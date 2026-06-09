Savannah Guthrie Opens Up About What She Tells Her Kids Amid Her Mom's Disappearance In Emotional 'Today' Clip

Some say that parenting is an impossible job, with an unending list of decisions and possible missteps, but parenting might feel uniquely impossible to someone in Savannah Guthrie's position.

Guthrie's mother, 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, went missing from her home at the end of January. Her absence was first noted when she did not appear at church service that Sunday. One of her doors was discovered ajar and a single image of a blurry figure was caught on camera, and there's been no sign of her or her whereabouts since.

Guthrie and her siblings have done their best to go on while looking for their mother, collaborating with police and investigators, and participating in interviews.

But one subject that Savanah Guthrie hasn't opened up about before is how all of this is impacting her children, 11-year-old Vale and 9-year-old Charley.

When talking about her grieving process, Guthrie has been very open with the public:

"I'm working it out, step by step."

"There's this famous scripture about how you'll soar on wings like eagles, but there's a part of it which says, 'You'll walk and not grow faint.'"

"There's a time in life when just walking and not growing faint is about as good as it can get."

"And that's what I feel like I'm doing. I'm trying to walk and not grow faint."

"It's always with me. I cry every morning on the way to work, and I cry every day on the way home."

"I'm grateful to have good friends and to be able to come to such a beautiful, joyous, and supportive place."

While she wants to be honest with her children, she wants to be mindful of what she says, too.

"Like so many people out there, you can hold all of these things [emotions] together at once."

"I try to tell my kids that, too."

"We can hold our sadness, and we can hold our joy."

"And if you don't believe it, just watch me."

"I've been trying so hard to hold it together. I promise, I will."

You can watch the latest interview here:

Viewers were hurt to see the Guthrie family continue to go through this without answers.

@jennasheinelle/Instagram

@jennasheinelle/Instagram

@jennasheinelle/Instagram

@jennasheinelle/Instagram

@jennasheinelle/Instagram

@jennasheinelle/Instagram

@jennasheinelle/Instagram

@jennasheinelle/Instagram

@jennasheinelle/Instagram

@jennasheinelle/Instagram

What the Guthrie family has gone through this year is unimaginable, and it's humbling to see Savannah Guthrie navigating this uncertain terrain, returning to work, and parenting her children through it all with such grace.

Our thoughts are with their family, and we hope they receive answers soon.