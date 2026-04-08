MAGA Is Pretty Sure Tucker Carlson Just Called Trump The Antichrist—And They're Melting Down Hard

After conservative mouthpiece Tucker Carlson made a strong case for MAGA Republican President Donald Trump not being anointed by God as many Christian nationalists believe, MAGA minions started losing their collective mind online.
On Monday, Carlson started going in on Trump's infamous profane Easter Sunday Truth Social message, calling the POTUS "evil" and pointing out Trump refused to put his hand on the Bible during his second inauguration.
On X, Carlson captioned his latest video:
"Desecrating Easter was the first step toward nuclear war. Christians need to understand where Trump is taking us."
In his attached Monday episode of The Tucker Carlson Show, he said:
"The morning of Easter is a uniquely joyful and peaceful moment. And yet that peace yesterday was shattered."
Carlson then read Trump's Truth Social post threatening to destroy a civilization. Whether Trump was referring to Iran or the United States was unclear.
Either way, Carlson wasn’t a fan of the rhetoric, saying:
"How dare you speak that way on Easter morning to the country? Who do you think you are? You’re tweeting out that word on Easter morning."
"A lot of people reading that imagined, of course, this can’t be real. Did the president of the United States really just write that?"
"It is real. It is maybe the most real thing this President has ever done and also the most revealing on every level. It is vile on every level."
After voicing concerns that the threats and tactics were because Trump wanted to have the power of God, to destroy and kill with impunity, Carlson stated:
"That is an intentional desecration of beauty and truth, which is the definition of evil."
Voicing concern over Trump choosing a nuclear strike against Iran, Carlson implored:
"Those people who are in direct contact with the President need to say, ‘No, I’ll resign. I’ll do whatever I can legally to stop this, because this is insane. If you give the order, I’m not carrying it out. Figure out the codes on the [nuclear] football yourself."
He condemned Trump's threats to destroy civilian infrastructure using the U.S. military, making anyone who complied with those orders war criminals prosecutable in international court.
Carlson added:
"Which is to say commit a war crime, a moral crime against the people of the country whose welfare, by the way, was one of the reasons we supposedly went into this war in the first place."
"What happens when [a country] loses [electrical] power? Well, people die. Babies connected to incubators die. People in hospitals die. And those are the first-level effects."
"Then people begin to starve. And then you have refugee crises. People leave the cities looking for food. And then yes, they move into other countries in the region, in Europe, in the United States."
Going after Trump’s Christian nationalist acolytes, Carlson stated:
"You cause chaos and death, mass suffering and death when you do that. And we have done that. We have intentionally bombed civilian infrastructure in Iran. It’s totally unacceptable."
"Not under the phony laws of some international body, but under moral law, God’s law, killing non-combatants, people who did nothing wrong, who didn’t choose this war, who were just people created by God, that is immoral. That will never be moral. That can never be justified. That is always wrong."
"Could there be a spiritual component to this? Is it just a conventional escalation ladder in a badly thought out war… [or] could it be something bigger? Is it possible what you’re watching is a very stealthy yet incredibly effective attack on what, from a Christian perspective, is the true faith: belief in Jesus?"
"Is it possible that the President sees this in bigger terms? Sees this as the fulfillment of something? An elevation of some higher office beyond President of the United States?"
Carlson noted Trump's spiritual advisor, Paula White, compared the POTUS to Jesus Christ on one occasion as Franklin Graham nodded along. Some Christian nationalists, like Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, have expressed their messianic fantasies about Trump, and Carlson urged Christians to remember the stories of a false prophet in the guise of a powerful political figure.
While Carlson never actually called Trump the Antichrist, MAGA wigged out online.
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But some former MAGA minions thought Carlson was on target.
Carlson was at one time a Trump ride-or-die, but the bromance is clearly over between the two as they traded barbs online and through third parties.
In response to Carlson's latest video, Trump told the New York Post's Caitlin Doornbos:
"Tucker’s a low IQ person that has absolutely no idea what’s going on. He calls me all the time; I don’t respond to his calls. I don’t deal with him. I like dealing with smart people, not fools."
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And MAGA continues to crumble.