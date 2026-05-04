'New York Times' Hits Tucker Carlson With The Awkward Receipts After He Denies Calling Trump 'The Antichrist'

Former Fox News talking head Tucker Carlson sat down with journalist Lulu Garcia-Navarro for a deep dive for The New York Times podcast The Interview. Garcia-Navarro used the opportunity to ask Carlson about his split with MAGA Republican President Donald Trump.

Carlson had been critical of Trump over his Iran war, Trump's increasingly unhinged rhetoric, and the infamous meme Trump posted, then deleted, depicting himself as Jesus Christ.

In an episode of Carlson's own podcast, The Tucker Carlson Show, that aired on April 6, the former Trump sycophant—someone who uses insincere flattery, fawning, or servile behavior to gain advantage from someone with power, wealth, or influence—danced around calling Trump the Antichrist, but was accused of doing it anyway by Trump's MAGA minions.

Then on a live episode that aired on April 15, Carlson actually said the quiet part out loud, asking his listeners to consider if Trump was the Antichrist.

On an episode from two days later on April 17 with accused rapist-turned-devout-Christian Russell Brand, the two discussed Bible passages, which Brand infamously struggled with in a separate appearance with Piers Morgan.

During their discussion, Carlson again focused on the Antichrist, referring to one passage as:

"Ripped from the headlines."

But Carlson denied his recent obsession while speaking with Garcia-Navarro, when she began to ask about it, saying:

"You’ve been talking on your show about whether Trump is the 'Antichrist'..."

Carlson interrupted, saying:

"I have not said that."

Garcia-Navarro continued her original question, saying:

"On your show, the day after Easter, you noted he did not put his hand on the Bible during his swearing-in ceremony as President..."

Carlson again interrupted to say:

"Correct."

Garcia-Navarro continued on, saying:

"...and you said, and I’m quoting, 'Maybe he didn’t put his hand on the Bible because he affirmatively rejects what’s inside that book.'"

The quote came directly from Carlson's April 6 podcast.

Moving on to his April 15 live show, Garcia-Navarro shared:

"And then on a recent show, you went further, saying: 'Here’s a leader who’s mocking the gods of his ancestors, mocking the God of gods and exalting himself above them. Could this be the Antichrist?'"

Carlson again denied his own words, proclaiming:

"I actually did not say, 'Could this be the Antichrist.' I don’t know where that comes from, but I know that those words never left my lips because I’m not sure I fully understand what the Antichrist is, if there’s just one."

"I actually tried to understand it. I may have said some are asking that. I am not weighing in on that because I don’t understand it."

But the NYT podcast edit included a clip of Carlson saying exactly those words.

You can see the moment from The Interview podcast as it aired here:

After Carlson's second denial, Garcia-Navarro asked:

"So to be clear, though, that was not what you were suggesting?"

Carlson replied:

"If I thought Trump was the Antichrist, I would just say so. If I understood what the Antichrist is, I’d say so, and I don’t really."

Garcia-Navarro reminded Carlson:

"You’ve been discussing it repeatedly on your show, so I’m just trying to understand why. What do you want your audience to be considering?"

Carlson responded:

"I just want to make the point repeatedly again and again that there are unseen forces that act, that there is a spiritual realm, and we are subject to those forces for good and bad, and I don’t think that any person can deny that."

Garcia-Navarro then reiterated:

"I just want to make the point that you did say, 'Could this be the Antichrist?' And then you said, 'Well, who knows?' You did use those words."

This time instead of denying his own words a third time, Carlson hedged his bets, admitting he doesn't always know what's coming out of his mouth.

Carlson conceded:

"Man, then my apologies to you if there’s a video of me saying that. I guess what I’m expressing to you is it doesn’t reflect exactly how I feel."

"It suggests a precision that I haven’t arrived at, that Trump is the Antichrist. You’d have to define Antichrist, and I know that I can’t define it, and it’s not clearly defined in the New Testament or Old Testament."

People found the exchange both telling and hilarious.





















































Like most sycophants, Carlson never fully commits to anything, despite the divisive rhetoric he pushes.

Plausible deniability is his hallmark, so he can always jump to whichever way the winds are currently blowing—whichever opinion earns him the most views and money.