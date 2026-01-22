AOC Sounds The Alarm On Trump's 'Increasingly Erratic' Behavior In Spot-On Rant

On Wednesday, New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out mainstream media over their double standards in how they covered Democratic President Joe Biden versus MAGA Republican President Donald Trump.
Speaking to Pablo Manríquez, editor of Migrant Insider and Washington, D.C., correspondent for Meidas Touch Network, Representative Ocasio-Cortez pointed out what many are saying online, but that seems to be consistently ignored by the media.
Representative AOC stated:
"I think that the president has been acting in increasingly erratic ways. I think it is really damning when we think about the degree to which mass media outlets reported on Joe Biden and that resulted in the Democratic Party changing its nominee."
"Yet, we are seeing behavior from Donald Trump that is increasingly erratic and alarming. And everyone’s pretending that this is normal. I don’t really understand why that is. It is very bizarre."
Representative Ocasio-Cortez added:
"...importantly, I think that for our European partners and for our global partners, I think what they also see is the result of not just one man, but also the entire government apparatus and a party that is willing to watch someone decompensate in front of the world and do nothing about it."
"It would be helpful if we could apply an even standard here, and far more, a fraction of the reporting that was dedicated a year or two ago, to see that apply right now."
People cosigned on the New York Democrat's assessment.
Trump’s entire life has involved people pretending this is normal. It’s not. He’s not. A rapist felon has no place in public service. He’s a cancer on the country.
It’s normal for him, he’s always been a babbling fool
The media shares a HUGE role in how we got to this point.
The current POTUS gave a rambling press briefing on Tuesday that people called an alarming example of his obvious cognitive decline.
On Wednesday while in Davos, Switzerland, speaking to the World Economic Forum, Trump was cited for numerous errors and going off script, adding complete non sequiturs to what should have been a prepared, vetted speech.