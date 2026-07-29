Skip to content

Sean Hannity Uses Lindsey Graham Eulogy To Grossly Suck Up To Trump About Graham's Version Of MAGA Heaven In Viral Funeral Clip

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Demands Mitch McConnell Prove His 'Capacity To Serve' Or Resign In Blunt New Letter

Andy Beshear; Mitch McConnell
Paul Morigi/Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Democratic Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has written a letter to Republican Senator Mitch McConnell demanding that he prove to the citizens of their state that he's still able to serve, or resign.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 29, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear demanded Senator Mitch McConnell prove his "capacity to serve" or resign, citing McConnell's long absence from the Senate and the fact he hasn’t been seen in public for 43 days since being hospitalized.

Beshear's letter is his most forceful attempt to get answers following McConnell's hospitalization in June. Limited updates about his condition fueled online speculation and conspiracy theories questioning whether he was still alive.

The 84-year-old—who chairs the Senate Rules Committee—was found unconscious at his Washington residence, prompting an advanced life support response. Earlier this month, his office said his condition was improving.

In a July 13 social media post, McConnell said he had been hospitalized after a fall that left him "briefly unconscious" and revealed he was also recovering from a mild case of pneumonia. He included a photo of himself in a hospital bed, but the image only intensified speculation online, with some users claiming it had been generated or manipulated using artificial intelligence.

McConnell's aides have declined to say whether they have recently spoken with him, adding to speculation about his condition. The Daily Beast reported that a semi-permanent security detail remains stationed at George Washington University Hospital, where McConnell continues to receive treatment.

Earlier Monday, McConnell's office released a statement saying he hopes to return to Kentucky soon but has not yet been medically cleared to leave the rehabilitation facility where he is recovering. The statement also included an update from the Office of the Attending Physician, which oversees the medical care of members of Congress.

In a letter, Beshear said he is "addressing this letter to Senator McConnell under the assumption that he is capable of reading and responding verbally, and not incapacitated by means of consciousness or cognition."

He added:

"If the Senator is unable to respond for either of those or other conditions, consider this letter a demand for his Senate staff to be honest and transparent with the people of Kentucky."
“It has now been 43 days since news of your hospitalization. During that time you have cast zero votes, engaged in no official activities, and aside from two photos and corresponding statements, have made no effort to communicate with your Kentucky constituents or the nation."
"Even the attending physician’s written statement does not discuss your actual condition, including whether you can speak, reason, or carry out your duties as a senator. I understand anyone’s desire for privacy, but when you run for office and serve as one of a state’s two US senators, you willingly abdicate much of your personal privacy."
"Important events are happening in our country right now during your absence. President Trump is stuck in a war of his own making and has greatly strengthened the very country he claims is a threat."
"Prices continue to rise, crushing Americans who are working hard but not getting ahead. Americans’ voting rights are being eliminated by the Supreme Court and threatened by congressional action. All while you are absent and refuse to communicate clearly and directly to the people you serve.”
"As Governor of the state you serve, I am calling on you to directly and verbally address the people of Kentucky and provide proof of your capacity to serve, or resign."

Beshear said that if McConnell does not respond, he will urge Senate Majority Leader John Thune to investigate the senator's condition and, if appropriate, begin the process of replacing him. Beshear also sent Thune a separate letter formally requesting the same action.

Andy Beshear's letter to Mitch McConnell @HQNewsNow/X

In an interview with CNN's Kaitlan Collins, Beshear said he doesn't know if the photos released by McConnell’s office were an “accurate portrayal” of McConnell's current condition.

Beshear stressed that Thune "has a responsibility to ensure that all of the members have the capacity to serve" and noted that the photos that have been released have only "stoked even more speculation that’s out there."

He added:

"You know, only putting out two statements, not doing any interviews, not calling in when supposedly you’re talking to people, those are the types of signs that people see, and become increasingly concerned."

You can hear what he said in the video below

Others have amplified Beshear's call.


McConnell’s office declined to comment on Beshear’s letter.

Asked about Beshear's calls to investigate McConnell's condition, Thune distanced himself from the dispute, saying it is "really ... between Sen. McConnell and the people of Kentucky." While acknowledging he had read Beshear's letter, the Senate majority leader said he was unsure what authority the governor has in the matter, adding that "that's where the issue should be resolved."

Kentucky's Republican-controlled legislature has steadily limited Beshear's authority to fill a vacant Senate seat. A 2021 law required him to choose a replacement from a list of candidates submitted by the departing senator's political party.

In 2024, lawmakers went further, eliminating the governor's appointment power altogether and requiring Senate vacancies to be filled only through a special election.

The legality of the change remains uncertain. Critics argue the law may conflict with the Kentucky Constitution, which grants the governor broad authority to fill vacancies in "all offices for the State at large."

At the same time, the U.S. Constitution's 17th Amendment gives state legislatures the authority to decide whether governors may appoint temporary Senate replacements, adding another layer of legal complexity.

Latest News

Lindsey Graham; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

White House Claims Anyone Who Thinks Trump Fell Asleep During Lindsey Graham's Funeral Is A 'Depraved Moron'

Screenshot of Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Trump Goes Awkwardly Off Script To Roast Lindsay Graham After His Eulogy Claims 'Everyone Liked' Him In Bonkers Video

Matthew Morrison poses as he greets fans at the Bobby Darin musical "Just in Time" on Broadway.
Celebrities

A Video Of Matthew Morrison Recounting How He Found Out He Was Being Cheated On During 9/11 Just Resurfaced—And Yikes

Squirrel at baseball game
Trending

MLB Umpire Forced To Talk To Crowd After Squirrel Completely Takes Over Game In Detroit In Hilarious Video

More from Trending/post

Rob Schneider
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Rob Schneider Rages At Texas GOP For Allowing 'Islamic And Marxist Threat' To Infiltrate The State In Unhinged Rant

MAGA actor Rob Schneider was criticized after he condemned Texas Republicans for allowing what he referred to as an "Islamic and Marxist threat" to infiltrate the state.

Schneider, a notorious conspiracy theorist, published a thread on X titled "THE CONQUEST OF TEXAS" in which he alleged Republicans have allowed a hostile takeover.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump
@atrupar/X

Trump Offers Bizarre Reaction To Heckler Shouting 'Pedophile Protector' At Him During Rally

President Donald Trump was criticized after calling a heckler a "communist" after they shouted "pedophile protector" at him while he was speaking in Milford, Michigan, on Monday.

Trump was talking about "placing tariffs on foreign producers" when the heckler yelled "pedophile protector" at him multiple times. His followers attempted to drown out the heckler by chanting "USA! USA! USA!"

Keep ReadingShow less
Zanny Minton Beddoes; Elon Musk
The Economist

Elon Musk Dragged For Throwing Childish Tantrum After Interviewer Tells Him That Lots Of People 'Loathe' Him

Uh-oh, another mean journalist lady hurt poor wittle Elon Musk's feewings!

At this point, unless you are a very specific type of deeply weird far-right dudebro who's been lobotomized by X, pretty much everyone has a distaste for Elon Musk.

Keep ReadingShow less
Karoline Leavitt; Joe Biden
Fox News; Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images

Karoline Leavitt Just Tried To Blame Biden For The Affordability Crisis—And People Are Having None Of It

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, is back from maternity leave. For her first major performance, she appeared on Fox News to be interviewed by the POTUS's daughter-in-law Lara Trump.

While the interview was full of the usual misdirection, obfuscation, and blatant lies Leavitt is known for, one of her comments particularly set viewers off.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hannah Waddingham
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham's New Show Is Sparking A Debate After Fans Notice How Much 'Skin Softening' Has Been Applied To Her

It's empowering to see middle-aged (or older) actors continuing to portray incredible characters, and it's especially powerful when they age gracefully without excessive procedures or filters used.

Hannah Waddingham, well-known for her incredible performance in Ted Lasso, is a lovely example of this, performing strong and independent female characters and seeming to put that into practice in her life, as well.

Keep ReadingShow less