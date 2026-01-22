Skip to content

Emilia Clarke Hits Back After Being Criticized For How She Spoke Dothraki On 'Game Of Thrones'

AOC Sounds The Alarm On Trump's 'Increasingly Erratic' Behavior In Spot-On Rant

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Donald Trump
@PabloReports/X, Meidas Touch Network; Harun Ozalp/Anadolu via Getty Images

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke with reporter Pablo Manríquez about President Trump's cognitive decline following his rambling speech at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday—and AOC had a damning assessment.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJan 22, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

On Wednesday, New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out mainstream media over their double standards in how they covered Democratic President Joe Biden versus MAGA Republican President Donald Trump.

Speaking to Pablo Manríquez, editor of Migrant Insider and Washington, D.C., correspondent for Meidas Touch Network, Representative Ocasio-Cortez pointed out what many are saying online, but that seems to be consistently ignored by the media.

Representative AOC stated:

"I think that the president has been acting in increasingly erratic ways. I think it is really damning when we think about the degree to which mass media outlets reported on Joe Biden and that resulted in the Democratic Party changing its nominee."
"Yet, we are seeing behavior from Donald Trump that is increasingly erratic and alarming. And everyone’s pretending that this is normal. I don’t really understand why that is. It is very bizarre."

Representative Ocasio-Cortez added:

"...importantly, I think that for our European partners and for our global partners, I think what they also see is the result of not just one man, but also the entire government apparatus and a party that is willing to watch someone decompensate in front of the world and do nothing about it."
"It would be helpful if we could apply an even standard here, and far more, a fraction of the reporting that was dedicated a year or two ago, to see that apply right now."

People cosigned on the New York Democrat's assessment.

@odinikaeze/X




[image or embed]
— Loreduck 🦋Blue 🇮🇹 Network🦋 (@loreduck22.bsky.social) January 22, 2026 at 2:56 PM



Trump’s entire life has involved people pretending this is normal. It’s not. He’s not. A rapist felon has no place in public service. He’s a cancer on the country.
— ResistaSista76 (@resistasista76.bsky.social) January 22, 2026 at 1:54 PM



It’s normal for him, he’s always been a babbling fool
— TRBYRD🎸🇨🇦🥃🏒 (@trbyrd64.bsky.social) January 22, 2026 at 9:49 AM


@james65/Bluesky


@DaveKelley6/X


The media shares a HUGE role in how we got to this point.
— Midwest Sh*t Show (@lookinup.bsky.social) January 22, 2026 at 7:24 AM


‪@thisismyyear/Bluesky‬


‪@mrstorage/Bluesky


The current POTUS gave a rambling press briefing on Tuesday that people called an alarming example of his obvious cognitive decline.

On Wednesday while in Davos, Switzerland, speaking to the World Economic Forum, Trump was cited for numerous errors and going off script, adding complete non sequiturs to what should have been a prepared, vetted speech.

