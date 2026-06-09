Trump Just Tried To Blame His 'Meet The Press' Tantrum On The Weather—And Nobody's Buying It

President Donald Trump was criticized after he abruptly stormed out of an interview on Meet the Press on Sunday only to blame his tantrum on the rain.

Trump left after repeatedly insisting, without evidence, that both the 2020 presidential election and California's gubernatorial race were rigged. During the exchange, moderator Kristen Welker noted that California's lengthy ballot-counting process is routine, but Trump pointed to the ongoing tally as proof of wrongdoing.

When Welker pressed him for evidence to support his claims, Trump responded by attacking both her and NBC, calling them "crooked" and accusing the network of knowingly ignoring election fraud. He also returned to his longstanding false assertion that he won the 2020 election.

As Welker continued attempting to ask questions, including on other topics, Trump repeatedly criticized the network and eventually ended the interview rather than continue the discussion, saying:

“The elections in this country, we’re like a third-world country. The elections are crooked, and you’re crooked, and Meet the Press is crooked, and so is NBC, and CBS and CNN. You’re one-sided, crooked networks. Let’s call it quits because I’ve had enough.” ...

“Let’s call it quits because I’ve had enough. Thank you, darling. Have a good time.”

You can watch what happened in the video below.

Trump later appeared at an agriculture roundtable and claimed that he walked out of the interview with "NBC fake news" because it was raining:

"I just did an interview... the most beautiful barn I've ever seen. It was a beauty but it was raining. It was with NBC fake news."

“And because it was raining, I got a little bit angry at them. I was not happy with them. But we had a good time.”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Considering Trump has never provided proof to substantiate his claims of election fraud and is known to attack news organizations that push back against his false narratives, no one was buying his latest explanation.

It was another Trump lie—and he was mocked for blaming his tantrum on the weather.





For a man who loves to call his critics "snowflakes," Trump might just be the biggest one of all.