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CNN Airs Montage Of Trump Praising Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens And Alex Jones After He Calls Them 'Losers' In Viral Rant

CNN Airs Montage Of Trump Praising Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens And Alex Jones After He Calls Them 'Losers' In Viral Rant
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Olivier Touron/AFP via Getty Images; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

After President Trump went off on conservative media personalities Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens and Alex Jones for criticizing his war with Iran, CNN aired a montage of clips of him praising them.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraApr 13, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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CNN aired a fitting montage after President Donald Trump launched a broad attack on several conservative media figures—Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones—accusing them of being “stupid,” attention-seeking, and out of step with his political movement.

Carlson urged U.S. military aides to refuse any orders involving the killing of Iranian civilians. Owens, formerly of Turning Point USA, condemned the administration as “satanic” and called on Congress to remove what she described as the “Mad King Trump.”

Kelly said on her podcast that she was “sick of this sh*t,” stressing that threatening to "wipe out an entire civilization" crosses a line. Meanwhile, conspiracy theorist Jones went further, advocating for Trump’s removal via the 25th Amendment.

Trump claimed they support Iran having nuclear weapons and dismissed them as “low IQ” individuals who have lost relevance, arguing they’ve been pushed off mainstream television and now rely on “third-rate podcasts” for attention. Trump insisted their views contradict the MAGA base and said his electoral success proves they are out of touch.

He also took personal jabs at each figure: mocking Carlson’s career and education, criticizing Kelly over past interview clashes, attacking Owens for controversial claims about France’s first lady, and ridiculing Jones for his past statements about the Sandy Hook shooting and resulting legal consequences.

He wrote:

"I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years, especially by the fact that they think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon — Because they have one thing in common, Low IQs. They’re stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too!"
"Look at their past, look at their record. They don’t have what it takes, and they never did! They’ve all been thrown off Television, lost their Shows, and aren’t even invited on TV because nobody cares about them, they’re NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS, and will say anything necessary for some “free” and cheap publicity."
"Now they think they get some “clicks” because they have Third Rate Podcasts, but nobody’s talking about them, and their views are the opposite of MAGA — Or I wouldn’t have won the Presidential Election in a LANDSLIDE."
"MAGA agrees with me, and just gave CNN a 100% Approval Rating of “TRUMP,” not Hand Flailing Fools like Tucker Carlson, who couldn’t even finish College, he was a broken man when he got fired from Fox, and he’s never been the same — Perhaps he should see a good psychiatrist!"
"Or Megyn Kelly, who nastily asked me the now famous, “Only Rosie O’Donnell,” question, or “Crazy” Candace Owens, who accuses the Highly Respected First Lady of France of being a man, when she is not, and will hopefully win lots of money in the ongoing lawsuit."
Actually, to me, the First Lady of France is a far more beautiful woman than Candace, in fact, it’s not even close! Or Bankrupt Alex Jones, who says some of the dumbest things, and lost his entire fortune, as he should have, for his horrendous attack on the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims, ridiculously claiming it was a hoax."

Trump called them “losers” trying to “latch on to MAGA” and claiming that mainstream outlets like CNN and The New York Times are now praising them for the first time.

He argued that these commentators are not truly aligned with his movement and suggested he could win them over if he wanted, but chooses not to engage, saying he is focused on “world and country affairs.” He also accused them of turning “nasty” after being ignored, comparing them to Marjorie Taylor Greene, whom he labeled a “traitor" (and referred to as "Brown").

He wrote:

"These so-called “pundits” are LOSERS, and they always will be! Now Fake News CNN, The Failing New York Times, and all of the other Radical Left “News” Organizations, are “hailing” them, and giving them “positive” press for the first time in their lives. They’re not “MAGA,” they’re losers, just trying to latch on to MAGA."
"As President, I could get them on my side anytime I want to, but when they call, I don’t return their calls because I’m too busy on World and Country Affairs and, after a few times, they go “nasty,” just like Marjorie “Traitor” Brown, but I no longer care about that stuff, I only care about doing right for our Country."
"MAGA is about WINNING and STRENGTH in not allowing Iran to have Nuclear Weapons. MAGA is about MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and these people have no idea how to do that, BUT I DO, because THE UNITED STATES IS NOW THE “HOTTEST” COUNTRY ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD!"

You can see his post below.

Screenshot of Donald Trump's post @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

In response, CNN shared a montage of Trump praising these same people.

Trump once—to applause—described Kelly as "incredible" for "rip[ping] some poor idiot apart." He also referred to a beaming Carlson as "the greatest interviewer." Owens, in his estimation, was once someone "with star power" whom he simply "looked at and sa[id], 'That's a star.'"

Of Jones, he once said the following during an appearance on InfoWars:

"I just want to say something about your reputation: You're amazing. I will not let you down."

In response, Jones praised Trump's "knowledge of geopolitical systems."

You can see the montage below.

The fact that Trump is more than willing to tear into them all so mercilessly despite once having fawned over them showed once again that with Trump, loyalty is fleeting.


In response to Trump's ramblings, Owens had this to say:

"It may be time to put Grandpa up in a home."

You can see her post below.

It's well past time, Candace.

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