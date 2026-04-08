Dan Levy Gets Choked Up While Visiting 'Schitt's Creek' Town For First Time Since Catherine O'Hara's Death

Dan Levy has been open about his grief after the loss of the late, great Catherine O'Hara.

Catherine O'Hara was a lot of things to a lot of people, with her versatility and willingness to create big, memorable characters that people love and cherish, from Kate McCallister to Delia Deetz to Moira Rose.

But to Dan Levy, she was more than a costar, onscreen mom, or even family friend; she was more like an aunt, having worked with his father, Eugene Levy, for decades and meeting Dan when he was still a baby.

During an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Levy talked about his time on Schitt's Creek and the deepening of his relationship with O'Hara when they started working together on the show.

Part of the interview took place in Goodwood, Ontario, the small, Canadian town where most of Schitt's Creek was filmed.

Levy knew in advance that this visit would be taking place, and he was confident that he'd be able to talk about the show, about O'Hara's passing, and visit the Schitt's Creek primary location without choking up. But he was very, very wrong.

When asked if he could envision a revival of Schitt's Creek, Levy's response resonated around the world:

"Oh no, not now. You can't."

Because the "now" had nothing to do with time. It wasn't about being too soon after the show ended six years ago. The "now" referred to O'Hara's absence. To his mind, there can be no Schitt's Creek without Moira Rose.

You can watch the segment here:

@cbssundaymorning “I didn’t think that I’d have quite an emotional reaction”: “Schitt’s Creek” co-creator Dan Levy returns to Goodwood, Ontario, the town where the hit show was filmed — and dismisses the idea of a sequel without his late co-star, Catherine O’Hara, who died in January. #danlevy #schittscreek

The interview quickly went viral across social media platforms, with people resonating with Levy's grief and his unwillingness to see the show go on without O'Hara.

Instagrammers were touched by Levy's honesty.

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X users were struggling to process their own grief.

















You can watch the full interview here:

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Losing Catherine O'Hara has been heartbreaking for so many. The best thing we can do is continue to enjoy her memory and all that she gave us during her incredible acting career.