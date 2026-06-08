Beginner Baker Didn't Realize You're Not Supposed To Put Decorations On Until After Baking—And The Photos Are Priceless

We all have our own unique talents, and it's actually kind of awesome that they're not all the same.
That said, one of the best reasons to try something new is the potential laughs we'll get out of it.
Redditor Duskymoonlight posted in the "Baking" subReddit, sharing their attempt to make a simple chocolate-banana brownie recipe, and how, as a first-time baker, it went horribly and hilariously wrong.
The Redditor admitted:
"I don't really enjoy baking. Following recipes exactly and regulating oven temperatures stresses me out a bit, so I usually stick to cooking."
"But I was just telling my friend how the three reallyyyy, reallyyyy ripe bananas on my counter were staring into my soul every time I walked past, practically beginning me to use them."
"She gave me a simple chewy brownie recipe, so today, I decided to give it a try."
"I decorated them before baking and was thinking, 'Aww, these little brownie faces are actually turning out kind of cute!'"
You can see the "before" picture here:
Each face was unique and looked sort of perplexed, with floating eyes, lips, and random sprinkle "hair."
u/Duskymoonlight/Reddit
Then came the punch line:
"Guys. I didn't realize that you're supposed to put the decorations on AFTER baking."
"I'm absolutely screaming at the outcome."
"I guess I'll be eating these melted victims of the oven by myself."
After baking, their features drifted apart as the brownies fluffed. The lips remained visible while the eyes appeared to melt in, giving them all an ... interesting look.
You can see the "after" picture here:
u/Duskymoonlight/Reddit
Fellow Redditors were left cackling over the results.
"Your banana brownie children are beautiful." -Poleryeno
"They all have so much personality too, like the one in the top right corner looks like he's seen some things in that oven." -Orchhid_Haze
"Listen...as long as they taste delicious, they're allowed to look wonky. It's what's INSIDE that matters." -hidethebodynow
"Although the faces are melted, these still look tasty. I would love to have one with my coffee I’m drinking." -RoxyLA95
"I’m lying in bed, silently dying, trying not to wake my partner." -AllTheKyrs
"First Pic: leaving for work in the morning. Second Pic: arriving home from work." -dorianfinch
"First Pic: Reading Sephora reviews, following makeup tutorials. Second Pic: Reality." -FernMeadowlark
"Yanno what... I was having a s**tty day... and this made me laugh. Sorry your cupcakes are... deformed."
"But this is funny stuff. Good luck with your next batch." -MsFrankieD
"I just want you to know, these may not have turned out how you wanted, but they made me belly laugh so hard, and I absolutely love your creation." -Shoddy_Yak_8384
Though some people might be embarrassed by this, it was such an innocent and simple mistake. And the best part? The results were hilarious and managed to make some Redditors' days better.
Fresh-baked sweets should always be a highlight of someone's day, and a post like this absolutely qualifies!