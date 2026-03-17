MTG Applauds Megyn Kelly For Her Brutal 'Micropenis' Dig Against Fox News Host Mark Levin In Clash Over Iran

Noise was recently an issue on a recent American Airlines flight from Miami to Tampa, though neither a baby nor an infant was responsible.

Instead, passengers were disrupted by a woman who refused to wear headphones while watching videos on her phone, resulting in her being escorted off the plane, as documented by TikToker @jcmak03: ***NSFW language***

@jcmack03 A drunk lady on an American Airlines flight from Miami to Tampa refused to use headphones and was loudly playing videos from her phone. The flight attendants politely asked her to use headphones before we even left the gate, and the lady immediately got angry, rude and belligerent. She was shouting and cursing at employees and other passengers. It continued until law enforcement finally came and thankfully removed her. The American Airlines employees handled it very well and were respectful the entire time. Just a wild situation. Never in my life did I think I’d witness this. #airplane #drunk #americanairlines #miami #florida

@jcmak03 documented the saga in three parts in the two-minute video, introducing the first part with a text overlay explaining the situation:

"Lady gets kicked off American Airlines flight in Miami after refusing to use headphones and fighting with and cursing at flight attendants."

During what is described as "Part 1/3" of the video, we can see a man in a tan jacket speak to the unidentified woman, who remained in her seat loudly declaring she didn't "give a sh*t," making an effort to justify the behavior other passengers found disruptive.

She ranted:

"I paid money for it, and I played a video for thirty f*cking seconds, at fifty-percent sound!"

"And that's the f*cking reason you're kicking me off?"

Another passenger could be heard clapping back at her, and the noise-making woman subsequently noticed she was being recorded by other passengers, which she claimed was "totally fine."

During the second part, the woman could be seen clapping back at a flight attendant, continuing to defend her lack of headphone use, and claiming the noise coming from her seat was "less than what that sounds like."

It's unclear what "that" she was referring to, only that it was something coming from a few rows ahead of her, as she was emphatically pointing in front of herself.

She then accused the flight attendants of giving her an unnecessarily hard time because she had initially told one of them, "that sounds like a you problem"—something she would soon reiterate, now saying it sounded like a "them" problem, with a healthy dose of profanity thrown in.

Confident she did nothing wrong, she then encouraged the flight attendants to "go ahead and call the police" before declaring, "what the actual f*ck?"

The woman then adamantly told the flight attendants that she had "stopped after the second warning."

While part two ended with the woman comfortably falling back into her seat, the third part began showing that the flight attendants had taken her up on her offer, as two policemen, one wearing a Sheriff's jacket, could be seen standing in front of her.

While the woman appeared to cooperate with the policemen's demand to get up and out of her seat, she clearly wasn't going down without a fight, continuing to justify her behavior:

"I am in the right."

"It's okay for me to play a thirty-f*cking- second video."

She urged passengers to continue recording her as she continued to get up from her seat, but while the policemen tried to calm her down, she once again jumped to her own defense:

"Hey, is this not a free speech America?"

"Or are we being a**holes to literally everybody?"

As the security guards kept trying to calm her, she remained somewhat obstinate, asking if she had the right to "express her feelings."

Finally, the woman picked up her bag, and after leaning in to a row in front of her and thanking a passenger for "reporting her," once again emphasizing she only played a video for "thirty f***ing seconds," she proceeded to walk off the plane, followed by the police officers, once again reminding everyone of the length of her offending video.

Cheers erupted from the plane as she walked off, eventually leading her to join in on the clapping, with one passenger audibly thanking the officers for getting her off, and another screaming for the woman to "get the f**k out of here."

Viewers, including some passengers from the flight, were equally delighted to see her removed from the plane.

Many expressed their hatred of people playing videos with the sound on full blast with no regard for others, and others wished headphones were more strictly enforced elsewhere:

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Earlier in the month, United Airlines initiated a rule that all passengers must use headphones "while listening to audio or video content," and that staff had "the right to refuse transport" to anyone who didn't follow the rule.

With all the traction @jcmack03's video has now gotten, it won't be surprising if American Airlines soon adopts a similar policy.