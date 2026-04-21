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Pete Buttigieg Explains Why Trump's AI Jesus Post Was So Offensive To Christian Conservatives In Viral Video

Screenshot of Pete Buttigieg; Donald Trump
@Acyn/X; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

At a recent town hall in Oklahoma, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg called out President Trump's A.I. post depicting himself as Jesus for being "insulting" to both people's faith and their intelligence.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraApr 21, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg condemned President Donald Trump for posting an AI-generated post depicting himself as Jesus Christ, describing it as "insulting" to both people's faith and their intelligence.

Earlier this month, the Pope criticized Trump's widely unpopular war in Iran and called on the world "to reject war, especially a war which many people have said is an unjust war, which is continuing to escalate and is not resolving anything."

Trump later took to Truth Social in an attempt to discredit Pope Leo, saying he doesn't "want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon." Among other things, Trump said the Pope should "stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician."

Trump also posted an image—that he deleted following MAGA backlash—of himself as Jesus Christ healing the sick.

Screenshot of Donald Trump's post @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

When asked about it, he claimed he thought the image "was me as a doctor":

"It wasn't a depiction. I did post it and I thought it was me as a doctor and had to do with [the] Red Cross as a Red Cross worker which we support and only the fake news could come up with that one."
"I just heard about it and I thought, 'How did they come up with that?' It's supposed to be me as a doctor making people better and I do make people better. I make people a lot better."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Buttigieg was at a town hall-style event in Tulsa, Oklahoma over the weekend, when he made a point to address Christians who grew up in households where being Christian and conservative were considered “one and the same.”

He said:

“Maybe you’ve come along for a lot of things that have gone in the last few years in our politics but when you see the president insult your faith by depicting himself as the risen Lord healing somebody, you got something to say about that."
“Especially since, after insulting your faith by circulating that image, he turned around and insulted your intelligence by saying he thought that was a picture of him being a doctor.”
“By the way, he’s not a doctor, either!”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Many concurred with his remarks.


Believe it or not, the AI-generated Jesus image Trump shared didn't originate with him.

It first appeared in February on X, posted by conservative commentator Nick Adams. In Adams’ version, a U.S. soldier is silhouetted in the background. In the version Trump later shared, that figure had been altered into a horned, demonic presence looming behind him as he performs a “miracle.”

It's insulting any way you slice it.

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