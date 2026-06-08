Skip to content

The DOJ Just Claimed That Trump Could Bulldoze The Statue Of Liberty If He Wants To—And People Are Furious

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Beginner Baker Didn't Realize You're Not Supposed To Put Decorations On Until After Baking—And The Photos Are Priceless

Woman putting cupcakes in oven; Message from u/Duskymoonlight/Reddit
BongkarnThanyakij/Getty Images; u/Duskymoonlight/Reddit

A beginner baker shared before and after photos on Reddit of their brownies after not realizing that you aren't supposed to decorate them until after the baking process—and people are LOLing.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJun 08, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

We all have our own unique talents, and it's actually kind of awesome that they're not all the same.

That said, one of the best reasons to try something new is the potential laughs we'll get out of it.

Redditor Duskymoonlight posted in the "Baking" subReddit, sharing their attempt to make a simple chocolate-banana brownie recipe, and how, as a first-time baker, it went horribly and hilariously wrong.

The Redditor admitted:

"I don't really enjoy baking. Following recipes exactly and regulating oven temperatures stresses me out a bit, so I usually stick to cooking."

"But I was just telling my friend how the three reallyyyy, reallyyyy ripe bananas on my counter were staring into my soul every time I walked past, practically beginning me to use them."

"She gave me a simple chewy brownie recipe, so today, I decided to give it a try."

"I decorated them before baking and was thinking, 'Aww, these little brownie faces are actually turning out kind of cute!'"

You can see the "before" picture here:

Each face was unique and looked sort of perplexed, with floating eyes, lips, and random sprinkle "hair."

u/Duskymoonlight/Reddit

Then came the punch line:

"Guys. I didn't realize that you're supposed to put the decorations on AFTER baking."
"I'm absolutely screaming at the outcome."
"I guess I'll be eating these melted victims of the oven by myself."

After baking, their features drifted apart as the brownies fluffed. The lips remained visible while the eyes appeared to melt in, giving them all an ... interesting look.

You can see the "after" picture here:

u/Duskymoonlight/Reddit

Fellow Redditors were left cackling over the results.

"Your banana brownie children are beautiful." -Poleryeno

"They all have so much personality too, like the one in the top right corner looks like he's seen some things in that oven." -Orchhid_Haze

"Listen...as long as they taste delicious, they're allowed to look wonky. It's what's INSIDE that matters." -hidethebodynow

"Although the faces are melted, these still look tasty. I would love to have one with my coffee I’m drinking." -RoxyLA95

"I’m lying in bed, silently dying, trying not to wake my partner." -AllTheKyrs

"First Pic: leaving for work in the morning. Second Pic: arriving home from work." -dorianfinch

"First Pic: Reading Sephora reviews, following makeup tutorials. Second Pic: Reality." -FernMeadowlark

"Yanno what... I was having a s**tty day... and this made me laugh. Sorry your cupcakes are... deformed."

"But this is funny stuff. Good luck with your next batch." -MsFrankieD

"I just want you to know, these may not have turned out how you wanted, but they made me belly laugh so hard, and I absolutely love your creation." -Shoddy_Yak_8384


Though some people might be embarrassed by this, it was such an innocent and simple mistake. And the best part? The results were hilarious and managed to make some Redditors' days better.

Fresh-baked sweets should always be a highlight of someone's day, and a post like this absolutely qualifies!

Latest News

Screenshot of Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Trump Hit With Damning Supercut After Trying To Claim On 'Meet The Press' That He Never Guaranteed 'No War'

TikTok creator shares the now-viral story about discovering her car's air conditioning wasn't broken after all.
Trending

Viral Video Of Woman Who Didn't Realize Her Car Had An AC Button Sparks Heated Debate About Voting Rights

Jennifer Lopez on a red carpet
Celebrities

Jennifer Lopez Sparks Debate After Revealing Both Of Her 18-Year-Old Twins Got College Scholarships

Elmo; New York Knicks
Viral Post

Elmo Hit With Hilarious Backlash From New Yorkers After Tweeting Well-Wishes To Both The Knicks And The Spurs

More from Trending

Donald Trump
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Trump Plans To Attend The NBA Finals In New York—And Knicks Fans Are Having None Of It

The New York Knicks lead the NBA finals best of seven series against the San Antonio Spurs 2-0 going into game three at Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York City on Monday night.

It will be the first finals game played at the historic venue in 27 years. Should the Knicks prevail in the series, it will be the team's first championship since 1973.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshot of Hillary Clinton in 2016; Donald Trump
C-SPAN; Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Hillary Clinton's 2016 Speech Predicting How Trump Would Behave As President Just Resurfaced—And Wow

People can't help but nod their heads after one of former Secretary of State and then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's speeches from 2016 warning about how Donald Trump would act if elected president resurfaced and proved more relevant than ever.

The footage resurfaced as public sentiment has soured on the economy; recent surveys show that roughly two-thirds of Americans disapprove of Trump's economic stewardship, while a majority say their personal financial situation is deteriorating.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshot of James Talarico; Donald Trump; Ken Paxton
@jamestalarico/X; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

James Talarico Epically Blasts Trump And Senate Opponent Over What It Means To Be A 'Real Man'

Texas Senate candidate James Talarico criticized his opponent in November's election, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, as well as President Donald Trump in a speech about what it means to be a "real man" after facing regular attacks on his masculinity.

Trump has described Talarico as “a weird—a weird—candidate,” a line that was quickly incorporated into an advertisement from Paxton, who argued that that Talarico is unfit to represent Texans partly because of his supposed veganism. Members of the right-wing have followed suit and described Talarico as an “effeminate, estrogenetic, catty, and totally embarrassing” candidate.

Keep Reading Show less
Jennifer Aniston (right) and Lisa Kudrow (left) discuss a potential Friends spinoff.
Variety/YouTub

Jennifer Aniston And Lisa Kudrow's Idea For A 'Friends' Spinoff Is Going Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

For decades, critics have argued that Friends benefited from a television landscape that often overlooked Black-led sitcoms telling similar stories. So when Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow recently floated the idea of a Friends spinoff called Girlfriends, many viewers saw it as yet another example of Black television history being left out of the conversation.

During Variety's Actors on Actors, Aniston and Kudrow discussed what a potential Friends revival could look like more than 20 years after the sitcom ended its original run.

Keep Reading Show less
Gordon Ramsay; Rodents in Gordon Ramsey steakhouse
Grant Buchanan/Dave Benett/Getty Images; @j0792433/TikTok

TikToker Calls Out Gordon Ramsay Steakhouse For Offering Minimal Discount After Appearing To Catch Rodents On Video Inside Restaurant

Famous chef Gordon Ramsay has faced a lot of scrutiny in the past month after allegations that a customer was allowed to bring her dog, accompanied by a puppy pee pad, into Street Pizza.

Now, more animal-related footage has surfaced, this time featuring rodents in British Columbia.

Keep Reading Show less