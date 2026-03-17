MTG Applauds Megyn Kelly For Her Brutal 'Micropenis' Dig Against Fox News Host Mark Levin In Clash Over Iran

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene applauded conservative host Megyn Kelly amid her ongoing social media clash with Fox News host Mark Levin over the war in Iran after Kelly made a dig about Levin's "micropenis."
Kelly has broken with the Trump administration over the war in Iran, attracting attention for her open admonishment of key figures like South Carolina Republican Representative Lindsey Graham, whom she referred to as a "homicidal maniac" after reports that Graham helped convince President Donald Trump to authorize the bombing campaign.
Levin, a longtime Iran hawk, was critical of Kelly's recent takes, writing the following on X:
"Poor Megyn Kelly. An emotionally unhinged, lewd, and petulant wreck. She’s completely revealed and destroyed herself. She’s everything people say she is, but much worse. Never an intelligent, thoughtful, or substantive comment. Utterly toxic."
You can see his post below.
Kelly later replied:
"Micropenis Mark thinks he has the monopoly on lewd. He tweets about me obsessively in the crudest, nastiest terms possible. Literally more than some stalkers I’ve had arrested. He doesn’t like it when women like me fight back. Bc of his micropenis."
You can see her post below.
In response to one X user who advised her to "ignore" Levin's remarks, Kelly said:
"Disagree. You can take the high road and ignore for a while but eventually after hundreds of tweets/attacks you punch the bully in the rhetorical face. And then he goes running to daddy about his Micropenis."
You can see her post below.
Kelly's remarks came after Trump sided with Levin, taking to Truth Social to criticize "jealous and angry Human Beings" who "unfairly attack" him:
"Mark Levin, a truly Great American Patriot, is somewhat under siege by other people with far less Intellect, Capability, and Love for our Country. Mark is Tough, Strong, and Brilliant, hence the nickname, 'THE GREAT ONE,' conceived by our MAGA friend, the wonderful Sean Hannity, after years of dealing with Mark in Legal, Media, and other capacities."
"Mark would often do Sean’s show, speaking as a lawyer, and Sean realized then, as did others, that he was special. Mark Levin was not looking to do Television, Radio, or anything else, but he was drafted by very smart people who understood that there are few like him. He is a true Conservative, and Intellect, far smarter than those who criticize him but, above all, he is a man of Great Wisdom and Common Sense who truly loves our Country."
"When you hear others unfairly attack Mark, remember that they are jealous and angry Human Beings, whose 'sway' is much less than the Public understands, and will, now that they know where I stand, rapidly diminish. Other than for his wonderful wife and family, Mark Levin only cares and wants one thing, GREATNESS AND SUCCESS FOR AMERICA! Those that speak ill of Mark will quickly fall by the wayside, as do the people whose ideas, policies, and footings are not sound."
"THEY ARE NOT MAGA, I AM, and MAGA includes not allowing Iran, a Sick, Demented, and Violent Terrorist Regime, to have a Nuclear Weapon to blow up the United States of America, the Middle East and, ultimately, the rest of the World. MAGA is about stopping them cold, and that is exactly what we are doing."
"GOD BLESS OUR GREAT MILITARY, WHICH I HAVE REBUILT SINCE THE BEGINNING OF MY FIRST TERM, TO ACHIEVE EVERLASTING PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
You can see Trump's post below.
@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social
Then Green waded into the mix, writing the following in support of Kelly:
"I wholeheartedly support Megyn Kelly telling the world that Mark Levin has a micropenis. It’s the most deserved insult and I don’t care if it’s vulgar. And Trump’s gigantic defense of Levin only enraged the base more. People are DONE. MAGA destroyed by micropenis Mark Levin."
You can see her post below.
Greene's decision to side with Kelly is not a huge surprise considering she—once a major Trump ally—recently referred to the Trump administration as "a bunch of sick f**king liars" for launching a war with Iran.
Greene argued that the administration had betrayed its campaign pledge of “No More Foreign Wars, No More Regime Change,” noting that Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and their allies promised to put “America FIRST.”
She said her generation had been “let down, abused, and used” by endless conflicts that left “thousands and thousands” dead or wounded, and warned that younger Americans were being “abandoned.” Greene skeptically invoked the justification of “freeing the Iranian people,” adding a dismissive “Please.”
Her decision to back Kelly also attracted attention.
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