckerberg Hard

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was roasted online after Meta announced they'll be shutting down Horizon Worlds, part of their virtual reality "Metaverse," this summer after spending close to $80 billion on the project.

The news comes five years after Zuckerberg declared the metaverse to be the future of Facebook, even renaming the company Meta to reflect that vision. In recent months, Meta cut roughly 10% of the workforce in its "metaverse" division and signaled a shift away from virtual reality for its flagship platform, Horizon Worlds, where users interact through avatars.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Rand Paul and Markwayne Mullin
C-SPAN3

Video Of GOP Senator Picking A Fight With A Witness Replayed During Contentious Senate Confirmation Hearing

Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul confronted his GOP colleague, Oklahoma's Markwayne Mullin, President Donald Trump's pick for Secretary of Homeland Security, over his "anger issues," even presenting video evidence.

Earlier this month, Trump announced he will replace Kristi Noem as Homeland Security Secretary with Mullin. Trump said Noem will instead take on the role of Special Envoy to the Shield of the Americas, a newly created organization intended to foster a right-wing alliance across South America.

Keep ReadingShow less