Uh-oh, another mean journalist lady hurt poor wittle Elon Musk's feewings!

At this point, unless you are a very specific type of deeply weird far-right dudebro who's been lobotomized by X, pretty much everyone has a distaste for Elon Musk.

Between all the Nazi stuff and the fallout from destroying the country via his DOGE grift, the guy is not well liked these days.

So in an interview, Economist Editor-in-Chief Zanny Minton Beddoes decided to ask him about it. Huge mistake! If you're the type of person scared by a pathetic weenie having a public crash-out, anyway.

Stating a simple fact obvious to anyone who's been anywhere near the internet the past couple years, Minton Beddoes said:

"Some people do loathe you, but do you understand why?"

What followed was a slow devolution into something akin to an 8-year-old having a tantrum on a playground.

"Maybe some people do loathe me, and that's probably true. I don't care."

"But the fact that, as you pointed out, a quarter of a billion people follow me, is that I think a lot more people actually like me than don't."

Never mind that an enormous proportion of those quarter of a billion people are not real, but in fact bots. In fact, statistically speaking, more than half of them probably are, according to research.

And that's before we account for the fact that this is arguably the most fragile man on Earth, with infinite resources to buy fake bot followers to boost his numbers.

But enough about all that. Let's listen to more of Elon losing his ever-loving sh*t.

He went on to say to Minton Beddoes:

"I think a lot more people hate you, and the media, more than you realize."

"Do you realize the media is despised? Do you realize that journalists—the view of journalists—is, like, the favorable view of journalists is, like, 15 percent?"

"The shoe is on the other foot. They hate you. They hate you far more than they hate me."

As Musk basically said "I know you are but what am I?" for what felt like 18 hours, Minton Beddoes just sat there looking at him with a deadpan that seemed to alternate between pity and outright boredom before stating simply:

"I think very few people know who I am relative to you, so I don't think I play in the same game."

This of course sent Elon into a tirade on X that was arguably funnier than the interview itself.

"She has a little bird brain"? That's the best you can come up with, Elon? Minton Beddoes is surely weeping and gnashing her teeth.

Anyway, on X, people were downright thrilled and dazzled by how manifestly insecure and miserable Musk is, despite all his bluster.





















Don't worry, Elon. All those bots you bought still love you :)