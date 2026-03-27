The White House Just Tweeted A Cryptic, Pixelated Photo Of Trump—And Dems Pounced With One of Their Own

Democrats trolled the White House after its official X account posted a pixelated photo of President Donald Trump with no context on Wednesday.

The photo the White House shared shows a pixelated Trump sitting behind his desk in the Oval Office.

@WhiteHouse/X

Why did the White House share it?

No one knows—but the Democrats on the House Homeland Security Committee were quick with their response, posting a pixelated version of one of the most recognizable photos of Trump with Jeffrey Epstein, the late disgraced financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker.

You can see it below.





@HomelandSecurityDems

Trump has done everything he can to dismiss or downplay the outrage surrounding the Epstein files, which are said to contain detailed lists of some of his former friend and associate Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers.

The Justice Department recently released about 3 million new documents collected as part of its years-long investigation into Epstein; it includes more than 5,300 documents containing upwards of 38,000 mentions of Trump, his wife, his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, and related terms.

The DOJ said this release would be the final tranche of Epstein-related files required under the law, but the disclosures have instead sparked renewed outrage over the government’s failure to deliver transparency or accountability for Epstein’s many survivors.

Several survivors said records of their own FBI interviews were missing from the released files. Some lawmakers have also accused the Justice Department of improperly withholding or heavily redacting material in violation of the law, while raising concerns that parts of the disclosures revealed survivors’ personal information.

Last month, Trump, who admitted he had not read files containing thousands of photos of Epstein's properties, emails, flight logs, and tips submitted to the FBI through its National Threat Operations Center, was criticized for saying "it’s really time for the country to get on to something else."

People loved the Democrats' response—and were quick to call out the White House themselves.









The Epstein scandal isn't going anywhere—no matter how much the White House tries to distract us.