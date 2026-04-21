Alex Jones Claims Trump Has A 'Deal' With The 'Deep State' To Throw The Midterms—And MAGA Is Crashing Out Hard

Former friend of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, grifter, and right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones widened the gap between himself and the MAGA movement he helped create back in 2015.

In the caption for his five-minute video posted to X on Friday, Jones wrote:

"This is my response to the new attack President Trump launched on myself and other sane American patriots today."

Jones shared his video with a repost of a screenshot of a Trump post from Truth Social.

On Friday, April 17, Trump shared a link to a Mediaite article titled "‘He Is Crushing, CRUSHING Tucker Carlson!’ CNN Data Guru Reveals Trump Has Ruined His Old Friend."

Trump had captioned the link:

"It’s easy! Tucker is a Low IQ person - Always easy to beat, and highly overrated!!! So are Megyn Kelly, 'Candace' (Really Dumb and mentally ill!), and Bankrupt Alex Jones, who is completely 'fried.' There are others, also! Then we have some that are VERY GOOD, true MAGA all the way, and smart. I should do a list of good, bad, and somewhere in the middle. Wouldn’t that be fascinating??? President DJT"

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Jones continued his rebuttal for that post, writing:

"The evidence is overwhelming President Trump is committing political suicide on purpose, and has made a deal to sabotage the midterms."

"America is now under the control of a foreign government."

"Everyone needs to fly their flags upside down, because our nation is in distress!"

You can see Jones' response post here:

In his video, Jones said:

"Trump continues to insanely flip-flop [on the war in Iran]. He said on Friday they agreed to all of his demands and had totally opened the Strait of Hormuz, and, of course, they hadn't. And now he's reissued the threats to blow up all their bridges. and civilian infrastructure."

"And we're supposed to sit here and love this crap. It's just poll numbers go straight down. All the polls show the Republicans are going to lose the midterms in seven months by a landslide. A disaster. A total and complete disaster."

Jones added:

"Trump is not that stupid. He's made some deal with the Deep State to throw the election to the Democrats. That's the only thing this can be."

Jones is one of an increasing number of MAGA ride-or-dies that Trump now considers traitors.

In the politics subReddit, people had heard the "Trump bad!" tune from Jones before.

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On Thursday, April 9, Trump posted a lengthy rant attacking Carlson, Kelly, Owens, Jones, and others on Truth Social.

The POTUS said of Jones:

"I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years, especially by the fact that they think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon — Because they have one thing in common, Low IQs. They’re stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too! Look at their past, look at their record. They don’t have what it takes, and they never did!"

"They’ve all been thrown off Television, lost their Shows, and aren’t even invited on TV because nobody cares about them, they’re NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS, and will say anything necessary for some “free” and cheap publicity. Now they think they get some 'clicks' because they have Third Rate Podcasts, but nobody’s talking about them, and their views are the opposite of MAGA — Or I wouldn’t have won the Presidential Election in a LANDSLIDE."

Trump failed to win either the 2016 or 2024 presidential election in a landslide, but continues to trot out the lie to justify his illegal and or unconstitutional actions as a mandate from voters.

Trump added:

"Or Bankrupt Alex Jones, who says some of the dumbest things, and lost his entire fortune, as he should have, for his horrendous attack on the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims, ridiculously claiming it was a hoax."

You can see Trump's post here:

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Returning to insulting all of the former MAGA movement mouthpieces, Trump wrote:

"These so-called 'pundits' are LOSERS, and they always will be! Now Fake News CNN, The Failing New York Times, and all of the other Radical Left 'News' Organizations, are 'hailing' them, and giving them 'positive' press for the first time in their lives. They’re not 'MAGA,' they’re losers, just trying to latch on to MAGA."

"As President, I could get them on my side anytime I want to, but when they call, I don’t return their calls because I’m too busy on World and Country Affairs and, after a few times, they go 'nasty,' just like Marjorie 'Traitor' Brown, but I no longer care about that stuff, I only care about doing right for our Country."

"MAGA is about WINNING and STRENGTH in not allowing Iran to have Nuclear Weapons. MAGA is about MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and these people have no idea how to do that, BUT I DO, because THE UNITED STATES IS NOW THE 'HOTTEST' COUNTRY ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD! President DONALD J. TRUMP"

Each of the attacked parties had criticized Trump directly or some action he had taken—which is completely unacceptable in the MAGAsphere.