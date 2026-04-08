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David Schwimmer Slams 'Hate-Mongering Bigot' Ye For Trying To Make A Comeback After His Antisemitic Rants

David Schwimmer (left) speaks out against Ye (right) as the rapper faces renewed backlash amid his attempted comeback.
Bruce Glikas/WireImage; Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Friends star David Schwimmer spoke out against Ye as he promotes his latest album and attempted comeback following backlash against his hateful antisemitic rhetoric and his posts praising Hitler.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossApr 08, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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As Ye continues pushing for a comeback after months of fallout tied to antisemitic remarks and disturbing praise of Adolf Hitler, actor David Schwimmer made it clear he was not ready to move on.

Ye's renewed comeback unraveled quickly, as sponsors pulled out of London’s Wireless Festival even before the United Kingdom government barred him from entering the country, ultimately leading to the event’s cancellation on Tuesday.

The Friends actor, who is Jewish and previously spoke out against Ye’s antisemitic posting spree—where the rapper self-identified as a Nazi last year—turned his attention to the festival as Ye's participation stoked controversy.

Schwimmer praised sponsors who withdrew support:

“Thanks, Pepsi, PayPal & Diageo. It’s great to see companies with moral clarity. Unlike Wireless and Festival Republic, they decided not to platform an artist who became one of the most recognizable hate-mongering bigots in the world — while the other orgs seek only to profit from one.”

Sponsors started pulling out on Sunday after promoter Festival Republic confirmed Ye’s booking. Festival executive Melvin Benn defended the decision in a statement Monday, saying fans should “offer some forgiveness and hope,” even as backlash grew.

Schwimmer outlined what accountability should look like for Ye moving forward:

“Until Ye demonstrates a commitment to building back trust — not only with the Jewish community, but with ALL the fans he left heartbroken and disappointed by his hateful rhetoric the last several years — he should not be granted a platform to perform.”

Schwimmer pointed to what he sees as a troubling pattern, citing last year’s release of the song “Heil Hitler” and swastika-branded merchandise while also questioning the timing of Ye’s full-page apology in The Wall Street Journal. To him, it felt less like accountability and more like a setup for a return.

That return is already taking shape. Ye’s latest album, Bully, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, alongside major performances in Mexico City and Inglewood, and additional festival appearances are still on the schedule. But Schwimmer remained skeptical, noting Ye had previously issued—and later walked back—a 2023 apology before escalating his rhetoric again.

Schwimmer questioned the sincerity and impact of Ye’s apology:

“An apology letter is just that: Words on paper. An advertisement, generating publicity before a concert tour. It does not erase years of abuse.”

Reports indicated Ye had completed Bully before the apology ad ran, raising further questions about the timing and the sincerity behind it.

Schwimmer emphasized that forgiveness requires more than public statements:

“I believe in forgiveness, but it takes much more than this.”

You can view his Instagram post here:

Just two days after Bully dropped, Wireless Festival announced Ye as a three-night headliner, prompting sponsors like Pepsi and PayPal to pull out soon after.

Ye had acknowledged the limits of his apology in a recent interview:

“I know words aren’t enough. I’ll have to show change through my actions. If you’re open, I’m here.”

As for the internet, some social media praised Schwimmer for speaking out and backing sponsors who withdrew support, while criticizing efforts to give Ye another major platform.

You can view the reactions here:










But Ye’s comeback is still drawing crowds, with tens of thousands attending his SoFi Stadium shows. Schwimmer also pointed to the industry’s response, calling out artists like Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and Lauryn Hill for their silence.

For Schwimmer, statements alone don’t carry weight. He pointed instead to tangible steps, from financial reparations to direct engagement with Jewish communities.

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