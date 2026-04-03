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Dan Levy Opens Up About The Thing That's Given Him 'Great Comfort' After Catherine O'Hara's Death

Dan Levy; Catherine O'Hara
@fallontonight/Instagram; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Levy opened up to Jimmy Fallon about the loss of his beloved Schitt's Creek costar Catherine O'Hara—and revealed the one thing that's been able to give him "great comfort."

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanApr 03, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Since the passing of the late and great comedic and character actress Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy has opened up about how he's coped with the loss of his incomparable Schitt's Creek costar and close family friend.

When O'Hara passed away, Levy shared a touching tribute, reflecting on how she'd been an honorary member of his family for decades since working with his father, Eugene Levy, for more than fifty years on various sets. Schitt's Creek brought the pair full circle and allowed the world to see the connection between O'Hara and Levy that he'd already known for most of his life.

When Levy appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for the first time since O'Hara's passing, Fallon offered his condolences, opening the floor for the two of them to consider her legacy.

Fallon said:

"[O'Hara was] one of the funniest comedians I've ever seen. She can do characters... Gorgeous!"

Levy reflected:

"Listen, it’s like a collective loss, I think."
"She was the greatest. She’s irreplaceable."

But there is one thing that brings him peace.

"The great comfort for me has just been to see how loved she was, you know what I mean?"
"The outpouring."
"Everyone felt like they kind of knew her."

You can watch the segment here:

Fans were deeply touched by Levy's continued tribute to O'Hara.

@fallontonight/Instagram

@fallontonight/Instagram

@fallontonight/Instagram

@fallontonight/Instagram

@fallontonight/Instagram

@fallontonight/Instagram

@fallontonight/Instagram

@fallontonight/Instagram

@fallontonight/Instagram

@fallontonight/Instagram

@fallontonight/Instagram

O'Hara's death was a profound loss that touched several generations at once, due to the number of incredible characters she created over the years, from Beetlejuice's Delia Deetz to Kevin's mom in Home Alone to Moira Rose on Schitt's Creek and everyone in between.

But that is exactly Levy's point and what has brought him comfort. Grief is love with nowhere to go, and the healthiest thing is finding ways to express it.

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