Skip to content

Georgia Voter Says Trump's Threat To Destroy Iran Is 'Giving War Crime'—And The Internet Has A New Hero

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Dan Levy Gets Choked Up While Visiting 'Schitt's Creek' Town For First Time Since Catherine O'Hara's Death

Dan Levy; Catherine O'Hara
CBS Sunday Morning/YouTube; Amy Sussman/Getty Images

As part of his recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Dan Levy visited the town where Schitt's Creek was filmed for the first time since the tragic death of his costar Catherine O'Hara—and surprised himself with how emotional the moment was.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanApr 08, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Dan Levy has been open about his grief after the loss of the late, great Catherine O'Hara.

Catherine O'Hara was a lot of things to a lot of people, with her versatility and willingness to create big, memorable characters that people love and cherish, from Kate McCallister to Delia Deetz to Moira Rose.

But to Dan Levy, she was more than a costar, onscreen mom, or even family friend; she was more like an aunt, having worked with his father, Eugene Levy, for decades and meeting Dan when he was still a baby.

During an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Levy talked about his time on Schitt's Creek and the deepening of his relationship with O'Hara when they started working together on the show.

Part of the interview took place in Goodwood, Ontario, the small, Canadian town where most of Schitt's Creek was filmed.

Levy knew in advance that this visit would be taking place, and he was confident that he'd be able to talk about the show, about O'Hara's passing, and visit the Schitt's Creek primary location without choking up. But he was very, very wrong.

When asked if he could envision a revival of Schitt's Creek, Levy's response resonated around the world:

"Oh no, not now. You can't."

Because the "now" had nothing to do with time. It wasn't about being too soon after the show ended six years ago. The "now" referred to O'Hara's absence. To his mind, there can be no Schitt's Creek without Moira Rose.

You can watch the segment here:

@cbssundaymorning

“I didn’t think that I’d have quite an emotional reaction”: “Schitt’s Creek” co-creator Dan Levy returns to Goodwood, Ontario, the town where the hit show was filmed — and dismisses the idea of a sequel without his late co-star, Catherine O’Hara, who died in January. #danlevy #schittscreek

The interview quickly went viral across social media platforms, with people resonating with Levy's grief and his unwillingness to see the show go on without O'Hara.

Instagrammers were touched by Levy's honesty.

@cbssundaymorning/Instagram

@cbssundaymorning/Instagram

@cbssundaymorning/Instagram

@cbssundaymorning/Instagram

@cbssundaymorning/Instagram

@cbssundaymorning/Instagram

@cbssundaymorning/Instagram

X users were struggling to process their own grief.





You can watch the full interview here:

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Losing Catherine O'Hara has been heartbreaking for so many. The best thing we can do is continue to enjoy her memory and all that she gave us during her incredible acting career.

Latest News

Jake Paul; Druski as Erika Kirk
Celebrities

Podcaster Jake Paul Slammed Over His Plans To Do Blackface Sketch In Retaliation Against Druski

Jennifer Siebel Newsom
Donald Trump

Gavin Newsom's Wife Has Stark Warning For MAGA Women Who Still Support Trump—And She's Absolutely Right

Screenshot of Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Trump Was Asked If He Thinks God Supports His Attacks On Iran—And His Response Is Peak Trump

Donald Trump; Screenshot of Artemis II crew
Donald Trump

Trump Tries To Blame Awkward Silence During Call With Artemis II On Technical Glitch—But The Video Says Otherwise

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Laura Ingraham
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images; @lauraingraham/Instagram

Laura Ingraham Gets Blunt Reminder After Awkward Video Of Her Doing The Griddy Dance Goes Viral

After sharing a video of herself doing the "Griddy," Fox News talking head Laura Ingraham was called out for appropriating Black culture after years of attacking Black people, Black Democratic leaders, sharing racist stereotypes, and attacking their basic human rights on her program.

The Griddy is a popular celebratory dance seen in the NFL, NBA, and the game Fortnite. It was popularized by NFL players Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals and Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings.

Keep ReadingShow less
Domino’s delivery driver Dan Simpson is seen on a Ring camera going the extra mile during a viral Boise, Idaho delivery.
@katey_93/TikTok

Internet Steps Up To Help Out Idaho Domino's Delivery Driver Who Went The Extra Mile For Customer

It started with a missing Diet Coke and turned into a six-figure thank-you.

A 68-year-old pizza delivery worker is heading into retirement with an unexpected boost after a small act of kindness sparked a viral moment—and a wave of support from strangers who chose to pay it forward.

Keep ReadingShow less
Artemis II crew
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Crew Of The Artemis II Just Spoofed 'Bad '80s Sitcoms' To Introduce Themselves—And It's Too Good

There's nothing quite like taking a little comedic relief into space! But that's exactly what the Artemis II crew did.

The crew stars mission specialist Jeremy Hansen, mission specialist Christina Koch, pilot Victor Glover, commander Reid Wiseman, and who could forget Rise, the cute zero gravity indicator?

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump speaks next to the Easter bunny at the Easter Egg Roll
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Clip Of Trump Raging About Iran As He's Standing Next To The Easter Bunny Is Going Viral For Its Sheer Absurdity

The sheer absurdity of President Donald Trump speaking to a crowd about his war in Iran as he stood next to the Easter Bunny ahead of the annual White House Easter Egg Roll hits a certain way just a couple of days after Trump threatened to decimate the country's infrastructure.

On Sunday, Trump lashed out at Iran amid growing concerns about tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage at the entrance to the Persian Gulf that carries roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply. Recently, Iran has struck several vessels in the area and warned ships against entering the passage, effectively halting traffic through one of the world’s most crucial energy routes.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lisa Kudrow (left) reflects on feeling like “the sixth Friend” as the Friends cast (right) rose to global fame.
Samir Hussein/WireImage; Getty Images

Lisa Kudrow Reveals Feeling Overlooked After Talent Agents Referred To Her As 'The Sixth Friend'

Even at the height of Friends mania, when the cast was redefining ensemble stardom, Lisa Kudrow says some of her own representatives still managed to treat her like an afterthought.

The Friends star, who spent 10 seasons as the quirky and unconventional Phoebe Buffay, recently admitted she felt overlooked within the ensemble. Reflecting on the experience in a Saturday interview with The Independent, Kudrow said that even as the show exploded in its second season, her career prospects didn’t shift in any meaningful way.

Keep ReadingShow less