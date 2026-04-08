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Megyn Kelly Explains Bonkers Reason She Would Still Vote Republican Even If Trump 'Dropped A Nuke'—And It's A Big Yikes

Screenshot of Megyn Kelly; Donald Trump
The Megyn Kelly Show; Alex Brandon/Pool/Getty Images

On a recent episode of her podcast, former Fox News host Megyn Kelly shared that President Trump could "drop a nuke" and it still wouldn't get her to vote Democrat.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraApr 08, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Former Fox News host turned far-right pundit Megyn Kelly was criticized for her reasoning after declaring that President Donald Trump "could drop a nuke" on Iran and it still wouldn't get her to vote for Democrats.

Kelly spoke on her podcast amid significant concern over remarks Trump made online threatening to decimate Iran's infrastructure if they didn't permit tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage at the entrance to the Persian Gulf that carries roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply.

But despite the anger toward the Trump administration and heightened nuclear fears, Kelly insisted that she would never vote for Democrats even if Trump did indeed drop an atomic bomb on the country.

She said:

"Honestly, Trump could drop a nuke and I'd still vote Republican over those people. ... What they want to do is nuke our own country: the open border, what they're doing to children. All that stuff, they would do it all if they got back in power and I think most Republicans know that."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

Many were disgusted by her remarks.


Since then, Trump has insisted that God supports his war on Iran and declared—before a provisional ceasefire was announced—that "a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again" ahead of a deadline to bomb Iran’s power plants and bridges that legal scholars and world leaders have said would constitute war crimes.

And Kelly quickly changed her tune in a subsequent episode:

"I don't know about you, but I am sick of this sh*t. Can't he just behave like a normal human? Honestly, the president.... '3D chess'... shut up. Shut the f**k up about that sh*t. You don't threaten to wipe out an entire civilization."
"We're talking about civilians, just casually in a social media post. I am the first to try and understand Trump and his strategy and to not freak out over his weird social media posts and language that is loose and incendiary, truly. I've lived with it for 10+ years." ...
"This is completely irresponsible and disgusting. This is wrong. It's wrong. He should not be doing it. I don't care that it's... his negotiation tactic is to kill an entire country of civilians? Men, women, and children? An American president?"
"So that the Strait of Hormuz can be opened? It's just wrong. It's not hard to say it, it's not hard to recognize this. I wish he would stop doing this. He can't negotiate without doing this? What does that say about him?"
"What does that say about the position our country is in right now in these negotiations? He's gotta say this? He can't be a dignified, strong leader without threatening a bunch of war crimes? What is he, Genghis Khan?"
"What is he trying to do and why can't he do it with strength, not with threats that don't diminish the United States of America in this way?"

You can hear what she said in the video below.

Her hypocrisy was swiftly called out.



Kelly's remarks come after she broke with the Trump administration over the war in Iran, attracting attention for her open admonishment of key figures like South Carolina Republican Representative Lindsey Graham, whom she referred to as a "homicidal maniac" after reports that Graham helped convince Trump to authorize the bombing campaign.

Kelly also clashed with Fox News host Mark Levin over the war, saying Levin has a "micropenis" after Levin, in response to her criticisms, called her "an emotionally unhinged, lewd, and petulant wreck."

Trump, for his part, sided with Levin in a post on Truth Social, calling Levin "a truly Great American Patriot" who "is somewhat under siege by other people with far less Intellect, Capability, and Love for our Country."

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