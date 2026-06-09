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Hugh Laurie Hilariously Claps Back After Journalist Offers Her Disappointed Critique Of 'House'

Hugh Laurie as Dr. Gregory House in House, the long-running medical drama that aired from 2004 to 2012.
Courtesy of Fox

Freelance journalist Janet Murray recently tweeted her disappointment after starting season one of House—and Hugh Laurie chimed in with an epic response.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossJun 09, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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Dr. Gregory House spent eight seasons insisting everybody lies, but even he might be surprised by what people diagnose on social media.

When freelance journalist Janet Murray shared her less-than-glowing assessment of House on X, claiming the medical drama followed the same formula every episode, series star Hugh Laurie responded with a characteristically dry rebuttal that quickly became the real case of the week.

It all started with a June 6 post in which Murray wrote:

“Late to the party, but I've started watching Season 1 of House. Same narrative every episode: Patient has mysterious illness. Hugh Laurie (House) gets diagnosis wrong. Patient nearly dies.”

House stars Hugh Laurie as Dr. Gregory House, a brilliant but abrasive diagnostician who leads a team tackling medicine's most baffling cases. Part medical drama and part detective story, the series became famous for House's unconventional methods and his belief that "everybody lies."

Murray expanded on what she viewed as the show's recurring formula:

“Hugh Laurie gets diagnosis wrong again. Gets threatened with being fired. Patient nearly dies again. Hugh Laurie has last minute leftfield idea. Gets diagnosis right. Doesn't get fired.”

Murray ended her critique with a rhetorical jab, asking, "Eight seasons of this?"

The controversial post can be viewed here:

To answer Murray's question: yes, from 2004 to 2012, Laurie played the perpetually exasperated doctor, earning two Golden Globe Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and six Emmy nominations. Unsurprisingly, he also took notice of the critique.

Laurie responded with a tongue-in-cheek defense of the show's format:

“Thanks for your critique, Janet. We actually tried a couple of episodes where House (Hugh Laurie) (please put the brackets in the right place) gets it right first time, but they were only 6 minutes long. NBC weren’t happy. Then we tried some where House never gets it right and the patient dies. The audience wasn’t happy…”

The British actor then suggested the same criticism could be leveled at countless celebrated works of art, noting that Johann Sebastian Bach composed 30 Goldberg Variations using the same chord structure, Frida Kahlo painted dozens of self-portraits, and Henry Moore repeatedly returned to similar themes throughout his career.

He argued that variation within a familiar structure is often the point:

“The point is, or was, variations on a theme; if all you see is hospital, medical blah blah, then it wasn’t meant for you. Nonetheless, I look forward to your first novel!”

Like Law & Order and Bones, House was built around a procedural format, with most episodes centered on a self-contained mystery. Laurie leaned into that reality in the next part of his response, arguing that repetition and variation are hardly unique to television.

His full reply can be viewed here:

Murray, for her part, appeared to take the attention in stride:

“Woken up to a few new followers this morning. Who may be disappointed to learn that TV reviews are not usually my forte. Plus, I may now be too busy working on my first novel.”

Reacting to the discussion on X, comedian David Baddiel questioned why the actor shouldn't be allowed to share his own perspective, asking why Laurie couldn't "offer an opinion on her opinion" on a platform that is "just opinions."

Fans were quick to point out that Laurie's response sounded remarkably similar to the character who made him famous. Throughout the series, House met arguments he considered flawed with a combination of sarcasm, wit, and just enough condescension to make the point sting.

For many viewers, the actor's reply felt like a brief return to Princeton-Plainsboro:










The viral exchange is particularly notable given Laurie's complicated relationship with House in recent years. Last year, the actor declined an invitation to discuss the series on the Checkup With Doctor Mike podcast.

A statement shared explained Laurie’s reluctance to revisit the show:

"He is not interested in opportunities like this, frankly doesn't care about the audience or reliving the show."
Since House ended in 2012, Laurie has appeared in projects including Veep and The Night Manager. He is also set to feature in an adaptation of John le Carré's Legacy of Spies. Whatever your opinion of the formula, Laurie's response ensured this particular case wasn't going to be solved quietly.

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