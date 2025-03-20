Skip to content

JFK's Grandson Is Hilariously Trolling Conservatives Over Trump's Release Of JFK Files

Ye Blasted After Tweeting Then Deleting Vile Ableist Insult About Beyoncé And Jay-Z's Kids

Ye; Jay-Z with Beyoncé
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The rapper was hit with swift backlash after he tweeted and then deleted a post using an ableist slur to describe Beyoncé and Jay-Z's children.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiMar 20, 2025
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Disgraced rapper Ye has hit another low, this time for targeting fellow music industry colleagues Beyoncé and Jay-Z's children.

In a deleted tweet, Ye used an ableist slur for his unsolicited insult.

"Wait has anyone ever seen Jay Z and Beyonce's younger kids they're [r-word]," he wrote, adding:

"No like literally and this is why artificial insemanation [sic] is such a blessing having [r-word] children is a choice."

While the original tweet is now gone, the internet did its job and kept receipts.

A social media user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Kanye you can delete all you want… we all saw the tweet," and shared the following screenshot of Ye's post.

@kanyewest/X

In a series of follow-up tweets, Ye went on an unhinged tirade, writing, "Somebody from my music team called me and begged me to take it down and spoke on Twitter banning etc. I'm soooo mad I took that down."


He said in another post:

"Ain't no celebrity ever said nothing to come to my aid when it came to these white women taking my kids cause they was mad I was wearing a Trump hat F'k Jay Z and his whole family especially his shooters."

Social media users face-palmed over Ye being back at it with his scathing broadsides, especially when his X account was reinstated after it was previously deactivated for his antisemitic rants on the platform.

Users also thought Ye violated the sacred rule of not disparaging children.




His tweets came after he dropped a trailer for his eleventh studio album, Bully, which was inspired by his 9-year-old son, Saint, for kicking another child because he was "weak."

Ye said the upcoming album was "not finished and half the vocals AI."

The artist last sparked outrage for hawking swastika-emblazoned T-shirts on his now-defunct clothing website through his Super Bowl ad.

