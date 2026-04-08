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Georgia Voter Says Trump's Threat To Destroy Iran Is 'Giving War Crime'—And The Internet Has A New Hero

Screenshot of Georgia voter; Donald Trump
MS NOW; Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

MS NOW interviewed a mother in Georgia about President Trump's threat to kill the "whole civilization" of Iran—and her blunt assessment is going viral.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraApr 08, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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A Georgia voter went viral after telling MS NOW that President Donald Trump's threat to destroy Iran is "giving war crime," reflecting pretty much how the general public feels about Trump's threats to decimate the country's infrastructure.

On Sunday, Trump lashed out at Iran amid growing concerns about tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage at the entrance to the Persian Gulf that carries roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply. Recently, Iran has struck several vessels in the area and warned ships against entering the passage, effectively halting traffic through one of the world’s most crucial energy routes.

On Easter morning, Trump threatened to wipe out critical Iranian infrastructure if the waterway isn't opened, writing:

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F**kin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!"
"Praise be to Allah."

You can see his post below.

Screenshot of Donald Trump's post @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Since then, Trump has insisted that God supports his war on Iran and declared—before a provisional ceasefire was announced—that "a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again" ahead of a deadline to bomb Iran’s power plants and bridges that legal scholars and world leaders have said would constitute war crimes.

And when MS NOW interviewed a Georgia woman about Trump's remarks, she summed it up pretty succinctly:

"It's giving war crime. You can't do that. We don't just annihilate people because we can and, you know, make a grab for the money and the oil. And that's what we've done in Venezuela. And that's what we're doing in Iran."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

People rallied around her.



Trump said a ceasefire between Israel and Iran had been brokered with the help of Pakistan, whose prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, requested a two-week pause in fighting to “allow diplomacy to run its course.” For several hours after Trump’s announcement, it was unclear whether Israel had agreed to the arrangement.

Shortly before midnight Eastern Time, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Israel supported the U.S.-backed ceasefire with Iran, though he stressed that the deal does not apply to Israel’s conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon. His office also said Israel backs U.S. efforts to ensure Iran no longer poses a nuclear or missile threat.

The diplomatic effort was complicated when Iran released two different versions of a proposed 10-point framework for negotiations, which Trump described as a “workable basis” for talks. The Farsi-language version included a reference to the “acceptance of enrichment” in Iran’s nuclear program, while English versions circulated by Iranian diplomats omitted that phrase, for reasons that remain unclear.

Pakistan has invited the United States and Iran to negotiations in Islamabad on Friday. Iranian officials said they would attend, but Washington has not yet publicly confirmed whether it will participate.

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